Live events Rotonda West — what’s coming up

(ROTONDA WEST, FL) Live events are coming to Rotonda West.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rotonda West area:

Englewood Farmers Market Englewood, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 348 W Green St, Englewood, FL

Season: Winter Market Hours: October - MayThursdays, 9am - 1pm Location: 300 Block of West Dearborn Street

Tommy Z Band Englewood, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 362 W Dearborn St., Englewood, FL

Top 10 Billboard Blues, Top 10 iTunes Blues and Number 1 charting/selling artist Tommy Z hails from Buffalo, NY. He has toured extensively around the world fronting his own group as an...

Caffeine & Gasoline Car Show Englewood, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: 451 S Indiana Ave, Englewood, FL

Come to the car show at Winks Old Town Grill every Wednesday 7- 10 am

Vesak (Vesākha Puja) Day Englewood, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 06:30 AM

Address: 520 Lewis St, Englewood, FL

Day of commemoration for Visakha Puja at SFM. Everyone is welcome.

Beat Street at Ricaltini's Englewood, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Address: 1997 Kentucky Ave, Englewood, FL

Music event in Englewood, FL by Beat Street Band Classic Rock on Saturday, November 6 2021