Houston calendar: Events coming up

(HOUSTON, MS) Houston is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Houston area:

The Wedding West Point, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 2700 Waverly Waters Dr, West Point, MS

Children are welcome at both the ceremony and reception. We only ask that you please RSVP accordingly. Please be advised that all events are outdoors . Rest assured, we will make every attempt to...

Fitness Bootcamp Pontotoc, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 414 W Oxford St, Pontotoc, MS

Fitness Bootcamp at The Slaughterhouse, 414 west oxford st, Pontotoc, MS 38863, Pontotoc, United States on Thu Jun 03 2021 at 06:00 pm

GROW Women’s Gathering Pontotoc, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 265 Old Airport Rd S, Pontotoc, MS

Please join us for a night of Bible study and fellowship! GROW was created for women and young ladies to come together to learn about God and encourage and nurture each other's walk with Christ...

Tank Concert Live Aberdeen, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:30 PM

Tank Concert Live! Vendors on site! Event is held outside, so bring your own lawn chair. Social distancing and mask required.

Relay For Life of Chickasaw County Houston, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 105 Morris Cir, Houston, MS

Join Relay For Life in the world's largest fundraising event against cancer. Sign up for Relay For Life event now.