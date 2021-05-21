Worland calendar: What's coming up

(WORLAND, WY) Worland is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Worland:

Dinosaur Academy Thermopolis, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 110 Carter Ranch Rd, Thermopolis, WY

The Wyoming Dinosaur Center's Dinosaur Academy is a 5-day course designed to allow an in-depth study of vertebrate fossils found in the Morrison Formation. This program for high school students...

Kids Dig Thermopolis, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 110 Carter Ranch Rd, Thermopolis, WY

Join the Wyoming Dinosaur Center for a full day of dinosaur discovery just 10 minutes from the Wyoming Dinosaur Center. Dig for bones in one of our active dinosaur sites and search an ancient sea...

Rusty Old Truck Market Thermopolis, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Vendors selling reclaimed, reinvented and vintage items, and handmade goods out of the back of old trucks & tents. Fun for all, music, refreshments, ugly truck contest, prizes and a tailgate party...

Bighorn Basin Youth Climbing Camp - Session 1 Ten Sleep, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

This educational climbing camp is open to students of all backgrounds and ability levels. Students learn the fundamentals of climbing safety, movement and technique as they climb in the limestone...

MERRTT - Modular Emergency Response Radiological Transportation Training Worland, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 501 15 Mile Rd, Worland, WY 82401

This 16-hour training program is designed to take the complex topic of a radiological accident response.