Amery calendar: What's coming up

(AMERY, WI) Live events are coming to Amery.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Amery area:

Trivia is BACK! — Amery Ale Works Amery, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: 588 115th St, Amery, WI

Trivia is back! Grab your teammates and get out to Amery Ale Works to test your knowledge! Winners get a $25 Amery Ale Works.

Whiskey Devils in Amery, WI Amery, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1342 Lone Pine Ln, Amery, WI

Whiskey Devils in Amery, WI is on Facebook. To connect with Whiskey Devils in Amery, WI, join Facebook today.

Amery Fall Festival Amery, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

All rights reserved Amery Fall Festival Association ; P.O, Box 1, Amery, WI 54001 ; ameryFFwebsite@gmail.com X Corporate by Axle Themes

Stone Daisy debuts @ The Mix Up in Amery WI! Amery, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 1301 105th Ave, Amery, WI

Stone Daisy will be rocking the patio at The Mix Up in Amery WI! Come on out all 2,819 of y'all and join us as we bring the 6 string circus to town for some Boot Stompin', Beer Totin', Music ain't...

First outdoor gig of the year! Amery, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 1342 Lone Pine Ln, Amery, WI

Very happy to say the outdoor music season is starting up again, we're really looking forward to playing again. We've managed to add new songs and are looking forward to playing them live to see...