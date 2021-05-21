newsbreak-logo
Marion, KY

Marion calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Marion News Flash
 1 day ago

(MARION, KY) Marion has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marion area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=471wBM_0a7CZH3L00

4th Annual Hero Shoot

Eddyville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Address: Akridge Farm Supply, 724 W, Fairview Ave, Eddyville, KY

Register at https://resiliencyoutreach.org/tournament-registration Resiliency Outreach's Hero Shoot is to recognize PTSD Awareness Month (June), and to honor our Independence (4th of July). This...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42qEhP_0a7CZH3L00

Full Terror Assault Open Air VI * NEW DATE*

Cave In Rock, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: Cave-In-Rock, IL, Cave In Rock, IL 62919

The biggest and heaviest metal party in the woods has a new date!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GwxrB_0a7CZH3L00

SULLIVAN 3 BAND

Kuttawa, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1709 Lake Barkley Dr, Kuttawa, KY

Family Friendly = Sunday Funday = Playing you Favorite Old School Jams while Dining at the Resturant & Bar with great Atmosphere

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e4KuT_0a7CZH3L00

Cruise-In For Christ

Eddyville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 988 KY-274, Eddyville, KY

Join in the first Cruise-In For Christ on June 19th at the Bethany Baptist Church. Food, fun, and fellowship.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZZSPW_0a7CZH3L00

PLAY AT THE LAKE Eddyville/Draffenville KY

Eddyville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

PLAY AT THE LAKE Eddyville/Draffenville KY at Eddyville, Kentucky, United States on Sat Jun 26 2021 at 08:00 am to Sun Jun 27 2021 at 05:00 pm

Learn More
ABOUT

With Marion News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

