Ironwood, MI

Ironwood events coming soon

Posted by 
Ironwood Times
Ironwood Times
 1 day ago

(IRONWOOD, MI) Ironwood is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ironwood area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DYKSh_0a7CZkSI00

Saturday Arts in Heritage Park

Hurley, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 316 Silver St, Hurley, WI

Stop by Heritage Park on Silver Street in Hurley for a one of kind shopping experience. . Local artisans and vendors will have their items on display. If you would like to be part of this event...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UCIYM_0a7CZkSI00

Eagle Bluff Chili Bowl

Hurley, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Address: 13509 County Trunk D, Hurley, WI

The return of the Chili Bowl Golf Tournament is Saturday, May 22 @ 11:00 am. . $50 two person team/ carts not included *PLEASE reserve carts ahead . Men's Women's and Mixed Couples Call...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=316j3c_0a7CZkSI00

Breakthrough Basketball Shooting & Ball Handling Camp

Ironwood, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 650 E Ayer St, Ironwood, MI

Breakthrough Basketball conducts quality, high-intensity, drill based camps that focus on not only bettering a players skill set on the court but also building character and confidence off the...

Indianhead Conference Meet #2

Ironwood, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 650 E Ayer St, Ironwood, MI

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Indianhead Conference Meet #2, hosted by Ironwood in Ironwood MI. Starting Tuesday, May 25th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04FTE2_0a7CZkSI00

BAHS Dance Showcase

Ironwood, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 113 E Aurora St, Ironwood, MI

The annual BAHS Dance Showcase will be performed over two evenings - Friday June 4 and Saturday June 5th, starting at 6pm. Tickets are just $10 and go on sale at the HIT box office at a special...

Ironwood, MI
ABOUT

With Ironwood Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Ironwood, MIyourdailyglobe.com

Community Calendar

Email calendar items and community news to [email protected] For more information, call 906-932-2211. Gogebic-Ontonagon Community Action Agency food commodity distribution for seniors, GOCAA, 100 S. Mill St., Bessemer, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m .; Wakefield VFW, 9-9:30 a.m .; Sunset Manor Apartments, Wakefield, community room, 9:45-10 a.m .; Riverview Apartments, Wakefield, parking lot, 10:15-10:30 a.m .; Hillcrest Apartments, Bessemer, community room, noon-12:15 p.m .; Fairview Apartments, Bessemer, community room, 12:30-12:45 p.m.
Ironwood, MIyourdailyglobe.com

Miners Park adding new maintenance facility

IRONWOOD - Work started Tuesday with preparing the site where a maintenance facility will be placed at Miners Memorial Heritage Park in Ironwood. The project, made possible by the Friends of Miners Memorial Heritage Park, along with the private and business donations of cash, equipment, materials or labor, will provide for a heated building for storing trail maintenance equipment, according to a press announcement. The 900-square foot garage is from the Davey's Motel in Ironwood that is currently being razed for future redevelopment and was donated by owners Sam and Anne Davey.
Gogebic County, MIyourdailyglobe.com

Fair board continues preparing for August

Ironwood — The Gogebic County Fair Board continued working out logistics for this year’s fair in August at its regular meeting on Monday, with some items needing to wait a little longer to determine what the pandemic requirements will look like this summer. In the fair coordinator’s report, Terttu Anderson...
Ironwood, MIyourdailyglobe.com

Ironwood looks to return of traditional year-end events

Ironwood — To say that the end of the school year last year was unusual would be an understatement. The coronavirus pandemic meant students finished the school year remotely and staff at the Ironwood Area Schools was left coordinating how to get the contents of lockers back to their owners rather than organize the traditional end-of-year events — many of which were canceled or drastically changed due to COVID.