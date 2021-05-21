Stigler calendar: Coming events

(STIGLER, OK) Live events are lining up on the Stigler calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stigler:

Foothills DBA Lunch Run/Fun Run Vian, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 453579 E 965 Rd, Vian, OK

Meet at Sam & Ella's for group picture. After pictures are taken, off to The Wolf at Tenkiller for Lunch and a ride.

I.O.B Live Music And Drinks Porum, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 427381 Texanna Rd, Porum, OK

I.O.B Live Music And Drinks at Inside Out Bar, 427381 TEXANNA RD, Checotah, OK 74426, Checotah, United States on Fri Jun 04 2021 at 09:00 pm

Mason Jar Revival Porum, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 427381 Texanna Rd, Porum, OK

Back by popular demand it's an I.O.B. favorite, Mason Jar Revival. This is one show you don't want to miss!

Stigler Reunion Days Stigler, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 202 E Main St, Stigler, OK

Reunion Days, Arts & Craft Show Friday and Saturday, Games for children throughout the day on Saturday. Gospel music Friday evening,

Schuyler Kizzia and Co. @ The Smokin Goat!... Vian, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 451519 OK-100, Vian, OK

Schuyler Kizzia and Co. @ The Smokin Goat!... at Smokin' Goat Roadhouse, 451519 Highway 100, Vian, OK 74962, Vian, United States on Fri May 28 2021 at 08:00 pm