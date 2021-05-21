Events on the Bailey calendar

(BAILEY, CO) Live events are lining up on the Bailey calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bailey area:

Cara Elizabeth Music: Aspen Peak Cellars Bailey, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Music event in Bailey, CO by Land of Bands on Saturday, May 29 2021

Fly Festivus VI Shawnee, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 54371 US Hwy 285, Shawnee, CO

A FESTIVUS FOR THE ANGLERS OF US JULY 24, 2021 | BOXWOOD GULCH RANCH/LONG MEADOW RANCH 5280 ANGLER’S FLY FESTIVUS IV is 6th installment of the best fly fishing festival, fun tournament, and...

Pack 5 Camping at Wellington Lake Bailey, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 21843 Stoney Pass Rd, Bailey, CO

We had a great campout last year at Wellington Lake! (if you ignore the rain) It was so fun, we're doing it again! Bring your swim gear and blowup boats! Save the date, reservation requested. $6...

PCACC Monthly Membership Meeting Bailey, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 153 Dellwood Dr, Bailey, CO

The PCACC general membership meeting is the second Tuesday of every month at the Platte Canyon Fire Station, 153 Dellwood Drive at Crow Hill.

The Cody Sisters Band Conifer, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 27132 Main Street, Conifer, CO 80433

The Cody Sisters Band has established themselves as a force in the United States and the UK for fans of acoustic, folk, and bluegrass music.