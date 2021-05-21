newsbreak-logo
Zuni, NM

Zuni events coming soon

Zuni News Watch
Zuni News Watch
 1 day ago

(ZUNI, NM) Live events are coming to Zuni.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Zuni area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G9dt6_0a7CZn6T00

Native American Indian Jewelry Collection. No Reserve. Online Only.

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Old Pawn Vintage & Contemporary Zuni Navajo & Hopi Native American Jewelry specially curated Collection. $10 Start. No Reserve. Online Only. Saturday...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rkgby_0a7CZn6T00

Red Rock Balloon Rally

Church Rock, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 05:30 AM

Address: 825 Outlaw Rd, Church Rock, NM

The Balloon Rally schedule of events includes mass ascensions, balloon glows and competition with beautiful, hand crafted Native American arts and crafts. Schedule of Events: Dawn Patrol 6:30am...

Gallup, New Mexico | Rock Springs Church | Missions Project

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Participant Cost: $1,000 Event Details: “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope.” Romans 15:13 Hope is an...

Visions of America: A Photographer's search for America

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Join us LIVE on Facebook, @galluplibrary on Saturday, May 22nd at 12:00 p.m. for a discussion with Joe Sohm. Visions of America is an ongoing multimedia project dedicated to capturing the American...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IzG60_0a7CZn6T00

Book Talk: Herizon

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 115 W Hill Ave, Gallup, NM

Join us LIVE on Facebook, @galluplibrary on Saturday, May 22nd at 3:00 p.m. for a book talk featuring Daniel Vandever, the Communications Director at Navajo Technical University in Crownpoint, NM...

Zuni News Watch

Zuni News Watch

Zuni, NM
ABOUT

With Zuni News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

