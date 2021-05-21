Events on the Ulysses calendar

(ULYSSES, KS) Live events are lining up on the Ulysses calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ulysses:

Exploring and Engaging in the HOW of Structured Literacy for Secondary Teachers Sublette, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 810 Lark Ave, Sublette, KS

IN-PERSON AND ZOOM ATTENDANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE Facilitated by Dr. Gayla Lohfink SWPRSC CLICK HERE TO REGISTER https://forms.gle/zHwQR4xcoNS19MVYA Want to "dive deeper" into structured literacy...

DAY 45 KANSAS Satanta, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

The Amazing Friendship Run 2021™ with Stan Cottrell is an unparalleled sporting initiative featuring on-the-edge adventure, real-life drama, and the incredible endurance of one man on a mission to...

Destination Dig Satanta, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: Apache St, Satanta, KS

At Destination Dig®, kids will unearth more than just dirt. They’ll discover real-life archaeological finds that have helped to uncover the truth about Jesus. Stories from the Bible will leap off...

VALUE THEM BOTH Amendment Lunch & Learn Hugoton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 1040 S Jefferson St, Hugoton, KS

Bethel Friends Church and Kansans for Life (KFL) present a “Lunch and Learn” on The VALUE THEM BOTH Amendment on Sunday, May 23 at 12:30 p.m. Bob Lewis, attorney at The Marsh Law Firm, will be...

Differentiated Instruction, Accommodations & Modifications Sublette, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Address: 810 Lark Ave, Sublette, KS

IN-PERSON AND ZOOM ATTENDANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE Facilitated by Dr. Amber Miller SWPRSC CLICK HERE TO REGISTER https://forms.gle/qn7mihi3dcgjPGGUA The purpose of this training is to examine options...