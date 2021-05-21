Events on the Bailey calendar

newsbreak-logo
Bailey Times
 1 day ago

(BAILEY, CO) Live events are lining up on the Bailey calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bailey area:

Cara Elizabeth Music: Aspen Peak Cellars

Bailey, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Music event in Bailey, CO by Land of Bands on Saturday, May 29 2021

Fly Festivus VI

Shawnee, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Address: 54371 US Hwy 285, Shawnee, CO

A FESTIVUS FOR THE ANGLERS OF US JULY 24, 2021 | BOXWOOD GULCH RANCH/LONG MEADOW RANCH 5280 ANGLER’S FLY FESTIVUS IV is 6th installment of the best fly fishing festival, fun tournament, and...

Pack 5 Camping at Wellington Lake

Bailey, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 21843 Stoney Pass Rd, Bailey, CO

We had a great campout last year at Wellington Lake! (if you ignore the rain) It was so fun, we're doing it again! Bring your swim gear and blowup boats! Save the date, reservation requested. $6...

PCACC Monthly Membership Meeting

Bailey, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 153 Dellwood Dr, Bailey, CO

The PCACC general membership meeting is the second Tuesday of every month at the Platte Canyon Fire Station, 153 Dellwood Drive at Crow Hill.

The Cody Sisters Band

Conifer, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 27132 Main Street, Conifer, CO 80433

The Cody Sisters Band has established themselves as a force in the United States and the UK for fans of acoustic, folk, and bluegrass music.

ABOUT

With Bailey Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Keystone, COPark County Republican & Fairplay Flume

Keystone Science School Scholarship

Keystone Science School is excited to offer the Joel and Patti Meier Scholarship for any KSS Adventure or Expedition program. This is an exclusive scholarship opportunity for any rising middle or high school student from Park County. Several scholarships will be awarded and cover approximately 90% of the tuition costs. Each recipient will be required to contribute $50 of the program’s tuition. Keystone Science School will do their best to accommodate each student’s requested session but the scholarship is based on current availability. All applications must be submitted on or before May 11. If you need assistance filling out the application or have questions you can also contact us at 970-468-2098 or Support@KeystoneScienceSchool.org. To apply, go to https://www.keystonescienceschool.org/camp/scholarship.
Bailey, COPark County Republican & Fairplay Flume

Shred-A-Thon at Crow Hill Insurance

On Saturday, June 5, Crow Hill Insurance will host their 10th annual free community Shred-A-Thon from 9 a.m. – noon. The event will take place at the office located at 460 County Road 43, near the top of Crow Hill and the traffic light. A certified shredding company will be on site to shred your outdated legal and sensitive documents. This is a fantastic way to prevent identity theft, and all paper will be recycled. We cannot accept large quantities of shiny paper (magazines, etc.). This event is free to the public, and we ask that you consider making a monetary donation to Blue Spruce Habitat for Humanity ReStore. The ReStore will have a delivery truck on site to accept donated furniture and housewares. Please call 303-838-9723 if you need more information.