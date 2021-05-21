newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oak Grove, LA

Live events coming up in Oak Grove

Posted by 
Oak Grove Digest
Oak Grove Digest
 1 day ago

(OAK GROVE, LA) Oak Grove is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oak Grove:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JNZ7O_0a7CZSW600

Memorial Day Family Weekend (Comedy Show)

Lake Village, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 12:30 AM

Address: 2319 US Hwy 65 82 South, Lake Village, AR 71653

4 of the funniest comedians from the comedic capital, St. Louis! Come out and LOL with us!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WXdi4_0a7CZSW600

10:30am Service

Lake Village, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 150 Lynn Ln, Lake Village, AR

Join us this morning at LVA Church. Worship begins at 10:30AM followed by a message from our pastor. Invite someone and come on out!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03pbEI_0a7CZSW600

Oak Grove – Colorectal Cancer Screening

Oak Grove, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 411 E Main St, Oak Grove, LA

Colorectal Cancer Screening Easy-to-use take home screening kits will be distributed. Men and women age 50 and older who have not been screened for colorectal cancer in the past 12 months are...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rjENN_0a7CZSW600

THE SOUTHEAST FEST Concert 2021

Hamburg, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 501 W Jackson Street, Hamburg, AR 71646

THE SOUTHEAST FEST: AFTER PARTY powered by: DRIP BY ZOE & THE REACTION

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qe449_0a7CZSW600

Moms & Mimosas

Hamburg, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 501 West Jackson Street, Hamburg, AR 71646

Join us for a day of shopping, socializing and good vibes. There will be unique vendors, music, painting, brunch, & ENDLESS MIMOSAS!!

Learn More
Oak Grove Digest

Oak Grove Digest

Oak Grove, LA
6
Followers
12
Post
348
Views
ABOUT

With Oak Grove Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oak Grove, LA
City
Hamburg, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Music Venues#Street Vendors#Ar Join#Lva Church#Sun Jul 07#Ar 71646 Join#Endless Mimosas#Lake Village#St Louis#Brunch#Worship#Live Talks#Music Clubs#Live Content#Unique Vendors#Sat#Stand Up Comedy#Painting#Comedians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Paintings
Related
Oak Grove, LAPosted by
Oak Grove Digest

Weather Forecast For Oak Grove

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Oak Grove: Saturday, May 22: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 23: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 24: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 25: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.