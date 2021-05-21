Live events coming up in Oak Grove

(OAK GROVE, LA) Oak Grove is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oak Grove:

Memorial Day Family Weekend (Comedy Show) Lake Village, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 12:30 AM

Address: 2319 US Hwy 65 82 South, Lake Village, AR 71653

4 of the funniest comedians from the comedic capital, St. Louis! Come out and LOL with us!

10:30am Service Lake Village, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 150 Lynn Ln, Lake Village, AR

Join us this morning at LVA Church. Worship begins at 10:30AM followed by a message from our pastor. Invite someone and come on out!

Oak Grove – Colorectal Cancer Screening Oak Grove, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 411 E Main St, Oak Grove, LA

Colorectal Cancer Screening Easy-to-use take home screening kits will be distributed. Men and women age 50 and older who have not been screened for colorectal cancer in the past 12 months are...

THE SOUTHEAST FEST Concert 2021 Hamburg, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Address: 501 W Jackson Street, Hamburg, AR 71646

THE SOUTHEAST FEST: AFTER PARTY powered by: DRIP BY ZOE & THE REACTION

Moms & Mimosas Hamburg, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 501 West Jackson Street, Hamburg, AR 71646

Join us for a day of shopping, socializing and good vibes. There will be unique vendors, music, painting, brunch, & ENDLESS MIMOSAS!!