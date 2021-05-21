newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montevideo, MN

Live events Montevideo — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Montevideo Bulletin
Montevideo Bulletin
 1 day ago

(MONTEVIDEO, MN) Montevideo is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Montevideo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1axj3k_0a7CZu2K00

The Imbibe Sessions featuring Joyann Parker

Granite Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 681 Prentice St, Granite Falls, MN

The Imbibe Sessions is an intimate arts and education series that showcases the history and development of American music from the 1920s through the present. Through partnerships with highly...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kj97e_0a7CZu2K00

Autumn Family Mini Sessions (outdoors)

Montevideo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Join us for autumn family mini sessions outdoors utilizing all the beautiful colors of autumn. All sessions are 20 minutes in length and result in at least ten fully edited images. This is a one...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fgAWR_0a7CZu2K00

2021 Fiesta Days show.

Montevideo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM

2021 Fiesta Days show. at Montevideo, Minnesota, United States on Sun Jun 20 2021 at 08:00 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48yNkJ_0a7CZu2K00

Tallgrass Prairie BioBlitz 2021 - Save the Date

Watson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 14047 20th St NW, Watson, MN

SAVE THE DATE!!! Land Stewardship Project and CURE are excited to announce the date of our next Tallgrass Prairie BioBlitz. Saturday, July 17th, 2021 8am to 8pm Lac qui Parle State Park What is a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqhSQ_0a7CZu2K00

MRHC of Montevideo 9th Annual Craft/Vendor Sale

Montevideo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 301 State Rd, Montevideo, MN

Annual Event of arts, crafts, and vendors. Enjoyment for the whole family with a self guided museum tour during our festival hours of our trains, buildings and model railroad exhibit, come watch...

Learn More
Montevideo Bulletin

Montevideo Bulletin

Montevideo, MN
2
Followers
26
Post
304
Views
ABOUT

With Montevideo Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Granite Falls, MN
Montevideo, MN
Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Montevideo, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Museum#American Music#Event Venues#Live Music Venues#Arts Events#Arts And Crafts#Prentice St#Sun Oct 10#Sun Jun#St Nw#Land Stewardship Project#Mn Annual Event#Live Talks#Live Content#Autumn#Music Clubs#Outdoors#Stand Up Comedy#Sat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Minnesota StateSouthern Minnesota News

Southern Minnesota pools are opening for summer 2021! Here’s the list.

Now that coronavirus restrictions are starting to relax, so can Minnesotans can relax…poolside!. A number of local swimming destinations are gearing up for summer 2021, many either in the Mankato area or just a short drive away. Here’s a list of the facilities opening this summer:. North Mankato Swim Facility...
Granite Falls, MNGranite Falls Advocate Tribune

Artist Nicole Zempel brings the forest to SMAC gallery space

Nature holds beauty from canopy to floor in the woods of Minnesota. The prairie spans the expanse of the horizon line, for most, fading into endless untrackable miles of the unexplored. ‘Untrackable’ and ‘unexplored’ aren’t possibilities to local artist, writer, and forager Nicole Zempel. Capturing nature in its most natural and unseeable forms is simply her jam and if you have followed her growing career it's clear to see, this artist has put in the work to garner a Platinum record.
Montevideo, MNmontenews.com

New plumbing business opens in Montevideo

Neal Freeman opened Freeman Plumbing LLC at the beginning of March 2021. Freeman, a licensed Master Plumber, has had a lot of experience in the local area in this line of work. He went to school for Motorcycle Mechanics and after obtaining his degree, moved back to Montevideo and had a hard time finding work in his degree area. He took a job at Friendship Homes working on the plumbing crew where he later became foreman. After eleven years, he found a new job with Olson Plumbing where he stayed for the next eight years. For some time, Freeman hoped to be involved in owning a company, but the opportunity wasn’t there, and so he created his own.
Granite Falls, MNWest Central Tribune

For safety's sake, art is taking to the streets of Granite Falls

Images of botanical patterns from Dakota quilting, an emblem representing the spirit of the farmer cooperative movement, and playful depictions including a gopher pulling a canoe and a chicken crossing the road are among the colorful renditions coming soon to streets in the community. An arts project being called “Creative...
Montevideo, MNkmrskkok.com

Milwaukee Road Heritage Center Festival Needs Crafters

Crafters are wanted for the Milwaukee Road Heritage Center’s 9th Annual Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 19 in Montevideo. The free event will feature a craft and vendor sale, model train exhibits and a trackless train ride with tour. Crafters will be given a free 10 x 10 space. Contact Debbie Moe at 320-269-9563.
Montevideo, MNwillmarradio.com

Saturday's toasty temps crack 90 in Montevideo and Hutchinson

(Undated) -- The southwest corner of Minnesota saw several 90 degree high temperatures on Saturday. Montevideo, Hutchinson, and New Ulm were among the cities topping 90. The heat blanketed the rest of the state too, with Brainerd, Detroit Lakes, Bemidji, and other points north topping 80. Temperatures statewide are expected to settle back into the 60s this week.