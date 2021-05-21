newsbreak-logo
Yerington, NV

Live events Yerington — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Yerington Updates
Yerington Updates
 1 day ago

(YERINGTON, NV) Yerington is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Yerington:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ae8Aa_0a7CZlL100

6th grade Promotion

Dayton, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 06:45 AM

Address: 285 Dayton Valley Rd, Dayton, NV

Per mandate all guests required to wear masks 6th grade teachers sent home letters regarding promotion on May 6th

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LQXu3_0a7CZlL100

Night In The Country Festival 2021

Yerington, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Rodney Atkins is a country musician based in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has been active as a professional since the 90s, but did not gain commercial recognition until the 2000s. His sound fits in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l6mOx_0a7CZlL100

Mason Valley AG — Teen Challenge NWCN

Yerington, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 210 N Oregon St, Yerington, NV

Teen Challenge NorWestCal Nevada is the leading organization to help with recovery from addiction, abuse, and alcoholism. Recovery begins at Teen Challenge.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gpkmR_0a7CZlL100

6th Annual Basque Fry

Gardnerville, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 859 US Highway 395 South, Gardnerville, NV 89410

Please Join us for the 6th Annual Basque Fry with Adam Paul Laxalt and featured speakers including Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44keKR_0a7CZlL100

CVAA Meeting

Gardnerville, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:30 AM

Address: 1375 Centerville Ln, Gardnerville, NV

CVAA Meeting. Carson Valley Art Association meets monthly every Fourth Friday at the Carson Valley Methodist Church, 1375 Centerville Rd. in Gardnerville

Learn More
