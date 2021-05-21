Coming soon: Cherokee events

(CHEROKEE, NC) Live events are lining up on the Cherokee calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cherokee:

Primus - A tribute to kings Cherokee, NC Cherokee, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 777 Casino Dr, Cherokee, NC

Tue, Jun 22, 2021 • 7:00 PM Primus is a classic example of what happens when a group combines the classics of alternative rock and thrash with experimental funk. The band has been active since the mi…

Relia’s Lost Kitchen: Orin Swift Wine Dinner Bryson City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

When: May 22, 2021 @ 6:00 pm Where: Nantahala Outdoor Center, 13077 U.S. 19 West, Bryson City, NC 28713, USA Relia’s Lost Kitchen is a series of exclusive pop-up dinner events in honor of NOC...

An Evening with Blackberry Smoke Unplugged and Acoustic Cherokee, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 10:00 PM

Address: 777 Casino Dr, Cherokee, NC

Use the An Evening with Blackberry Smoke Unplugged and Acoustic presale password to see An Evening with Blackberry Smoke Unplugged and Acoustic perform live in Cherokee, NC!

Native Brews Tap and Grill Cherokee, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 1897 Tsali Blvd, Cherokee, NC

Native Brews Tap and Grill at Native Brews Tap & Grill, Sylva, United States on Fri Jul 09 2021 at 07:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Live Music | Natti Love Joys Bryson City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 13077 U.S. 19 West, Bryson City, NC

Natti Love Joys are bringing Roots Reggae to the river! This band has opened for Joan Jett, The Clash, The Ramones and more. Learn more about them and listen to their music here and follow them on...