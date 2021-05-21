newsbreak-logo
Ulysses Voice

Events on the Ulysses calendar

Ulysses Voice
Ulysses Voice
 1 day ago

(ULYSSES, KS) Live events are lining up on the Ulysses calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ulysses:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ysOto_0a7CZqVQ00

Exploring and Engaging in the HOW of Structured Literacy for Secondary Teachers

Sublette, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 810 Lark Ave, Sublette, KS

IN-PERSON AND ZOOM ATTENDANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE Facilitated by Dr. Gayla Lohfink SWPRSC CLICK HERE TO REGISTER https://forms.gle/zHwQR4xcoNS19MVYA Want to "dive deeper" into structured literacy...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jb1Lt_0a7CZqVQ00

DAY 45 KANSAS

Satanta, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

The Amazing Friendship Run 2021™ with Stan Cottrell is an unparalleled sporting initiative featuring on-the-edge adventure, real-life drama, and the incredible endurance of one man on a mission to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nb8iq_0a7CZqVQ00

Destination Dig

Satanta, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: Apache St, Satanta, KS

At Destination Dig®, kids will unearth more than just dirt. They’ll discover real-life archaeological finds that have helped to uncover the truth about Jesus. Stories from the Bible will leap off...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cHmv1_0a7CZqVQ00

VALUE THEM BOTH Amendment Lunch & Learn

Hugoton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 1040 S Jefferson St, Hugoton, KS

Bethel Friends Church and Kansans for Life (KFL) present a “Lunch and Learn” on The VALUE THEM BOTH Amendment on Sunday, May 23 at 12:30 p.m. Bob Lewis, attorney at The Marsh Law Firm, will be...

Differentiated Instruction, Accommodations & Modifications

Sublette, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 810 Lark Ave, Sublette, KS

IN-PERSON AND ZOOM ATTENDANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE Facilitated by Dr. Amber Miller SWPRSC CLICK HERE TO REGISTER https://forms.gle/qn7mihi3dcgjPGGUA The purpose of this training is to examine options...

Ulysses, KS
ABOUT

With Ulysses Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

