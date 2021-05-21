Events on the Ulysses calendar
(ULYSSES, KS) Live events are lining up on the Ulysses calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ulysses:
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 12:30 PM
Address: 810 Lark Ave, Sublette, KS
IN-PERSON AND ZOOM ATTENDANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE Facilitated by Dr. Gayla Lohfink SWPRSC CLICK HERE TO REGISTER https://forms.gle/zHwQR4xcoNS19MVYA Want to "dive deeper" into structured literacy...
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM
The Amazing Friendship Run 2021™ with Stan Cottrell is an unparalleled sporting initiative featuring on-the-edge adventure, real-life drama, and the incredible endurance of one man on a mission to...
Starts at: Mon May 05, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM
Address: Apache St, Satanta, KS
At Destination Dig®, kids will unearth more than just dirt. They’ll discover real-life archaeological finds that have helped to uncover the truth about Jesus. Stories from the Bible will leap off...
Starts at: Sun May 05, 10:30 AM
Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM
Address: 1040 S Jefferson St, Hugoton, KS
Bethel Friends Church and Kansans for Life (KFL) present a “Lunch and Learn” on The VALUE THEM BOTH Amendment on Sunday, May 23 at 12:30 p.m. Bob Lewis, attorney at The Marsh Law Firm, will be...
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 12:30 PM
Address: 810 Lark Ave, Sublette, KS
IN-PERSON AND ZOOM ATTENDANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE Facilitated by Dr. Amber Miller SWPRSC CLICK HERE TO REGISTER https://forms.gle/qn7mihi3dcgjPGGUA The purpose of this training is to examine options...