Glendive, MT

What’s up Glendive: Local events calendar

Glendive Bulletin
 1 day ago

(GLENDIVE, MT) Glendive is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Glendive area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ojnbg_0a7CZQke00

Dinosaur Fossil Dig – Glendive, MT

Glendive, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 139 State St, Glendive, MT

Carl will be leading the Dinosaur Fossil Dig, in Glendive, MT. Glendive Dinosaur Dig 2021 $250.00 – $500.00 Join Carl and friends from July 6-9 in […]\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44loSh_0a7CZQke00

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Glendive, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 105 Highland Park Rd, Glendive, MT

Contact Ed Williamson, Director of Connections406-377-4644 Click here for Registration

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=065rjs_0a7CZQke00

MW Tri Fun .21 "journey to the Badlands" - Glendive, MT 2021

Glendive, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 1515 W Bell St, Glendive, MT

This is not your average triathlon. You or your relay team will have a scenic journey to the badlands while you kayak, bike and run through Glendive. Your journey will start at the Glendive Boat...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eimri_0a7CZQke00

Makoshika State Park – Volunteer Vacations 2021

Glendive, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:59 PM

Address: 1301 Snyder St, Glendive, MT

Volunteers will reroute Bucket Trail to Lizard Rock Trail by creating a new route and removing trail signs and installing new signs. The project will also include improving the trail to Hungry Joe...

Campfire Program: "A Swift Night"

Glendive, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1301 Snyder St, Glendive, MT

Campfire Program, TBD – “A Swift Night” In conjunction with Montana Audubon, please join us for a special event, “A Swift Night”. Participants will learn about Chimney Swifts and how they can help...

Glendive, MT
ABOUT

With Glendive Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Glendive, MTrangerreview.com

Community generosity abounds on Give Local Day

The annual Give Local Day went off fairly well according to event organizers, and is expected to have surpassed the fundraising goal for this year. The event was held at The Gallery on May 6 and featured 21 local non-profits that all received some degree of donations from the community.
Dawson County, MTrangerreview.com

Calendar

1-5 p.m. – Family Planning, Dawson County Health Dept. 6-8 p.m. – Glendive Alliance Church, “Hope Promises Ministry” lead by Tom Allard. Hope and healing journey to encourage each other to live a life free from drug and alcohol addictions. For more information, call Ed Williamson at (406) 377- 4644.
Dawson County, MTrangerreview.com

Community Calendar

12 p.m. – AA 12-to-Life Group; Eyer Park, Glendive. (Weather permitting.) 1-5 p.m. – Immunization and Blood Pressure Clinics, Dawson County Health Dept. 7:30 p.m. – Order of Eastern Star, Masonic Lodge 8 p.m. – A.A., Serenity. 8 p.m. – A.A., Serenity House, 941-2384. FRIDAY, MAY 14, 2021. 10 a.m.-12...
Glendive, MTrangerreview.com

Glendive education Almanac

All meals are served with vegetable, fruit and milk. ******Because of Covid-19 pandemic, no visitors are allowed at lunch.***. Glendive Elementary and Dawson County High School Unified Board of Trustees. The monthly meeting of the Glendive Elementary and Dawson County High School Unified Board of Trustees will be held in...