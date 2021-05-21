newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philomath, OR

Live events Philomath — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Philomath Dispatch
Philomath Dispatch
 1 day ago

(PHILOMATH, OR) Live events are coming to Philomath.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Philomath area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22mPRJ_0a7CZRdN00

Matrix - Phase 1: Foundation Building ;

Corvallis, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 04:30 PM

Matrix is led by physical therapists using an evidence-based progression of foundational movement patterns transitioning to sport-specific drills.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ciue0_0a7CZRdN00

Breaking Free!

Philomath, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 01:30 PM

Address: 1412 Applegate St, Philomath, OR

Free bible study for men and women: “Breaking Free” by Beth Moore. This bible study is to help people break free from those things that are holding them back from becoming the productive people...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SZD44_0a7CZRdN00

Weekdays at the Whiteside: Troop Beverly Hills

Corvallis, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 361 SW Madison Ave, Corvallis, OR

Weekdays at the Whiteside: Troop Beverly Hills at Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave, Corvallis, United States on Wed May 26 2021 at 07:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vDO4s_0a7CZRdN00

Pre-Memorial Day Weekend Winery Open House: Cardwell Hill Cellars

Philomath, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: 24241 Cardwell Hill Dr, Philomath, OR

Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend (a little early) at Cardwell Hill Cellars. Bring a picnic and enjoy the wines that earned Cardwell Hill the Oregon Winery of the Year 2021 designation from Wine...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GB2pz_0a7CZRdN00

Philomath Frolic & Rodeo

Philomath, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:30 PM

Address: 502 S 13th St, Philomath, OR

The Philomath Frolic & Rodeo committee will be holding our annual rodeos, as always, the second full weekend in July. The rodeo grounds are at 502 South 13th Street. Rodeo, Carnival, Vendor...

Learn More
Philomath Dispatch

Philomath Dispatch

Philomath, OR
5
Followers
11
Post
183
Views
ABOUT

With Philomath Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philomath, OR
Government
City
Philomath, OR
Local
Oregon Government
City
Corvallis, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beth Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Carnival#Wine#Memorial Day Weekend#Live Music Venues#Live Theatre#Free Music#Free Events#Thu May 05#Sun May 05#Philomath Frolic Rodeo#Cardwell Hill Cellars#Music Clubs#In Person Attendance#Live Content#Coffeehouses#In Person Formats#Picnic#Troop Beverly Hills#Whiteside Theatre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Corvallis, ORDemocrat-Herald

Calendar (May 17)

This is a community calendar. To accommodate demand for the print edition, we ask that items be brief and include time, date, place, address, admission cost and a contact number for publication. Inclusion of items is at the discretion of the newspaper. Further information is available at 541-812-6078 or jane.stoltz@lee.net.
Corvallis, ORcorvallisadvocate.com

Know Thy Farmer: Organic and Almost Organic Around Corvallis

Organic farming — a centuries-old healthy living practice. The practice means that foods are grown without the use of synthetic based fertilizers or pesticides. It also means no Genetically Modified Organisms permitted. Organic Farming is a part of a broader perspective of sustainability; it includes protecting soil quality by using...
Corvallis, ORcorvallisadvocate.com

What’s Possible for Entertainment Now?

With some businesses fully open, some open with caveats and some remaining fully closed or distanced as a response to COVID-19, it can be hard to know what you can do and where. So here is a list of entertainment options and how you can take advantage of them. Benton...
Benton County, ORDemocrat-Herald

Linn, Benton set events for Historic Preservation Month

May is Historic Preservation Month, and both Linn County and Benton County have celebrations and events planned. Linn County is offering a Memorial Day porch tour, and residents are invited to participate by decorating their porches. The tours will take place from Saturday, May 29, through Monday, May 31, Memorial...
Corvallis, ORDemocrat-Herald

Local Religion Calendar (May 8)

Tent gatherings: Two "A Way of Hope" tent gatherings are set for today, at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., at Marys River Park, 300 S. 11th St. in Philomath. Local residents are invited to bring the hopeless, the sick, the fearful, the addicted and the unsaved. Masks and social distancing required. Sponsored by Reigning Glory Ministry Center in Sweet Home. Information: Text 541-405-1950.
Corvallis, ORCorvallis Gazette-Times

Mid-Valley Live Spotlight: It's spring! Here comes the sun

The Philomath Museum is hosting an exhibition of artists from the Corvallis Art Guild through May 29 at the Moreland Gallery. The exhibition is titled “Here Comes the Sun” and includes artwork by Dominique Bachelet, Aurae Beidler, Cherrill Boissonou, Brynn Carter, Philip Coleman, Linda J. Edwards, Brian Egan, Carol Fairbanks, Debi Friedlander, Jennifer Griffith, Kristin Hager, Randye Jensen, Phyllis Johnson, Marjorie Kinch, Karen Kreamer, Steve Leishman, June Nissinen, Janet O'Doherty-Hessel, Maria Orr, Cheryl Rogers, Judith Sander, Peggy Sharrow, Debby Sundbaum-Sommers, Donna Webster and Shirley Wirth.