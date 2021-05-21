Demopolis events calendar

(DEMOPOLIS, AL) Live events are coming to Demopolis.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Demopolis area:

August 5 Demopolis tournament Demopolis, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:20 AM

There will be a tournament out of Demopolis city landing August 5 safelight to 12. 5 fish limit $50 a boat and a $20 optional side pot for big fish. Hope to see you there

DCBC and TCC Cooperative Ride Moundville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Cooperative ride between DCBC and TCC from Moundville to The Stable in Greensboro and back. Join us! https://ridewithgps.com/routes/35988576

Last Day of School- Half Day for Students Demopolis, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 1720 Mauvilla Dr, Demopolis, AL

Demopolis City School System does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital...

Visitation Demopolis, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 510 E Jefferson St, Demopolis, AL

Here is Fredrick Lewis’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on May 15, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Fredrick Lewis of Demopolis, Alabama. Family...

Summer Reading Program Kick Off Moundville, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 279 Market St, Moundville, AL

It's our kids' favorite time of the year! Summer Reading Program time! Our first program and kick off will be Wednesday, June 2 at 10:00 AM. You can preregister anytime between now and then or you...