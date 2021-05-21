newsbreak-logo
Prairie Du Chien, WI

Events on the Prairie Du Chien calendar

Prairie Du Chien News Alert
Prairie Du Chien News Alert
 1 day ago

(PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI) Live events are lining up on the Prairie Du Chien calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Prairie Du Chien:

The DJ Brettly Wedding Experience

Prairie du Chien, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 230 N Water St, Prairie du Chien, WI

The DJ Brettly Wedding Experience at Dousman Hotel, Prairie du Chien, WI 53821, Prairie Du Chien, United States on Sat Aug 07 2021 at 11:00 am to Sun Aug 08 2021 at 12:00 am

Midwest Wild Harvest Festival

Prairie du Chien, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 11815 Munz Ln, Prairie du Chien, WI

Wisconsin Badger Camp is a Hotel & Resort situated in Prairie du Chien,United States of America.Top Organizers hosting events at Wisconsin Badger Camp include Midwest Wild Harvest Festival and...

Lazy River Beer & Wine Fest

Marquette, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 101 Water St, Marquette, IA

Premier wine and beer tasting event featuring handcrafted wine from Iowa wineries and handcrafted beer from Iowa breweries. Food vendors, live bands. Held Rain or Shine. Must be 21 to attend‑ID...

Nick Foytik at the Tavern

Prairie du Chien, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 207 W Blackhawk Ave, Prairie du Chien, WI

Join me for and evening of music at the Tavern

Michael Paul In Prairie du Chien, WI

Prairie du Chien, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 113 S Main St, Prairie du Chien, WI

Michael Paul In Prairie du Chien, WI at Backwater Bar and Grill, 113 South Main St, Prairie du Chien, WI 53821, Prairie Du Chien, United States on Fri Jun 04 2021 at 06:00 pm to 10:00 pm

With Prairie Du Chien News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

