Marion calendar: Events coming up

(MARION, KY) Marion has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marion area:

4th Annual Hero Shoot Eddyville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Address: Akridge Farm Supply, 724 W, Fairview Ave, Eddyville, KY

Register at https://resiliencyoutreach.org/tournament-registration Resiliency Outreach's Hero Shoot is to recognize PTSD Awareness Month (June), and to honor our Independence (4th of July). This...

Full Terror Assault Open Air VI * NEW DATE* Cave In Rock, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: Cave-In-Rock, IL, Cave In Rock, IL 62919

The biggest and heaviest metal party in the woods has a new date!

SULLIVAN 3 BAND Kuttawa, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1709 Lake Barkley Dr, Kuttawa, KY

Family Friendly = Sunday Funday = Playing you Favorite Old School Jams while Dining at the Resturant & Bar with great Atmosphere

Cruise-In For Christ Eddyville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 988 KY-274, Eddyville, KY

Join in the first Cruise-In For Christ on June 19th at the Bethany Baptist Church. Food, fun, and fellowship.

PLAY AT THE LAKE Eddyville/Draffenville KY Eddyville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

