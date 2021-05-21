Live events Philomath — what’s coming up

(PHILOMATH, OR) Live events are coming to Philomath.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Philomath area:

Matrix - Phase 1: Foundation Building ; Corvallis, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 04:30 PM

Matrix is led by physical therapists using an evidence-based progression of foundational movement patterns transitioning to sport-specific drills.

Breaking Free! Philomath, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 01:30 PM

Address: 1412 Applegate St, Philomath, OR

Free bible study for men and women: “Breaking Free” by Beth Moore. This bible study is to help people break free from those things that are holding them back from becoming the productive people...

Weekdays at the Whiteside: Troop Beverly Hills Corvallis, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 361 SW Madison Ave, Corvallis, OR

Weekdays at the Whiteside: Troop Beverly Hills at Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave, Corvallis, United States on Wed May 26 2021 at 07:00 pm

Pre-Memorial Day Weekend Winery Open House: Cardwell Hill Cellars Philomath, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: 24241 Cardwell Hill Dr, Philomath, OR

Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend (a little early) at Cardwell Hill Cellars. Bring a picnic and enjoy the wines that earned Cardwell Hill the Oregon Winery of the Year 2021 designation from Wine...

Philomath Frolic & Rodeo Philomath, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Address: 502 S 13th St, Philomath, OR

The Philomath Frolic & Rodeo committee will be holding our annual rodeos, as always, the second full weekend in July. The rodeo grounds are at 502 South 13th Street. Rodeo, Carnival, Vendor...