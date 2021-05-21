Live events coming up in Beaver Dam

(BEAVER DAM, KY) Beaver Dam has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beaver Dam:

Jerusalem Ridge Bluegrass Celebration 2021 Beaver Dam, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 6210 Highway 62 East, Beaver Dam, KY 42320

FOUR DAYS - Traditional Bluegrass Music. 30 bands; Carolina Blue, Fast Track, Larry Sparks, Joe Mullins, Gary Brewer, Baker Family & more

Inaugural AmpedUP Brew Fest Beaver Dam, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: Beaver Dam, KY

Inaugural AMPED UP Brew Fest at the DAM Beer, Food, Music! VIP: $55* Early access at Noon, commemorative glass, T-Shirt, and 24 beer tickets >Only 100 VIP Tickets Available< GA: $40* 1pm entry...

Los Lobos Beaver Dam, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: Beaver Dam, KY

STEVE EARLE & The DUKESSteve Earle is one of the most acclaimed singer-songwriters of his generation, a worthy heir to Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark, his two supreme musical mentors. Over the...

WilsonCrowe & U-Turn @ Drifters Beaver Dam, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 209 Midtown Plaza, Beaver Dam, KY

Strawberry Festival Weekend! May 29th WilsonCrowe 7p-9p U-Turn 9:30p-12:30a Stay Tuned for further details

4th Annual ‘80s ROCK the DAM Fest Beaver Dam, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: Beaver Dam, KY

4th Annual ‘80s ROCK the DAM Fest featuring: SEBASTIAN BACH, Lita Ford, and BulletBoys