Rotonda West, FL

Live events Rotonda West — what’s coming up

Rotonda West Digest
Rotonda West Digest
 1 day ago

(ROTONDA WEST, FL) Live events are coming to Rotonda West.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rotonda West area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1POuqT_0a7CZcOU00

Englewood Farmers Market

Englewood, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 348 W Green St, Englewood, FL

Season: Winter Market Hours: October - MayThursdays, 9am - 1pm Location: 300 Block of West Dearborn Street

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q7Khd_0a7CZcOU00

Tommy Z Band

Englewood, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 362 W Dearborn St., Englewood, FL

Top 10 Billboard Blues, Top 10 iTunes Blues and Number 1 charting/selling artist Tommy Z hails from Buffalo, NY. He has toured extensively around the world fronting his own group as an...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V0bG3_0a7CZcOU00

Caffeine & Gasoline Car Show

Englewood, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: 451 S Indiana Ave, Englewood, FL

Come to the car show at Winks Old Town Grill every Wednesday 7- 10 am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pReLG_0a7CZcOU00

Vesak (Vesākha Puja) Day

Englewood, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 06:30 AM

Address: 520 Lewis St, Englewood, FL

Day of commemoration for Visakha Puja at SFM. Everyone is welcome.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25qhn9_0a7CZcOU00

Beat Street at Ricaltini's

Englewood, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Address: 1997 Kentucky Ave, Englewood, FL

Music event in Englewood, FL by Beat Street Band Classic Rock on Saturday, November 6 2021

Learn More
Rotonda West, FL
ABOUT

With Rotonda West Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Rotonda West, FLPosted by
Rotonda West Digest

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Rotonda West

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Rotonda West: 1. Life Insurance Producer (Lead Match for Fast Start); 2. Sales Representative - $1500+ per week; 3. Class A Drivers 6 Mos Exp $0 Down LP - No Credit Check-No Touch; 4. Medical Surgical (Med Surg) Travel Nurse RN - $51.02/Hour $1837/Weekly; 5. Employee Relations Specialist / Human Resources #6071; 6. Real Estate Listing Agent; 7. Customer Sales Representative - Work From Home #DB02; 8. Concrete Ready Mix Driver; 9. Roadside Service; 10. Block Supervisor;
Rotonda West, FLPosted by
Rotonda West Digest

These Rotonda West companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Sales Representative No Experience Required Paid Training Paid Weekly 2. Auto Damage Adjuster Trainee - Sarasota / Bradenton, FL 3. Assembler - NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY/WILL TRAIN! 4. Benefits Representative - Entry Level - Customer Service Experience 5. Customer Service Clerk 6. Administrative Asssociate (Sarasota local only) < 5-yrs exp. 7. Entry Level Data Entry Office Assistant 8. Truck Driver CDL A Dedicated Local - Home Daily 9. MORTGAGE INSURANCE SALES FROM HOME - A Career Opportunity 10. Window Clerk - Postal Service
Englewood, FLyoursun.com

COLUMN: Englewood Chamber to host Secret Society of Smoked Mullets

An honored Englewood tradition returns. The Secret Society of Smoked Mullets has chosen the 2021 honorees for this year’s Smoked Mullet Award and the Englewood Legends’ Award. However, it’s a secret until the Awards breakfast, set for 7:30 a.m. June 18 at the Englewood Elks Lodge, 401 N. Indiana Ave.
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

Sarasota-Manatee best and worst restaurant inspections, May 10-15

Our digital database of restaurant inspections is updated daily with the latest information on which local restaurants passed, failed or barely squeaked by. You can use the database to search by county or by restaurant name. You can see which restaurants were fined for their missteps and which were forced into temporary closure.
Rotonda West, FLPosted by
Rotonda West Digest

A job on your schedule? These Rotonda West positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Rotonda West-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Magazine Merchandiser - Fast Start; 2. DISHWASHERS NEEDED ASAP!! SARASOTA, BRADENTON, & VENICE; 3. In-Home College Chemistry- $25/hr; 4. Customer Representative Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 5. Sales Assistant Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 6. Sales Coordinator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr; 7. Packager Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr; 8. Urgent Hiring - Part time Delivery Job;
Charlotte County, FLyoursun.com

Case Closed for May 2021

The Sun reports arrests in Charlotte County daily. The Clerk’s Office provided the following information regarding dispositions, sentences and outstanding fees. Defendants may be required to comply with additional sentencing conditions such as educational classes, driving restrictions, no contact orders, mental health/drug court participation, community service, etc. The following cases...
Rotonda West, FLPosted by
Rotonda West Digest

Saturday sun alert in Rotonda West — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(ROTONDA WEST, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Rotonda West. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Sarasota, FLyoursun.com

Charlotte Harbor still tainted, Gulf beaches free of red tide

The latest samples posted by state officials show low levels of red tide algae remain in Charlotte Harbor. The beaches from Boca Grande to Sarasota remain clear of the toxin-producing algae, however, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports on myfwc.com Thursday. A water sample taken Monday...
Sarasota County, FLyoursun.com

Hurricane seminar to feature 'Wizard of Oz' showing

ENGLEWOOD —What could go better together than an informative hurricane seminar and fun showing of "The Wizard of Oz"?. On Friday, you can attend both for free. Recognizing many new people are moving to the area and Englewood is straddled in two counties, the Englewood Community Coalition is sponsoring a storm awareness seminar for the entire community. It's set for 7:30 to 10 p.m. Friday at the Chuck and Ann Dever Recreational Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood.
Rotonda West, FLPosted by
Rotonda West Digest

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Rotonda West

(ROTONDA WEST, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Rotonda West. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Sarasota, FLHerald Tribune

Looking for fun events? Top 7 things to do this weekend in Sarasota-Manatee: May 7-9

1. Sarasota Film Festival Friday Night Street Party. B-52s singer-songwriter Fred Schneider, who longtime SFF attendees will recall performed with his trailblazing new wave band at the festival in 2004, is the celebrity host of the Sarasota Film Festival’s block party in The Rosemary District, outside the festival’s brand new office. This event will feature performances by what’s being billed as “a host of notable musicians” with food trucks offering cuisine from around the world. No word on whether attendees will get to hear B-52s hits like "Rock Lobster" or "Love Shack." 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday; Sarasota Film Festival, 323 Central Ave., Sarasota; $10; sarasotafilmfestival.com/events.
Rotonda West, FLPosted by
Rotonda West (FL) Weather Channel

Thursday sun alert in Rotonda West — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(ROTONDA WEST, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Rotonda West. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Englewood, FLenglewoodchamber.com

Surfside CAM Services, Inc.

Description of Surfside CAM Services, Inc. Surfside CAM Services is a Community Association Management company located in Englewood, Florida. We are focused on customer service, and provide full administrative and financial services to our clients. Surfside was founded in 2006 and grew to serve a number of Condominium and Homeowner...