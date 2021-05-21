What’s up Pinckneyville: Local events calendar

(PINCKNEYVILLE, IL) Live events are coming to Pinckneyville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pinckneyville area:

SIEG Spring Show Du Quoin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Join us as we kick off our 2021 show season and join all the fun! We have added a Ranch divisions this year. Exhibitor parties are back and don't miss the dog race following the exhibitor party...

Bongo Pablo at St Nicholas Brewing Company Du Quoin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 12 S Oak St, Du Quoin, IL

Bongo Pablo & Mandy Jo at St Nicholas Brewing Company at St. Nicholas Brewing Company, 12 S Oak St, Du Quoin, United States on Sat Jun 12 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Vacation Bible School Pinckneyville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 4628 IL-127, Pinckneyville, IL

4 years old-5th grade Register at https://kideventpro.lifeway.com/myEvent/?id=57537 Meal, crafts, games, music, bible lesson, and more.

37th Annual Continental Street Machine Nationals Du Quoin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 655 Executive Dr, Du Quoin, IL

The Street Machine Nationals will feature stunning high-performance street machines, hot rods, street trucks and the best dream machines from coast-to-coast, all on display. In addition to the...

Free Kids Fishing Tournament Pinckneyville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 01:00 PM

Free Kids Fishing Tournament is on Facebook. To connect with Free Kids Fishing Tournament, join Facebook today.