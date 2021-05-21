newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amery, WI

Amery calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Amery Daily
Amery Daily
 1 day ago

(AMERY, WI) Live events are coming to Amery.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Amery area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q2BWg_0a7CZbVl00

Trivia is BACK! — Amery Ale Works

Amery, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 06:30 PM

Address: 588 115th St, Amery, WI

Trivia is back! Grab your teammates and get out to Amery Ale Works to test your knowledge! Winners get a $25 Amery Ale Works.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FwqgJ_0a7CZbVl00

Whiskey Devils in Amery, WI

Amery, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 1342 Lone Pine Ln, Amery, WI

Whiskey Devils in Amery, WI is on Facebook. To connect with Whiskey Devils in Amery, WI, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44T9mw_0a7CZbVl00

Amery Fall Festival

Amery, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

All rights reserved Amery Fall Festival Association ; P.O, Box 1, Amery, WI 54001 ; ameryFFwebsite@gmail.com X Corporate by Axle Themes

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kxli2_0a7CZbVl00

Stone Daisy debuts @ The Mix Up in Amery WI!

Amery, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 1301 105th Ave, Amery, WI

Stone Daisy will be rocking the patio at The Mix Up in Amery WI! Come on out all 2,819 of y'all and join us as we bring the 6 string circus to town for some Boot Stompin', Beer Totin', Music ain't...

Learn More

First outdoor gig of the year!

Amery, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 1342 Lone Pine Ln, Amery, WI

Very happy to say the outdoor music season is starting up again, we're really looking forward to playing again. We've managed to add new songs and are looking forward to playing them live to see...

Learn More
Amery Daily

Amery Daily

Amery, WI
3
Followers
22
Post
274
Views
ABOUT

With Amery Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Amery, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
P.o
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ale#Beer#Live Events#Thu May 05#Wi Trivia#Amery Ale Works#Wi Whiskey Devils#Axle Themes Starts#Ln#In Person Events#In Person Attendance#Winners#Facebook Today#Live Content#Digital Formats#Time#Digital Tools#Remote Audiences
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Wisconsin StateChippewa Herald

Spring Fest to return this weekend, masks not required

Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley. Spring Fest is set to return to Chippewa Falls this weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. From Friday-Saturday over 40 exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music provided by Chris Kroeze and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z, will grace the long barren venue which took most of 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Amery, WItheameryfreepress.com

Amery Farmers Market: Unique finds and familiar favorites

Editors note: This is the second story of a four part series showcasing the Amery Farmers Market, which is set to open in downtown Amery at Soo Line Park, Saturday, May 29. Each week different vendors and activities will be featured. In an essay entitled “How to stay happy” the...
Osceola, WIosceolasun.com

GiveBIG results released

The final donation numbers for lthe recent GiveBIG fundraising event for local and regional non-profits turned out to be a big success as nearly $410,000 was raised from a combination of almost 2,000 unique individual or corporate donors. According to the United Way, which now handles all aspects of the...
Amery, WIPosted by
Amery Daily

Coming soon: Amery events

1. Date Night Flower Pick and Dessert Picnic; 2. Succulent Make & Take Workshop; 3. Comedy and Cocktails at 45th Parallel Distillery; 4. Spring Clean Up: Garlic Mustard ID & Removal; 5. Ribfest Presents: Falls Music Festival featuring Chris Kroeze;