Baltimore, MD

PBS and NBC look back at Black Wall Street and the race massacre in Tulsa | COMMENTARY

By David Zurawik, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 1 day ago

One of the cultural benefits of streamed programming is how much great historical non-fiction it has opened up to millions of viewers. With its vast archive of historical productions, PBS has embraced this platform like few others, and one of its best documentaries is now available for viewing.

“Goin’ Back to T-Town,” an outstanding 1993 film by Sam Pollard, tells the story of one of the worst racial incidents in American history as we approach the centennial of the event May 31-June 1. The PBS franchise “American Experience” is now streaming the film about Greenwood, a thriving Black community in Tulsa during the 1920s and ‘30s. The district was burned to the ground by whites in 1921, but came back and by 1936 was said to have more Black-owned businesses than any city in the country. It was known as the Black Wall Street.

In connection with the film, American Experience will host an online conversation at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday (May 26). The event will include Carmen Fields, screenwriter of the documentary, and Karlos Hill, author of “The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre” and professor of African and African American Studies at the University of Oklahoma. The discussion will be moderated by Jessica Marie Johnson, professor of history at Johns Hopkins University.

NBC will also be offering a number of streamed programs in connection with the commemoration.

A collection of programming titled “Tulsa: The Massacre & the Movement” begins on Thursday, May 27 across “Today,” “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt,” NBCNews.com , MSNBC, NBC News NOW, CNBC and Peacock.

MSNBC correspondent Trymaine Lee will host a digital documentary “Blood on Black Wall Street: The Legacy of the Tulsa Massacre,” which examines how the violence inflicted on a once thriving economic community has impacted generations of Black Tulsans, according to a press release from NBC News. The documentary will stream Friday, May 28 on NBCNews.com and NBC News NOW, and will also be available Sunday, May 30, on Peacock on demand.

Additionally, Lee hosts a two-part episode of MSNBC’s “Into America” podcast that traces the century-long financial impact of the massacre through the story of two Black families, as well as the efforts of white Tulsa residents as they face their families’ past. The first episode will be available on Thursday, May 27 and the second on Thursday, June 3.

David Zurawik is The Baltimore Sun’s media critic. Email: david.zurawik@baltsun.com ; Twitter: @davidzurawik.

Tulsa, OKStillwater News-Press

Last Tulsa Race Massacre survivors push for reparations

OKLAHOMA CITY — The last three known survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre testified before Congress this week about the continued push for reparations and their quest for justice. Their testimony sparked debate over what reparations, if any, victims of the massacre and their descendants are entitled to a century...
NBAokcfox.com

LeBron James' Tulsa Race Massacre documentary to premiere on 100th anniversary

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — CNN Films has announced the premiere date, trailer, and poster for its new documentary, "DREAMLAND: The Burning of Black Wall Street." According to a news release, the documentary celebrates the Black cultural renaissance that existed in Tulsa's Greenwood District and investigates the 100-year-old Race Massacre that left a stain on American history.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
WRAL News

John Legend to headline Tulsa Race Massacre remembrance

TULSA, Okla. — Grammy-award winning singer and songwriter John Legend will headline a nationally televised ceremony in remembrance of the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, an event official said Friday. “When we sat back and asked ourselves who could really elevate this, who could take it to the...
Tulsa, OKkgou.org

KGOU Readers Club Highlights Tulsa Race Massacre

This is the Manager’s Minute. For decades, the deadliest race riot in American history wasn’t talked about. You couldn’t read about it in most history books; details were hard to find. And it happened in Tulsa, in 1921. No longer called a riot, we now know it as the Tulsa...
Tulsa, OKmidfloridanewspapers.com

From grandfather to grandson, the lessons of the Tulsa race massacre

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) My family sat down to watch the first episode of HBO’s “Watchmen” last October. Stephen Williams, the director, included quick cuts of gunshots, explosions, citizens fleeing roaming mobs, and even a plane dropping bombs. We’ve come to anticipate these elements in superhero films.
CelebritiesLebanon-Express

Oldest known Tulsa Race Massacre survivor turns 107, is honored by celebs

A Bartlesville woman who is believed to be the oldest survivor of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre observed a birthday Monday, with several celebrities and public figures pitching in to help her celebrate. Viola Fletcher, who turned 107, was greeted with a series of personal video messages, including from actors...
Minoritiesmountainlake.org

PBS NewsHour | Race Matters: America After George Floyd | Preview

On the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death, Judy Woodruff and PBS NewsHour reporters will focus on what has changed, and what hasn’t, since the outrage and protests of last summer, focusing on Minneapolis as well as several other communities around the country that have also seen protests, police killings and hate crimes.
New York City, NYPosted by
Variety

‘CBS This Morning’ Will Move to Times Square Studio in Fall (EXCLUSIVE)

It’s just the latest salvo in TV’s never-ending morning-news wars: CBS’ Gayle King is about to stroll into territory long dominated by ABC’s Robin Roberts. Starting this fall, “CBS This Morning” will hold forth from a new studio in New York’s Times Square. The facility is located in the corporate headquarters of CBS News’ corporate parent, ViacomCBS, and once hosted the long-running MTV program “TRL.” It can be seen from the windows of the New York set that houses ABC morning rival “Good Morning America,” which operates a few blocks away. The decision was unveiled Thursday afternoon to CBS affiliates by Neeraj Khemlani and Wendy McMahon, the two executives recently placed in charge of the company’s news and stations units.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
Deadline

‘The Legacy Of Black Wall Street’: OWN Sets Doc On History Of Tulsa Economic Hub From Trailblazer Studios

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network will explore the rise and fall of Black Wall Street in Tulsa, Oklahoma with a two-part special event OWN Spotlight: The Legacy of Black Wall Street. The Legacy Of Black Wall Street follows the rise of the 36-block economic hub in Oklahoma’s Greenwood district up until its tragic destruction at the hands of racist mobs. Instead of focusing solely on the historic moment, The Legacy Of Black Wall will amplify the voices of those Black pioneers then who went West to build their American dream, weaving their stories with the inspiring modern-day Black pioneers now who continue the path to healing and rebuilding the rise of the Black community who presently occupy Greenwood.
Tulsa, OKHISTORY.com

What Role Did Airplanes Play in the Tulsa Race Massacre?

Universal HIstory Archive/Universal Images Group/Getty Images. What role did airplanes play in the deadly Tulsa race massacre of 1921?. Just after Memorial Day that year, a white mob destroyed 35 city blocks of the Greenwood District, a community in Tulsa, Oklahoma known as the “Black Wall Street.” Prompted by an allegation that a Black man had sexually assaulted a white woman, the Tulsa massacre resulted in between 100 and 300 deaths, the decimation of more than 1,200 homes and the burning of churches, schools, businesses, a hospital and library, according to a 2001 Tulsa Race Riot Commission report, the most comprehensive review of the massacre. For its part, the Red Cross reported that the attack left more than 10,000 Tulsa residents homeless. Calculated in today’s dollars, property damage would be assessed in the tens of millions of dollars.