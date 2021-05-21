What’s up Sioux Center: Local events calendar
(SIOUX CENTER, IA) Sioux Center has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sioux Center:
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 PM
Address: 630 Central Ave S, Orange City, IA 51041
A conversation about faith, immigration, and what it means to love our neighbor.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 852 4th Ave SE, Sioux Center, IA
Join Sioux Center Health, Promise Community Health Center, and Sioux County Community Health Partners for the 4th annual Healthy Heroes event! This is a fun and exciting event for the entire...
Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Address: 2595 Ridge Road, Sioux Center, IA 51250
The Defender Gold Club Golf Outing is the annual fundraiser for Dordt University Athletics that takes place, Friday June 18, 2021.
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:15 AM
Address: 2595 Ridge Rd, Sioux Center, IA
Level 1 - 9:00 - 10:00 Level 2 - 10:15 - 11:15
Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 08:45 AM
Address: 112 Albany Ave SE, Orange City, IA
Join us for songs, rhymes, and stories for children 6 months-3 years and their caregivers, followed by free play time. There is also a fun craft each week to create and you receive a free book at...