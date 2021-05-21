What’s up Glendive: Local events calendar

(GLENDIVE, MT) Glendive is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Glendive area:

Dinosaur Fossil Dig – Glendive, MT Glendive, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 139 State St, Glendive, MT

Carl will be leading the Dinosaur Fossil Dig, in Glendive, MT. Glendive Dinosaur Dig 2021 $250.00 – $500.00 Join Carl and friends from July 6-9 in […]



GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group Glendive, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 105 Highland Park Rd, Glendive, MT

Contact Ed Williamson, Director of Connections406-377-4644 Click here for Registration

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: 1515 W Bell St, Glendive, MT

This is not your average triathlon. You or your relay team will have a scenic journey to the badlands while you kayak, bike and run through Glendive. Your journey will start at the Glendive Boat...

Makoshika State Park – Volunteer Vacations 2021 Glendive, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:59 PM

Address: 1301 Snyder St, Glendive, MT

Volunteers will reroute Bucket Trail to Lizard Rock Trail by creating a new route and removing trail signs and installing new signs. The project will also include improving the trail to Hungry Joe...

Campfire Program: "A Swift Night" Glendive, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1301 Snyder St, Glendive, MT

Campfire Program, TBD – “A Swift Night” In conjunction with Montana Audubon, please join us for a special event, “A Swift Night”. Participants will learn about Chimney Swifts and how they can help...