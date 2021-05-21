newsbreak-logo
Everett calendar: What's coming up

Everett Updates
Everett Updates
 1 day ago

(EVERETT, PA) Live events are coming to Everett.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Everett:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gRR7A_0a7CZho700

Kids Paint n’ Snack

Clearville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 815 Beans Cove Rd, Clearville, PA

A popular event geared for kids but adults are welcome. Painting is on an 8x10 canvas. Advance reservations are best. $12 per artist. Will post our painting once we decide on one!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F6ktR_0a7CZho700

Breathwork for Stress Relief

Everett, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 3600 Black Valley Rd, Everett, PA

Join us on the yoga platforms or the barn (weather dependent) for an intro class on breathwork for stress relief. This practice is for anyone and everyone. The practice of breathwork is an active...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L79sL_0a7CZho700

Weekend at Wolfie's

Bedford, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:59 PM

Address: 5575 Bedford Valley Rd, Bedford, PA

Weekend at Wolfie’s is an all ages camping music festival held at Fort Royale Farm in Bedford, PA. The festival is hosted by Bumpin Uglies and runs from Thursday - Saturday, June 10-12, 2021. Due...

Hike Under the Stars

Everett, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 3600 Black Valley Rd, Everett, PA

It’s been said that River Mountain rests in a bathtub of stars. That wise soul wasn’t wrong. Black Valley’s night skies are truly breathtaking. Explore under the star-lit sky as we hike and gaze...

Hero Weekend with DJ Diamond Dave

Clearville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 815 Beans Cove Rd, Clearville, PA

Hero Weekend... all Military, Police, Fire Dept., EMT , stay two nights get 15% off your stay! Please show ID at check in to receive discount. Our favorite DJ, Diamond Dave, will be spinning tunes...

With Everett Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

