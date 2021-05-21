Zuni events coming soon

(ZUNI, NM) Live events are coming to Zuni.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Zuni area:

Native American Indian Jewelry Collection. No Reserve. Online Only. Gallup, NM

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Old Pawn Vintage & Contemporary Zuni Navajo & Hopi Native American Jewelry specially curated Collection. $10 Start. No Reserve. Online Only. Saturday...

Red Rock Balloon Rally Church Rock, NM

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 05:30 AM

Address: 825 Outlaw Rd, Church Rock, NM

The Balloon Rally schedule of events includes mass ascensions, balloon glows and competition with beautiful, hand crafted Native American arts and crafts. Schedule of Events: Dawn Patrol 6:30am...

Gallup, New Mexico | Rock Springs Church | Missions Project Gallup, NM

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Participant Cost: $1,000 Event Details: “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that by the power of the Holy Spirit you may abound in hope.” Romans 15:13 Hope is an...

Visions of America: A Photographer's search for America Gallup, NM

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Join us LIVE on Facebook, @galluplibrary on Saturday, May 22nd at 12:00 p.m. for a discussion with Joe Sohm. Visions of America is an ongoing multimedia project dedicated to capturing the American...

Book Talk: Herizon Gallup, NM

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 115 W Hill Ave, Gallup, NM

Join us LIVE on Facebook, @galluplibrary on Saturday, May 22nd at 3:00 p.m. for a book talk featuring Daniel Vandever, the Communications Director at Navajo Technical University in Crownpoint, NM...