newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Playoff rematch with Heat offers extra motivation for Bucks

By STEVE MEGARGEE
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TB5Cw_0a7CZGAc00

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo acknowledges the incentive that comes from opening the postseason against the Miami Heat, who eliminated Milwaukee in the second round last year.

“Obviously everybody on the team has a little bit of extra motivation,” the reigning two-time MVP said.

Miami beat the top-seeded Bucks 4-1 and went on to win the Eastern Conference title last year before losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals. Miami is seeded sixth and Milwaukee third in the East heading into the rematch that begins Saturday.

“Totally different,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “The year is different. Both teams are different. ... It’s just a totally new challenge. We feel grateful that we have this opportunity to be in the playoffs and compete against them. They’re a great team.”

The Bucks had the NBA’s best regular-season record in 2018-19 and 2019-20, but they blew a 2-0 lead to Toronto in the Eastern Conference finals in 2019. Those two early exits turn up the pressure on a franchise seeking its first NBA title since 1971.

“I believe that pressure is earned,” said Antetokounmpo, who injured his ankle early in Game 4 and didn’t play the rest of last year’s Heat series. “If I wasn’t who I am today and I didn’t work as hard as I work and I didn’t focus on the game, I didn’t love the game and I didn’t compete the way I am, we wouldn’t be talking about pressure. Pressure is earned, and I love it.”

The Bucks responded to last year’s exit by rearranging the pieces complementing Antetokounmpo and two-time All-Star forward Khris Middleton. The most notable addition was Jrue Holiday, who averaged 19 points and shot 11 of 21 from 3-point range against the Heat during the regular season.

Milwaukee won two of its three regular-season meetings with Miami, but Heat star Jimmy Butler didn’t play in any of them and two of those games took place in December. Butler averaged 23.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists in last year’s Heat-Bucks series.

He’s ready to try knocking out the Bucks once again.

“You don’t hold anything back,” Butler said. “You leave it all out there. Best time of year for it.”

DIFFERENT TYPE OF REMATCH

Both teams have made notable changes since their last playoff meeting

Only five of the 11 guys who played at least a minute for the Bucks in last year’s Heat series remain on the roster: Antetokounmpo, Middleton, Brook Lopez, Donte DiVincenzo and Pat Connaughton.

Miami no longer has Jae Crowder, who averaged 15.2 points and shot 22 of 51 from 3-point range against the Bucks in last year’s playoffs.

SURGING FOES

The Heat were 7-14 early in the season and 22-24 and stuck at .500 in mid-April. But they enter the playoffs on a tear after winning 12 of their last 16 regular-season games. Milwaukee had won eight of nine games before closing the regular season with a 118-112 loss at Chicago in which it rested all its starters.

GIANNIS VS. HEAT

Very few teams do a better job defensively against Antetokounmpo than the Heat.

Antetokounmpo averages 18.6 points on 50.4% shooting in regular-season and playoff games against Miami. Only one team (Golden State, 18.4) holds him to a lower scoring average.

Miami holds a 17-14 series edge over the Bucks in games in which Antetokounmpo played.

SPO VS. BUD

There is no opening round series that pits coaches who have gone head-to-head more often than this one between Milwaukee’s Mike Budenholzer and Spoelstra. They’ve coached against each other 35 times, including playoffs. Spoelstra has an 18-17 edge.

The Denver-Portland series also has coaches that have opposed one other on 35 previous occasions. The Nuggets’ Michael Malone holds an 18-17 edge over the Blazers’ Terry Stotts.

THE NEW (OLD) GUYS

The Bucks acquired P.J. Tucker and the Heat added Trevor Ariza in March and both bring a wealth of playoff experience.

That’s not all they have in common. The 36-year-old Tucker and 35-year-old Ariza played together for the 2017-18 Houston Rockets team that went 65-17 and took Golden State to seven games in the West finals.

“He’s one of my best friends, in the league or outside the league,” Tucker said.

___

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

461K+
Followers
225K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Donte Divincenzo
Person
Pat Connaughton
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Terry Stotts
Person
Brook Lopez
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Trevor Ariza
Person
Jae Crowder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Back With Lakers#Ap#Eastern Conference#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Nba Finals#Heat Bucks#Nuggets#Blazers#Houston Rockets#Golden State#Milwaukee#Spo#Playoff Experience#Rematch#Motivation#Two Time Mvp#Giannis Vs#Milwaukee#Antetokounmpo Averages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Related
NBAloopslu.com

Giannis scores 40 in Bucks win, 76ers miss top spot chance again

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) goes to the basket against Indiana Pacers' Oshae Brissett (12) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings). Giannis Antetokounmpo produced a remarkable individual performance to keep the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference top...
NBAsandiegouniontribune.com

Antetokounmpo has 40 points to help Bucks beat Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 40 points, 15 rebounds and six assists and the Milwaukee Bucks wore down the short-handed Indiana Pacers in a 142-133 victory Thursday night. Indiana dressed just 10 players due to injuries and didn’t have a defensive answer for Antetokounmpo, the two-time NBA MVP who made...
NBAspotonflorida.com

Heat rout Pistons 120-107 with several key players out

Nemanja Bjelica scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half, and the Miami Heat routed the Detroit Pistons 120-107 on Sunday night despite holding out several key players in a relatively meaningless game. Precious Achiuwa scored a career-high 23 points and Max Strus...
NBAthechestnutpost.com

Giannis drops 40 PTS & 15 REB on the Pacers in Bucks’ win!

