Live events Montevideo — what’s coming up

(MONTEVIDEO, MN) Montevideo is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Montevideo:

The Imbibe Sessions featuring Joyann Parker Granite Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 681 Prentice St, Granite Falls, MN

The Imbibe Sessions is an intimate arts and education series that showcases the history and development of American music from the 1920s through the present. Through partnerships with highly...

Autumn Family Mini Sessions (outdoors) Montevideo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Join us for autumn family mini sessions outdoors utilizing all the beautiful colors of autumn. All sessions are 20 minutes in length and result in at least ten fully edited images. This is a one...

2021 Fiesta Days show. Montevideo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM

2021 Fiesta Days show. at Montevideo, Minnesota, United States on Sun Jun 20 2021 at 08:00 am

Tallgrass Prairie BioBlitz 2021 - Save the Date Watson, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 14047 20th St NW, Watson, MN

SAVE THE DATE!!! Land Stewardship Project and CURE are excited to announce the date of our next Tallgrass Prairie BioBlitz. Saturday, July 17th, 2021 8am to 8pm Lac qui Parle State Park What is a...

MRHC of Montevideo 9th Annual Craft/Vendor Sale Montevideo, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 301 State Rd, Montevideo, MN

Annual Event of arts, crafts, and vendors. Enjoyment for the whole family with a self guided museum tour during our festival hours of our trains, buildings and model railroad exhibit, come watch...