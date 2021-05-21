newsbreak-logo
Worland, WY

Worland calendar: What's coming up

Worland News Alert
Worland News Alert
 1 day ago

(WORLAND, WY) Worland is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Worland:

Dinosaur Academy

Thermopolis, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 110 Carter Ranch Rd, Thermopolis, WY

The Wyoming Dinosaur Center's Dinosaur Academy is a 5-day course designed to allow an in-depth study of vertebrate fossils found in the Morrison Formation. This program for high school students...

Kids Dig

Thermopolis, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 110 Carter Ranch Rd, Thermopolis, WY

Join the Wyoming Dinosaur Center for a full day of dinosaur discovery just 10 minutes from the Wyoming Dinosaur Center. Dig for bones in one of our active dinosaur sites and search an ancient sea...

Rusty Old Truck Market

Thermopolis, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Vendors selling reclaimed, reinvented and vintage items, and handmade goods out of the back of old trucks & tents. Fun for all, music, refreshments, ugly truck contest, prizes and a tailgate party...

Bighorn Basin Youth Climbing Camp - Session 1

Ten Sleep, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

This educational climbing camp is open to students of all backgrounds and ability levels. Students learn the fundamentals of climbing safety, movement and technique as they climb in the limestone...

MERRTT - Modular Emergency Response Radiological Transportation Training

Worland, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 501 15 Mile Rd, Worland, WY 82401

This 16-hour training program is designed to take the complex topic of a radiological accident response.

With Worland News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Worland News Alert

Where's the cheapest gas in Worland?

(WORLAND, WY) Depending on where you fill up in Worland, you could be saving up to $0.61 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Maverik at 1501 Bighorn Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.9 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 440 W Big Horn Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.51.
101.9 KING FM

What’s Trending Monday, Wyoming And Beyond

It was really nice to see all the tents up Downtown this weekend, and the overall buzz of events happening throughout the city. It's like we've pulled through all the issues throughout the last year and also, thawed out from Winter. I think it's finally Spring! Take a look at these trending stories to be your office hero this week.
LCCC study: Wyo residents can afford more taxes

Wyoming residents can afford to pay more in taxes, argues an analysis by the Laramie County Community College’s Center for Business and Economic Analysis, citing the state’s already low tax burden and relatively inexpensive cost of living. The analysis, drafted last December, was presented to the Joint Revenue Committee on...
French television crew shoot history features in Wyoming

GREEN RIVER — A French television crew was in Rock Springs and Green River this week shooting a feature about Sweetwater County history. Headquartered in Paris, Invitation au voyage, (“Invitation to Travel”), which covers international travel, culture, and history, spent the last two weeks in Wyoming, shooting in Cody, Casper, Yellowstone Park, and elsewhere, profiling episodes in Wyoming history. Their subject in Sweetwater County – the Great Diamond Hoax of 1872, arguably the greatest criminal swindle of the Old West.
Wyoming gas prices up 65% in last year; 4 cent increase in last week

(this story originally appeared on Cowboy State Daily) While Wyoming has not felt the sting of gasoline shortages seen in the last week in the eastern U.S., its gas prices are still rising in advance of the upcoming three-day holiday. Figures provided in the regular report by GasBuddy.com, a company...
Restoring the ancients: Native Wyoming fish reclaim some waters

Wyoming’s Powder, Bighorn and North Platte rivers serve as headwaters of the Missouri River. They begin as trickles in the mountains and rush down into bottomlands as they gain volume. Once, all three ran full with a buffet of warm- and cool-water fish, from the prehistoric, armor-plated shovelnose sturgeon to the shimmery goldeye.
Are Wyoming land swaps always good for the public?

‘Can we stop the process?” a voice rang out in a room in the Tongue River Community Center as Cyrus Western, a Wyoming state representative in Sheridan County, was bombarded with questions from concerned residents about a “land swap” proposed by Columbus Peak Ranch. The exchange involves 560 acres of state trust land that serves as range for a large elk herd, mule deer and other wildlife near the face of the Big Horns to be received by Columbus Peak Ranch in exchange for 628 acres of rangeland 2.5 miles east of Dayton and $410,950.
Hiring Now: These roles are open in Worland

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Worland: 1. Skilled Nursing (SNF) Travel Nurse RN - COVID-19 - $69.00/Hour $2484/Weekly; 2. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/13/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 3. Insurance Sales Representative - Hiring Immediately; 4. Physical Therapist; 5. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,351 per week; 6. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,101 per week; 7. Emergency Room (ER) Travel Nurse RN - $46.73/Hour $1682/Weekly; 8. CDL A Regional Truck Drivers - Excellent Pay and Benefits!; 9. Hiring Dedicated/Regional (CDL-A)Truck Drivers! JOB OFFERS Today: Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! - Apply Now...; 10. Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Worland);
Karla's Kolumn: Expect the unexpected

This weekend, 88 seniors from Worland and eight from Ten Sleep will graduate. This month and next students from across the country in high schools and colleges will be saying goodbye to one journey and hello to their next journey and the best advice for them I can give is to expect the unexpected.
WHS Graduation Parade next Thursday, May 13

WORLAND — The Worland High School Graduation Parade, sponsored by Worland Rotary and organized by Kara Anderson will be at 6:30 p.m. next Thursday, May 13. Anderson said she had not initially planned to organize a parade this year, noting last year’s parade was organized since there were no traditional graduation ceremonies due to COVID-19 health restrictions in place. The parade was popular with seniors and with residents.
June Brewfest planning in the works

Main Street Thermopolis is holding its annual Brewfest event on Saturday, June 5 from 4-8 p.m. between 4th and 5th street on Broadway downtown. It is their main fundraiser where the entire community and families can participate. Adults 21 years and older can purchase a tasting mug for $25 and...
Covid cases back on the rise locally; Another at RHS

Riverton High School reported its third Covid-19 infection of the week on Wednesday, and the 18th of the spring semester as the virus continues to spread in the local community. The Lander schools have no current active infections, with the last positive coming from a student back in the second week of March.
Veterans outreach coming to Big Horn, Hot Springs and Washakie counties

After being limited to virtual sessions in recent months, a state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services around the Big Horn Basin throughout May. Brad Cline is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’...