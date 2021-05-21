South Hill calendar: Events coming up

(SOUTH HILL, VA) South Hill has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in South Hill:

Heels Boot Camp La Crosse, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 124 S Main St, La Crosse, VA

Is your mighty pup ready to dance? Join us for a mighty fun night filled with dance, snacks, crafts, and stories! Your pup will come home a superhero! Register online by clicking the link to our...

On the Border - The Ultimate Eagles Tribute South Hill, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 220 S Mecklenburg Ave, South Hill, VA

The September 12, 2020 performance by On the Border - The Ultimate Eagles Tribute has been re-scheduled for August 21, 2021. Tickets for the original show date will be honored for the new 2021...

Gymnastics Meet 2021 La Crosse, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Address: 108 S Main St, La Crosse, VA

We invite family and friends to join us for our 2021 meet! Watch and support our gymnast as they showcase what they have learned this year!All of the gymnast have shown so much improvement of the...

The Feature Attraction Band La Crosse, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 1050 Blackridge Rd, La Crosse, VA

FAB is returning to Rosemont of Virginia Vineyards & Winery on Friday, July 2, 2021. Make plans to celebrate Independence Day weekend with the Feature Attraction Band and the wonderful folks at...

Bracey History Project Bracey, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 01:01 PM

Come and meet the Bracey History Project team and find out what they are doing to help restore old town Bracey. The event will feature the display of some locally made quilts and a raffle for the...