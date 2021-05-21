newsbreak-logo
Magnolia, MS

Magnolia calendar: Coming events

Magnolia News Beat
 1 day ago

(MAGNOLIA, MS) Magnolia is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Magnolia:

Ironhorse 5K

McComb, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Address: 1000 Elmwood St, McComb, MS

Sat 12 Jun, 7:30 AM - 7:30 AM: The Iron Horse 5K RUN/WALK McComb, MS is just the start to a fun-filled day and night. Register by June 1st 2021 to guarantee your Race Day Shirt.....a Gildan Soft...

Gulf Coast Sweetwater Classic

McComb, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 2036 Percy Quin Dr, McComb, MS

Make plans now for the 2nd annual Gulf Coast Sweetwater Classic - a fly fishing festival and tournament - at beautiful Percy Quin State Park near McComb, MS. Date is Friday-Saturday, September...

MS Adopt A Hero Annual Hero Dash

McComb, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1068 Dogwood Trail, McComb, MS

MS Adopt A Hero presents... The Annual Hero Dash Obstacle Course Race

Vacation Bible School

McComb, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 4016 MS-24 W, McComb, MS

Vacation Bible School at West McComb Baptist Church Student Ministry, 4016 Highway 24 W, McComb, United States on Mon Jun 14 2021 at 06:00 pm to 08:30 pm

SMRMC's Medical Foundation "OPERATION" 2021

McComb, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

The Foundation for Southwest Regional Medical presents... "OPERATION" A Fun Event! Wear scrubs or come casual. Games, Prizes, Fabulous Food and Bountiful Beverages