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Milwaukee Bucks to a 142-133 win against the Indiana Pacers as he records 40 PTS, 15 REB, 6 AST & 1 STL. ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ http://espnplus.com/youtube. ✔️ Get the ESPN App: http://www.espn.com/espn/apps/espn. ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: http://es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE. ✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube:...
NBAtucsonpost.com

NBA roundup: Bucks dominate Heat in potential playoff preview

In what could be a playoff preview, Khris Middleton posted 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, leading the host Milwaukee Bucks past the Miami Heat 122-108 on Saturday night. Milwaukee, which is 11-3 in its past 14 games, also got 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists from two-time...
NBAFrankfort Times

Antetokounmpo, Bucks roll past short-handed Pacers, 142-133

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had 40 points, 15 rebounds and six assists and the Milwaukee Bucks wore down the short-handed Indiana Pacers in a 142-133 victory Thursday night. Indiana dressed just 10 players due to injuries and didn't have a defensive answer for Antetokounmpo, the two-time NBA...
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Giannis Antetokounmpo carries Bucks closer to 2nd in East

Giannis Antetokounmpo's 40 points, 15 rebounds and six assists led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 142-133 victory over the host Indiana Pacers on Thursday night. The Bucks (45-25) pulled to within one game of the Brooklyn Nets, who hold second place in the Eastern Conference. The Pacers (33-37) remained tied...
NBACBS Sports

Heat aim to finish strong vs. Pistons

The Miami Heat could be looking at a playoff rematch after they visit the Detroit Pistons in both teams' regular-season finale on Sunday. Miami (39-32), which dropped a 122-108 decision to Milwaukee on Saturday night, resides in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. Barring any change in playoff positioning on Sunday, Miami would play the third-place Bucks in the first round of the playoffs.
NBAchatsports.com

GAME PREVIEW: Heat visit Pistons on final day of regular season

The Miami Heat (39-32) hit the road after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks last night to face the Detroit Pistons (20-51) in the final day of the 2020-21 NBA regular season. There is still plenty to play for, with a slim chance of escaping a first round matchup with the Bucks — though they will need other teams to cooperate for that to happen. Looking at Detroit’s lengthy injury report, which features former Heat players Rodney McGruder and Wayne Ellington, lets you know just how low the stakes are for the lottery-bound Pistons today.
NBABirmingham Star

Heat F Jimmy Butler (back) ruled out vs. Pistons

Forward Jimmy Butler will miss the Miami Heat's regular-season finale against the host Detroit Pistons on Sunday with lower back tightness. Nemanja Bjelica is expected to start at small forward for Miami (39-32). Butler, 31, has averaged a team-leading 21.5 points and 7.1 assists to along with 6.9 rebounds per...
NBAMiami Herald

Heat to enter playoffs as East’s No. 6 seed, will face either Bucks or Nets in first round

The Miami Heat’s road back to the NBA Finals just got tougher. With the New York Knicks holding on to defeat the Boston Celtics 96-92 at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon, the Heat is now locked into sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Regardless of the result of the Heat’s regular-season finale against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night, the defending Eastern Conference champion will enter the playoffs as the sixth seed.
NBAtonyspicks.com

Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Miami Heat vs Detroit Pistons 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Miami Heat will battle the Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 8:00 PM EDT. The Heat lost against the Milwaukee Bucks last Saturday to a score of 108-122. SG Kendrick Nunn rained down 31 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists. C Bam Adebayo delivered 5 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists. SF Trevor Ariza made 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist. Miami ranks 2nd at 39-32 in the Southeast Division.
NBAsharecaster.com

“I almost pooped”: Giannis Antetokounmpo hilariously trolls himself on Instagram after dropping 40 points in a Bucks win against the Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo says that he almost pooped during the Milwaukee Bucks’ win over the Indiana Pacers last night. Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have perhaps the most stagnant team out East in terms of their performance this season compared to their last. The Jrue Holiday acquisition helped the Bucks tremendously on the defensive end of the floor as he’s proven that he can legitimately guard everyone from Kyrie Irving to Kevin Durant; something Eric Bledsoe could not effectively do.
NBA94.3 Jack FM

Bucks drop season finale to Bulls, get ready to face Heat in playoffs

CHICAGO – Thaddeus Young tallied 20 points as the Bulls beat the Bucks 118-112 in the final game of the regular season. Coby White added 19 for Chicago. The Bucks did not play their starters after the number-two seed in the playoffs was out of reach before tip-off. Bucks coach...