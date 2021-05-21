newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaver Dam, KY

Live events coming up in Beaver Dam

Posted by 
Beaver Dam Post
Beaver Dam Post
 1 day ago

(BEAVER DAM, KY) Beaver Dam has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beaver Dam:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bCUl3_0a7CZTOp00

Jerusalem Ridge Bluegrass Celebration 2021

Beaver Dam, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 6210 Highway 62 East, Beaver Dam, KY 42320

FOUR DAYS - Traditional Bluegrass Music. 30 bands; Carolina Blue, Fast Track, Larry Sparks, Joe Mullins, Gary Brewer, Baker Family & more

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cd2pg_0a7CZTOp00

Inaugural AmpedUP Brew Fest

Beaver Dam, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: Beaver Dam, KY

Inaugural AMPED UP Brew Fest at the DAM Beer, Food, Music! VIP: $55* Early access at Noon, commemorative glass, T-Shirt, and 24 beer tickets >Only 100 VIP Tickets Available< GA: $40* 1pm entry...

Learn More

Los Lobos

Beaver Dam, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: Beaver Dam, KY

STEVE EARLE & The DUKESSteve Earle is one of the most acclaimed singer-songwriters of his generation, a worthy heir to Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark, his two supreme musical mentors. Over the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05q05H_0a7CZTOp00

WilsonCrowe & U-Turn @ Drifters

Beaver Dam, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 209 Midtown Plaza, Beaver Dam, KY

Strawberry Festival Weekend! May 29th WilsonCrowe 7p-9p U-Turn 9:30p-12:30a Stay Tuned for further details

Learn More

4th Annual ‘80s ROCK the DAM Fest

Beaver Dam, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: Beaver Dam, KY

4th Annual ‘80s ROCK the DAM Fest featuring: SEBASTIAN BACH, Lita Ford, and BulletBoys

Learn More
Beaver Dam Post

Beaver Dam Post

Beaver Dam, KY
10
Followers
12
Post
516
Views
ABOUT

With Beaver Dam Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaver Dam, KY
Entertainment
City
Beaver Dam, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Sparks
Person
Lita Ford
Person
Gary Brewer
Person
Sebastian Bach
Person
Guy Clark
Person
Joe Mullins
Person
Townes Van Zandt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Fast Track#Beer#Festival#Live Bands#Live Music#Ky 42320#Carolina Blue#Ky Inaugural#Ga#Steve Earle The#Bulletboys#Tickets#Sun#Ky Steve Earle#Live Content#In Person Events#In Person Attendance#Remote Audiences
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Rosine, KYfoxlexington.com

For bluegrass music fans, a trip to Rosine is a must

ROSINE, Ky. (WDKY)– A small wooden house on a ridge in Ohio County may not seem all that special at first glance, but if the walls could talk… well, they wouldn’t… they’d sing. The boyhood home of bluegrass music legend Bill Monroe is a must-see attraction for devotees of the...
Beaver Dam, KYKentucky New Era

Beach Boys to bring 'good vibrations' to Beaver Dam this summer

The Beach Boys will be coming to the Beaver Dam Amphitheater on July 17. The band has been performing for more than five decades and are known for hits like “Surfin’,” “Surfin’ USA,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” and “Kokomo,” among dozens of others. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988, and in 2001 were honored at the Grammy Awards with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
Beaver Dam, KYwevv.com

New Program to Offer Shuttle Service for Out of Town Concert Guests

The Beaver Dam Tourism Commission will offer a new program for out-of-town concert attendees. Through a partnership with "Stay, Play, Made Simple" and "Limos By Knight," the commission will provide a round-trip shuttle service for fans who book hotels through the new program. Fans and guests will have access to...
Beaver Dam, KY14news.com

Beaver Dam Tourism partners with regional hotels, shuttle service

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Beaver Dam Tourism Commission announced a new program that provides hotels and shuttle service to out-of-town concert attendees. “Approximately 3,500 people live in Beaver Dam,” said Becky Geary, Executive Director at Beaver Dam Tourism Commission. “We bring in anywhere from 1,500 to 5,000 for our concerts and most often from a 2 to 6 hour driving radius of Beaver Dam. Over the years we’ve had guests from all 50 states and numerous foreign countries. We have two hotels in Beaver Dam, as well as B&B and camping options in Ohio County. Those all fill up nearly every show.”