Dillon events coming up

(DILLON, MT) Live events are coming to Dillon.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dillon:

Ricky Quinn Horsemanship Clinic Dillon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

A two Day Clinic spent with Ricky Quinn, that will be focused on you, your horse and bettering your horsemanship. Ricky has an amazing way of getting to his horses, as well as his students. When...

Dirk Alan Virginia City, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 09:00 PM

Address: 344 W E Wallace, Virginia City, MT

Dirk Alan One Man Band Playing you favorite Classic Rock, Country, Blues and Originals. 6/11/2021 – Bale of Hay Irish Festival

Run The Brew Group Run Dillon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 218 S Montana St, Dillon, MT

Come run with us! Every Tuesday at 6 PM! Montana Running Company Team hosts a weekly group run starting and finishing at Beaverhead Brewing Company in Dillon, Montana. Meet at the brewery before 6...

Memorial Day Horseback Poker Ride Virginia City, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 344 W E Wallace, Virginia City, MT

Saddle up and put your poker face on. Join us on a 3 hour horseback ride in the hills around Historic Virginia City, MT. Draw cards along the way and win prizes! Lunch and door prizes are included...

Kids Summer Series: Paint with Nature Dillon, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 4200 Bannack Rd, Dillon, MT

Children will learn and collect native plants to Bannack and will paint a picture with the plants collected.