Ironwood events coming soon

Saturday Arts in Heritage Park Hurley, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 316 Silver St, Hurley, WI

Stop by Heritage Park on Silver Street in Hurley for a one of kind shopping experience. . Local artisans and vendors will have their items on display. If you would like to be part of this event...

Eagle Bluff Chili Bowl Hurley, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Address: 13509 County Trunk D, Hurley, WI

The return of the Chili Bowl Golf Tournament is Saturday, May 22 @ 11:00 am. . $50 two person team/ carts not included *PLEASE reserve carts ahead . Men's Women's and Mixed Couples Call...

Breakthrough Basketball Shooting & Ball Handling Camp Ironwood, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 650 E Ayer St, Ironwood, MI

Breakthrough Basketball conducts quality, high-intensity, drill based camps that focus on not only bettering a players skill set on the court but also building character and confidence off the...

Indianhead Conference Meet #2 Ironwood, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 650 E Ayer St, Ironwood, MI

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Indianhead Conference Meet #2, hosted by Ironwood in Ironwood MI. Starting Tuesday, May 25th.

BAHS Dance Showcase Ironwood, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 113 E Aurora St, Ironwood, MI

The annual BAHS Dance Showcase will be performed over two evenings - Friday June 4 and Saturday June 5th, starting at 6pm. Tickets are just $10 and go on sale at the HIT box office at a special...