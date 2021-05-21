newsbreak-logo
Sioux Center, IA

What’s up Sioux Center: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Sioux Center Daily
Sioux Center Daily
 1 day ago

(SIOUX CENTER, IA) Sioux Center has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sioux Center:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JcFjm_0a7CZVAH00

Who Is My Neighbor?: A Christian Response to Immigration

Orange City, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 630 Central Ave S, Orange City, IA 51041

A conversation about faith, immigration, and what it means to love our neighbor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DozNg_0a7CZVAH00

Healthy Hero Event 2021

Sioux Center, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 852 4th Ave SE, Sioux Center, IA

Join Sioux Center Health, Promise Community Health Center, and Sioux County Community Health Partners for the 4th annual Healthy Heroes event! This is a fun and exciting event for the entire...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UbT1z_0a7CZVAH00

Defender Gold Club Golf Outing

Sioux Center, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 2595 Ridge Road, Sioux Center, IA 51250

The Defender Gold Club Golf Outing is the annual fundraiser for Dordt University Athletics that takes place, Friday June 18, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IBzCJ_0a7CZVAH00

Golf FORE Kids Camp

Sioux Center, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 09:15 AM

Address: 2595 Ridge Rd, Sioux Center, IA

Level 1 - 9:00 - 10:00 Level 2 - 10:15 - 11:15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1haH9R_0a7CZVAH00

Story Time

Orange City, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 08:45 AM

Address: 112 Albany Ave SE, Orange City, IA

Join us for songs, rhymes, and stories for children 6 months-3 years and their caregivers, followed by free play time. There is also a fun craft each week to create and you receive a free book at...

Sioux Center, IAPosted by
Sioux Center Daily

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Sioux Center

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Sioux Center: 1. Director Of Nursing (DON/DNS) - Interim; 2. Class A CDL Lease Purchase Truck Drivers; 3. Auto and Tire Tech; 4. Material Handler/Saw Operator - Days; 5. $438K Earning Potential; 6. CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE; 7. Retail Associate - LeMars; 8. Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers; 9. Travel Nurse RN - Rehabilitation - $1,711 per week; 10. Class A OTR Company Driver;
Sioux Center, IAPosted by
Sioux Center Daily

Sioux Center gas at $1.99 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(SIOUX CENTER, IA) Gas prices vary across in the Sioux Center area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.40 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Cenex at 2950 S Main Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $1.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 87Th St Ne, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.
Orange City, IAKLEM

2021 Orange City Tulip Festival

(Orange City) — Thousands of people turned out Saturday afternoon to view the 2021 Tulip Festival held at Orange City. Warm temperatures, along with the fact last year’s festival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, may have prompted more people to attend this year’s tulip festival. People enjoyed viewing the colorful traditional Dutch costumes, as well as the colorful parade featuring some new floats, and several area marching bands.
Sioux Center, IAnwestiowa.com

Sioux Center Christian hosts Inquiry Fair

SIOUX CENTER—The lunchroom at Sioux Center Christian School was packed on May 7 with eighth-graders ready to argue their case for why their ideas would benefit the people of Sioux Center in the school’s first Inquiry Fair. The students were doing this as part of a project assigned as part...
Orange City, IAnwestiowa.com

Editorial: Return of the tulips

The return of the Orange City Tulip Festival was further proof that life as we knew it for decades is returning. The annual celebration of N’West Iowa’s Dutch heritage and history wraps up today (Saturday, May 15). Once again, people will head home with fond memories of streets being swept...
Sioux Center, IAnwestiowa.com

Blood drive to be May 20 in Centre Mall

SIOUX CENTER—LifeServe Blood Center of Sioux City will hold a blood drive 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at Centre Mall in Sioux Center and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at American Reformed Church in Orange City. Appointments are required by visiting lifeservebloodcenter.org or calling 1-800-287-4903.
Orange City, IASioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Construction begins for MOC-Floyd Valley elementary school

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- The future MOC-Floyd Valley elementary school is about to start emerging from the ground. Dirt work at the construction site, located half a mile south of Highway 10 between Orange City and Alton, began in the late summer or early fall of last year. The earliest phase of the years-long construction process is expected to begin this week.
Orange City, IAPosted by
Information 1000 KSOO

The Tulip Festival Returns

The annual Orange City Tulip Festival is back and this year marks the festival's 80th anniversary. Orange City, Iowa is located an hour and twenty-three minutes South of Sioux Falls. Every year during the Tulip Festival, the humble community welcomes thousands of people for the event according to Dakota News...
Hull, IAnwestiowa.com

Blood drive scheduled for May 18 in Hull

HULL—LifeServe Blood Center of Sioux City will hold a blood drive noon-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, at the Hull Public Library; 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at Centre Mall in Sioux Center; and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at American Reformed Church in Orange City. Appointments are required by visiting lifeservebloodcenter.org or calling 1-800-287-4903.
Orange City, IAKLEM

Friday Afternoon News, May 14th

(Ames) — May is recognized as Beef Month a time when people’s attention turns to cooking their meals outside on a grill, often times choosing beef as their preferred entree. Rex Hoppes serves as the Executive Director with the Iowa Beef Industry Council. He says the cattle industry, and the beef products derived from those cattle, play a significant role with the state’s.
Sioux Center, IAdordt.edu

Dordt now offers a minor in church music

The Dordt University Music Department has announced the approval of a new minor in Church Music, that will be offered starting fall 2021. The new minor will include classes such as: Music Fundamentals, Ear Training I and II, Basic Conducting, courses in Church Music, and more. Students will receive six semesters of private lessons, with at least one semester of voice lessons, and participate in two semesters of large ensembles.
Sioux Center, IAnwestiowa.com

Sioux Center applies for trails grant

SIOUX CENTER—The city of Sioux Center is creating an $800,000 application to support developing 1.5 miles of new trail. City manager Scott Wynja told the city council at its Monday meeting that the Iowa Transportation Commission approved a one-time, $5 million allocation of funding to partially offset COVID-19 related reductions in the State Recreational Trails Program.
Sioux Center, IAnwestiowa.com

Sioux Center replacing electric load devices

SIOUX CENTER—Work began in April to replace load management devices in people’s homes and some businesses, according to Sioux Center utilities manager Murray Hulstein. This is a continuation of the city’s utility meter replacement project which replaced the city’s electric, gas and water meters more than a year ago. The...
Orange City, IARadio Iowa

Tulip Festival returns to Orange City after COVID cancelation

The 80th Orange City Tulip Festival opens Thursday and it’s expected to draw tens of thousands of visitors to the northwest Iowa community over its three-day run. Last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19. Mike Hofman, executive director of the Orange City Chamber of Commerce, says people are excited to join in the celebration of Dutch heritage and despite the cool snap, the tulips are in full bloom.
Hawarden, IAnwestiowa.com

Animal coverings topic for seniors May 18

HAWARDEN—Sioux County Conservation will host Senior Environmental Learning and Fellowship programs on the topic of animal coverings at 9:30 a.m. or 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, at the Prairie Woods Nature Center at Oak Grove Park near Hawarden. Preregister at www.siouxcountyparks.org or call 712-552-3057.
Orange City, IAnwestiowa.com

Orange City museum unveils new exhibits

ORANGE CITY—The old is being made new again as the Dutch-American Heritage Museum in Orange City prepares to reopen for the summer with a whole new section of exhibits. The last 18 months have been a flurry of activity for museum board members who have been working hard to design and install the all-new exhibits that tell the story of the settling and growth of Orange City more in depth than before.