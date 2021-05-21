newsbreak-logo
POTUS

White House counters with $1.7 trillion infrastructure proposal in GOP talks

By Morgan Chalfant
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jcxou_0a7CZUHY00

White House officials are presenting a $1.7 trillion counterproposal to Republicans on Friday in pursuit of a bipartisan deal on infrastructure, reducing the price tag of President Biden ’s infrastructure proposal by $550 billion.

“In our view, this is the art of seeking common ground,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at a briefing Friday. “This proposal exhibits a willingness to come down in size, giving on some areas that are important to the president ... while also staying firm in areas that are most vital to rebuilding our infrastructure and industries of the future.”

According to a three-page memo obtained by The Hill outlining the counterproposal, the White House is offering to reduce funding for broadband expansion to $65 billion to match a Republican offer spearheaded by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.). The new measure also reduces proposed investments in roads, bridges and other major infrastructure projects from $159 billion to $120 billion, which is still more than double the $48 billion originally proposed by Republicans.

Additionally, the memo says that Biden is willing to “take off the table” investments in research and development, supply chains, and manufacturing and pursue them in separate ongoing legislative efforts.

Psaki mentioned negotiations surrounding the Endless Frontiers Act and the CHIPS Act as potential avenues during Friday’s briefing.

Officials also suggested Biden is open to compromise on a financing facility for which a “range of infrastructure projects” would be eligible. Biden’s initial plan included a $27 billion facility for energy infrastructure and a $10 billion one for medium-sized manufacturers.

White House representatives met virtually with officials on Capitol Hill on Friday as part of ongoing infrastructure talks. Capito presented a counteroffer to the White House earlier this week after initially proposing a $568 billion infrastructure proposal with other GOP senators.

The memo was sent by the White House to Capito’s office.

White House officials and Republican senators involved in the infrastructure negotiations have publicly expressed optimism about the ongoing talks, though there is broad skepticism in both parties that a deal can be reached.

In a sign of how far apart both sides remain, Friday’s memo contains a section more than a page long that raises concerns about investments that are either “entirely left out” or inadequately funded by the Republican proposal.

For instance, officials reiterated Biden’s support for power sector investments and tax credits; funding to plug oil and gas wells and clean up abandoned mines; building construction funding and tax credits; funding for veterans’ hospital repairs; and an expansion of home care.

The memo also suggests that Biden will not back down on his push for funding for electric vehicles, elimination of lead pipes and greater resilience of physical infrastructure to protect it from extreme weather.

Republicans have been critical not only of the size of Biden’s infrastructure proposal, which he laid out in March, but also of his proposed increase of the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent to pay for the investments. They have suggested covering the costs with user fees.

The White House and Republicans remain far apart on how to pay for a package.

"[Biden] fundamentally disagrees with the approach of increasing the burden on working people through increased gas taxes and user fees, regardless of where users live or the type of vehicles they drive,” the White House memo sent to Republicans states. “As you know, he made a commitment to the American people not to raise taxes on those making less than $400,000 per year, and he intends to honor that commitment.”

“Major corporations are among the largest users of transportation infrastructure in our country. They are also paying the lowest level of taxes as a share of our economy since the 1930s. Our approach should ensure that corporations are paying their fair share,” it continues.

White House officials say they want to see progress on infrastructure by Memorial Day — a deadline less than two weeks away — but it’s unclear exactly what they will view as progress.

Some Democrats don’t want Biden to spend too long negotiating with Republicans before deciding to use budget reconciliation to push through a bill with only Democratic support.

But Biden ran on being a unity candidate who could work with Republicans, and allies say he genuinely wants a bipartisan deal if an agreement can be reached.

—Updated at 4:27 p.m.

Related
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

Senate committee unveils bipartisan $304 billion roads bill

The Senate’s Environment and Public Works Committee released a $304 billion road-funding bill Saturday, a bipartisan compromise that seeks to address climate change and help rural areas while boosting overall spending by more than one-third. The bill was unveiled as negotiations between Senate Republicans and the White House over a...
Presidential ElectionThe Fiscal Times

Biden Slashes Cost of His Infrastructure Plan in New Offer to Republicans

The Biden administration has reduced the size of its infrastructure proposal by more than half a trillion dollars, the White House announced Friday. Speaking to reporters, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that as part of ongoing negotiations with Republican lawmakers, the proposal has been cut to $1.7 trillion, down from the initial $2.25 offer released at the end of March. The new offer was presented to Republican negotiators via teleconference on Friday afternoon.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

What you need to know about options to pay for infrastructure

President Biden and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are interested in enacting infrastructure legislation this year, but face challenges in figuring out how to pay for it. Biden in late March released a $2.25 trillion infrastructure proposal, called the American Jobs Plan, that he mainly proposes to pay...
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Biden makes compromise offer on infrastructure plan as GOP shrugs

One of the principal sticking points in the weeks-long infrastructure talks between the White House and Senate Republicans is financing: officials fundamentally disagree on how to pay for the investments. President Biden and Democrats want to raise taxes on the wealthy and big corporations -- a step the GOP refuses to consider -- while Republicans are eyeing increases in the gas tax and other user fees, which the White House has rejected.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House: We will have a full briefing room 'very soon'

The White House said on Friday that they are working to welcome people back and have a full press briefing room following more than a year of COVID-19 limits and restrictions. “I can confirm we are a warm and fuzzy crew and we like to hug around here but we were waiting for that to be allowed by CDC guidelines, which we certainly abide by,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters when asked if the White House is open again.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Here's what's in Biden's counteroffer on infrastructure

Nearly two months after President Joe Biden laid out his massive plan to upgrade the nation's infrastructure, White House officials presented a slimmed-down version as a counteroffer to Republican lawmakers who are seeking a much smaller program.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Everything Holding Up Biden’s Infrastructure Bill

Despite multiple meetings with GOP senators, the Biden Administration has been unable to reach a deal on an infrastructure package with the Republican Party—here’s everything standing in the way. Key Facts. The definition of “infrastructure”: Republicans generally want to limit the spending in the next package to physical infrastructure, like...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Biden holds ‘good faith’ infrastructure talks with Senate Republicans, but they’re still far apart on the hardest questions

President Biden, Democratic lawmakers and congressional Republicans all say they want to do something — anything — to upgrade the nation’s infrastructure. But they don’t yet agree on much else, including what “infrastructure” actually means. The lingering schisms surfaced anew as Biden hosted Senate Republicans at a closely watched Oval...
POTUSWashington Post

Biden hires Neera Tanden into the White House

President Biden has tapped Neera Tanden to serve as a senior adviser in the White House, bringing her into the administration after her Cabinet nomination was withdrawn two months ago due to opposition in the Senate. Tanden had initially been selected to serve as director of the Office of Management...