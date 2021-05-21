newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dillon, MT

Dillon events coming up

Posted by 
Dillon News Alert
Dillon News Alert
 1 day ago

(DILLON, MT) Live events are coming to Dillon.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dillon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kDXPq_0a7CZf2f00

Ricky Quinn Horsemanship Clinic

Dillon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

A two Day Clinic spent with Ricky Quinn, that will be focused on you, your horse and bettering your horsemanship. Ricky has an amazing way of getting to his horses, as well as his students. When...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ggQk_0a7CZf2f00

Dirk Alan

Virginia City, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 344 W E Wallace, Virginia City, MT

Dirk Alan One Man Band Playing you favorite Classic Rock, Country, Blues and Originals. 6/11/2021 – Bale of Hay Irish Festival

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V1Iu0_0a7CZf2f00

Run The Brew Group Run

Dillon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 218 S Montana St, Dillon, MT

Come run with us! Every Tuesday at 6 PM! Montana Running Company Team hosts a weekly group run starting and finishing at Beaverhead Brewing Company in Dillon, Montana. Meet at the brewery before 6...

Learn More

Memorial Day Horseback Poker Ride

Virginia City, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 344 W E Wallace, Virginia City, MT

Saddle up and put your poker face on. Join us on a 3 hour horseback ride in the hills around Historic Virginia City, MT. Draw cards along the way and win prizes! Lunch and door prizes are included...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mPLsy_0a7CZf2f00

Kids Summer Series: Paint with Nature

Dillon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 4200 Bannack Rd, Dillon, MT

Children will learn and collect native plants to Bannack and will paint a picture with the plants collected.

Learn More
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Dillon News Alert

Dillon News Alert

Dillon, MT
7
Followers
13
Post
89
Views
ABOUT

With Dillon News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dillon, MT
State
Montana State
City
Virginia City, MT
Local
Montana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horses#Classic Rock#Live Events#Music Venues#Festival#Classic Music#Rock Music#Mt Children#Bannack#Montana St#Music Clubs#Blues#Stand Up Comedy#Prizes#Live Talks#Mt Saddle#Historic Virginia City#Sat#Live Content
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump sued by civil rights group for calling COVID-19 'China virus'

Former President Trump has been sued by a civil rights group for calling COVID-19 the “China virus” last year. The federal complaint by the Chinese Americans Civil Rights Coalition (CARC) alleges that Trump’s use of that phrase and similar terms harmed the Chinese American community. The lawsuit was first reported...
WorkoutsPosted by
Indy100

Gym evacuated after terrible fart caused woman to throw up

A gym was evacuated after a woman did a fart so bad that a woman threw up and management thought there was a sewage problem. Oversharing on TikTok, weightlifter Maxime van den Dijssel said:. “This one time I went to a spin class after a night of heavy drinking and...