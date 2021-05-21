newsbreak-logo
Cherokee, NC

Coming soon: Cherokee events

Cherokee Daily
Cherokee Daily
 1 day ago

(CHEROKEE, NC) Live events are lining up on the Cherokee calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cherokee:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GBTs0_0a7CZdHD00

Primus - A tribute to kings Cherokee, NC

Cherokee, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 777 Casino Dr, Cherokee, NC

Tue, Jun 22, 2021 • 7:00 PM Primus is a classic example of what happens when a group combines the classics of alternative rock and thrash with experimental funk. The band has been active since the mi…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ew42E_0a7CZdHD00

Relia’s Lost Kitchen: Orin Swift Wine Dinner

Bryson City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

When: May 22, 2021 @ 6:00 pm Where: Nantahala Outdoor Center, 13077 U.S. 19 West, Bryson City, NC 28713, USA Relia’s Lost Kitchen is a series of exclusive pop-up dinner events in honor of NOC...

An Evening with Blackberry Smoke Unplugged and Acoustic

Cherokee, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 10:00 PM

Address: 777 Casino Dr, Cherokee, NC

Use the An Evening with Blackberry Smoke Unplugged and Acoustic presale password to see An Evening with Blackberry Smoke Unplugged and Acoustic perform live in Cherokee, NC!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bdTqp_0a7CZdHD00

Native Brews Tap and Grill

Cherokee, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 1897 Tsali Blvd, Cherokee, NC

Native Brews Tap and Grill at Native Brews Tap & Grill, Sylva, United States on Fri Jul 09 2021 at 07:00 pm to 10:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ntNf_0a7CZdHD00

Live Music | Natti Love Joys

Bryson City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 13077 U.S. 19 West, Bryson City, NC

Natti Love Joys are bringing Roots Reggae to the river! This band has opened for Joan Jett, The Clash, The Ramones and more. Learn more about them and listen to their music here and follow them on...

Cherokee, NC
ABOUT

With Cherokee Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Cherokee, NC
Cherokee Daily

Ready for a change? These Cherokee jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Cherokee: 1. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week; 2. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $1,512 per week; 3. SALES REPRESENTATIVE - WORK FROM HOME - FULL TRAINING; 4. Vacation Ownership Sales - Frontline ($1000 New Hire Incentive); 5. Skilled Nursing (SNF) Travel Nurse RN - $47.40/Hour $1896/Weekly; 6. Restaurant General Manager; 7. Construction Laborer-Installer; 8. Electrician; 9. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week; 10. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $1,512 per week;
Cherokee, NC
Cherokee Daily

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Cherokee

Check out these Cherokee-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 2. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 3. Sales Support Associate/Administrative - Seasonal/ Part Time; 4. Retail Associates - Part Time and Full Time; 5. Retail Sales Associate (Part Time); 6. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn Up to $200,000/Year; 7. Front Desk Clerk;
Animals

Endangered red wolves born at North Carolina Zoo, doing well

ASHEBORO, N.C. (AP) — Three litters of American red wolves, which are critically endangered and number less than two dozen in the wild, have been born at the North Carolina Zoo, officials announced Monday. The zoo said in a news release that the litters, which total 12 pups, were born...
Swain County, NC

Alan Sumeriski selected as Smokies Deputy Superintendent

Great Smoky Mountains National Park Superintendent Cassius Cash announced on Monday, May 17 that Alan Sumeriski has been selected as the deputy superintendent. Sumeriski has served as the Facility Management Division chief since 2007, along with multiple detail assignments as the acting deputy superintendent in the Smokies and other leadership roles at the Washington and regional offices for the National Park Service (NPS). He steps into this permanent role with a tremendous amount of knowledge regarding ongoing issues and park operations, along with park partner and community relationships.
Politics

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
New Hanover County, NC

High-altitude balloon likely white object spotted over eastern NC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Have you noticed a white dot high in the sky? Many have reported seeing a white object across eastern North Carolina over the last few days. According to Flightradar24, “HBAL536” Raven Aerostar has been flying off the New Hanover County coast Monday. It is described as a high-altitude balloon flying at about 65,000 ft. The registration link is N256TH.
Asheboro, NC
WFMY NEWS2

North Carolina Zoo announces birth of red wolf pups

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo announced the birth of three families of red wolves Monday. According to the zoo, the announcement of the three litters of critically endangered American red wolves are a part of its red wolf breeding program. The offspring made of 12 pups were born...
Cherokee, NC
Cherokee Daily

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Cherokee

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Cherokee: 1. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week; 2. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week; 3. Emergency Room (ER) Travel Nurse RN - $45.00/Hour $1620/Weekly; 4. In House Marketing Representative - $1500 New Hire Incentive; 5. Bar Manager; 6. Assistant General Manager Restaurant; 7. Telecommunications Technician; 8. Food and Beverage Assistant Manager; 9. High-End Housekeeping/Cleaning; 10. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week;
Cherokee, NC

69th Annual Cherokee National Holiday to be hybrid of virtual, in-person events

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. has announced that the 69th Annual Cherokee National Holiday will be a hybrid celebration featuring both virtual and limited, smaller-scale in-person events. Traditionally, the Cherokee National Holiday draws more than 100,000 visitors from both Oklahoma and out of state on...
Asheville, NC

Eastern Band to help bring back the American chestnut

Legend has it a squirrel could start in Maine and jump from chestnut tree to chestnut tree all the way to Georgia without touching the ground. A blight from Japan changed that, wiping out the American chestnut as a canopy species in an estimated 8.8 million acres of forest. The...
Cherokee, NC

Soco Creek trout fishing with Pautzke Baits

Soco Creek in Cherokee is loaded with stocked trout. Anglers in the Carolinas have access to some top-notch trout fishing. To be sure, much of it is for stocked trout, but anglers who don’t mind that can have a blast at Soco Creek in Cherokee, N.C. This creek gets regular stockings from the Cherokee Indian Reservation.
Bryson City, NC

PANIC AT THE PUMPS

News of a ransomware cyber attack May 7 that shut down the Colonial Pipeline and a potential gas shortage sent a flurry of buyers to the pumps in Western North Carolina beginning Monday. The pipeline is the primary fuel pipeline for N.C. and much of the Southeast. Workers at the...
Cherokee, NC
Cherokee Daily

No experience necessary — Cherokee companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Cabin Maintenance 2. Data Entry Technician (Temporary) 3. Industrial Janitor 4. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 5. CDL-A Truck Driver - Avg $64k/Yr - Recent Grads Welcome - $5k Sign-On 6. Cabin Cleaner 7. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+
Cherokee, NC

Cherokee Fitness Complex to be open 24 hours starting in June

Beginning in June, patrons of the Cherokee Fitness Complex will be able to work out literally any time of the day or night. The Complex is starting 24-hour access, a move manager Damian Solis is excited about. “Our target open date is the first week of June,” Solis said of...
Bryson City, NC
Bryson City (NC) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(BRYSON CITY, NC) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bryson City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Haywood County, NC

2% tourism tax changes

A bill filed in Raleigh that was initially going to allow the county commissioners to increase the occupancy tax rates for Haywood County and create an occupancy tax for Bryson City has been changed to now include only Maggie Valley. The revised House Bill 412, if passed, would allow the...
Bryson City, NC

Bryson City removed from room tax legislation

The Town of Bryson City has been removed from a piece of state legislation that would have allowed the town to levy its own occupancy tax and establish its own tourism development governing board. House Bill 412 — sponsored by Rep. Mike Clampitt, R-Bryson City, and Rep. Mark Pless, R-Canton...