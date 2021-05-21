Pratt calendar: Coming events

(PRATT, KS) Live events are coming to Pratt.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pratt area:

Celebration of life Medicine Lodge, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 300 S Main St, Medicine Lodge, KS

Here is Betty L. O'Hara’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Betty L. O'Hara of Sharon, Kansas, born in Medicine Lodge...

Interactive Movie Pratt, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 313 S Main St, Pratt, KS

ATTENTION all 5th-12th graders! We are having PIZZA & a FREE Interactive movie! We'll start with pizza before the movie. Props & a list of actions will be provided. We will be interacting with the...

Introduction to Watercolor Pencil with Darren Parker Pratt, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 337 Lake Rd, Pratt, KS

http://www.vernonfilleyartmuseum.org/event-registration/?ee=238 Description: This 3hr workshop will allow the attendees to create their very own watercolor painting with the help and guidance of...

Men of Iron Prayer Breakfast Pratt, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Address: 10458 W 1st St, Pratt, KS

Men, bring your favorite breakfast food or foods and come gather together for a time of eating, fellowship, and prayer. Feel free to invite friends and family!

Adult Weekend Paint Pratt, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 1115 US HWY 54, Pratt, KS

Class Details Every other month we will create a new and different painting, usually based around the time of year or a theme. These will NOT be the same painting as our Thursday evening paint...