What’s up Sioux Center: Local events calendar

(SIOUX CENTER, IA) Sioux Center has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sioux Center:

Who Is My Neighbor?: A Christian Response to Immigration Orange City, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 630 Central Ave S, Orange City, IA 51041

A conversation about faith, immigration, and what it means to love our neighbor.

Healthy Hero Event 2021 Sioux Center, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 852 4th Ave SE, Sioux Center, IA

Join Sioux Center Health, Promise Community Health Center, and Sioux County Community Health Partners for the 4th annual Healthy Heroes event! This is a fun and exciting event for the entire...

Defender Gold Club Golf Outing Sioux Center, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 2595 Ridge Road, Sioux Center, IA 51250

The Defender Gold Club Golf Outing is the annual fundraiser for Dordt University Athletics that takes place, Friday June 18, 2021.

Golf FORE Kids Camp Sioux Center, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:15 AM

Address: 2595 Ridge Rd, Sioux Center, IA

Level 1 - 9:00 - 10:00 Level 2 - 10:15 - 11:15

Story Time Orange City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 08:45 AM

Address: 112 Albany Ave SE, Orange City, IA

Join us for songs, rhymes, and stories for children 6 months-3 years and their caregivers, followed by free play time. There is also a fun craft each week to create and you receive a free book at...