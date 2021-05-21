newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

TSU studying feasibility of adding men’s, women’s hockey

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State is conducting a study to test the feasibility of becoming the first historically black university to field varsity men’s and women’s ice hockey teams.

The university announced the study Friday with help from the NHL, the Nashville Predators and College Hockey Inc.

“We are extremely excited about the prospect of adding men’s and women’s ice hockey to our athletics programs,” athletic director Mikki Allen said. “Having the support of the Nashville Predators and the NHL is truly phenomenal and it speaks to the commitment that these two organizations have to growing the game of hockey.”

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association has sponsored studies since 2017 helping U.S. colleges and universities work through all the details of establishing varsity hockey programs.

The Predators have helped build or plan the addition of four new facilities with seven sheets of ice in Middle Tennessee. Results from the study are expected late this year.

Tennessee and Vanderbilt have men’s hockey teams playing at the club level.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

461K+
Followers
225K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Nashville, TN
Education
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Hockey#Nhl#Tsu#Athletic Director#Ap#Nhl Players Association#Vanderbilt#Varsity Hockey Programs#Varsity Men#Women#Middle Tennessee#The Game#Tenn#Phenomenal#Studying
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Sports
News Break
Ice Hockey
News Break
Education
Related
NHLUSA Hockey

USA Hockey Announces Roster for 2021 U.S. Men’s National Team

Will Compete in 2021 IIHF Men’s World Championship Starting May 22. "We’re excited with the roster we have and look forward to the world championship," said Chris Drury, general manager of the 2021 U.S. Men's National Team and also the president and general manager of the NHL's New York Rangers. "It’s a unique year and we appreciate the dedication and commitment of everyone. We really like our team and our goal, like every other team our country puts on the ice, is to bring home a gold medal."
NHLchatsports.com

2021 IIHF Men’s World Championships: Day 1 Preview

Ice Hockey World Championships, Lawrence Pilut, International Ice Hockey Federation, Jakub Vrána, Filip Zadina, Marian Studenic, Michael DiPietro. The 2021 IIHF Men’s World Championships kick off this morning with four games on the slate for this Friday. All games are being held at two venues in Riga, Latvia. Five Buffalo Sabres players, plus one prospect, are participating in the tournament. Lawrence Pilut, whose rights technically still belong to the Sabres, is also participating.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Connecticut Whale sold, bolstering women’s hockey league

The six-team National Women’s Hockey League added a third private owner Monday by approving the sale of the Connecticut Whale. The group of investors is led by Tobin Kelly, a mergers and acquisitions specialist with strong hockey ties. The Whale are based in Danbury and were owned and operated by...
FOX 21 Online

Proctor/Hermantown’s McKenzie Gunderson Commits to Hamline Women’s Hockey

PROCTOR, Minn. – Friday afternoon, Proctor/Hermantown’s McKenzie Gunderson announced on Twitter that she has committed to joining the Hamline women’s hockey team. The senior defender helped the Mirage capture their first ever state title in the Class A tournament. This past season, she finished with two goals and six assists in 21 games.
Sports Illustrated

Women's Hockey Life Podcast: Episode 12 – Chelsey Goldberg

In this week's episode, Jaclyn Hawkins sits down with PWHPA member Chelsey Goldberg. In her early playing career, Goldberg spent two years with the North American Hockey Academy before she transitioned to NCAA D1 hockey with Northeastern University. During her collegiate career, she made 90 appearances, including two Beanpot titles...
WMTW

Ben Barr named new University of Maine men’s hockey coach

ORONO, Maine — Ben Barr was named the new University of Maine men’s hockey coach on Wednesday. Barr replaced Red Gendron, who died last month. Barr, 39, was the associate head coach of the University of Massachusetts’ men’s hockey team, which won the NCAA national championship this season. He will...
Inside Lacrosse (press release)

Men's and Women's Tewaaraton Finalists Announced

The five men's and women's finalists for the 2021 Tewaaraton Award have been announced. New this year, the Tewaaraton recipients will be made during halftime of the Whipsnakes vs. Chaos game, June 5 on NBC Sports Network. “We are incredibly proud of these talented student-athletes and all they’ve accomplished this...
harrisondaily.com

PWHPA forging ahead without NHL backing of women's hockey

The Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association is forging ahead with its bid to establish an economically sustainable professional league in North America with or — for now — without …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
Post-Bulletin

Gophers men's hockey reveals 2021-22 season home opponents

MINNEAPOLIS — While it is not quite yet “mark your calendar” time for Minnesota Gophers men's hockey fans, the picture of which opponents will be coming to 3M Arena at Mariucci for the program’s 101st season got clearer this week. The Gophers, who were college hockey’s only team with 20...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Buckeyes Announce 2021-22 Women’s Hockey Schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State will begin its 2021-22 women’s hockey season the weekend of Sept. 24-25 when it hosts St. Thomas, the newest member of the WCHA, at the OSU Ice Rink. The WCHA announced the conference schedule on Wednesday, a slate that begins with the Buckeyes’ games in September and concludes with the WCHA Final Faceoff March 5-6. In addition to playing 28 conference games, the Buckeyes will also take part in the D1 in DC Tournament Nov. 26-27 in Washington, DC where they will have games versus St. Lawrence (Nov. 26) and Penn State (Nov. 27). Ohio State also has a non-conference series scheduled at home against Lindenwood Jan. 7-8.
Pine Valley, NYNewsChannel 36

EC men's and women's hockey teams clean up the UCHC awards

PINE VALLEY, NY (WENY) - After both teams won their respective conference title this season, the Elmira College men's and women's hockey teams cleaned up the United Collegiate Hockey Conference awards on Monday. Both teams also placed numerous starters on the All-UCHC teams. The awards and teams were voted on by coaches around the league. Below is a list of all the award winners for Elmira College, and all the players that made the All-UCHC teams.
Bemidji, MNBemidji Pioneer

WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Beavers unveil WCHA schedule, open at St. Thomas

BLOOMINGTON -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team announced its 2021-22 conference schedule on Wednesday, and the Beavers will have fresh blood to welcome into the league. BSU will play a 28-game Western Collegiate Hockey Association schedule, which begins with a road series against new league member St. Thomas on...
Orono, MEfoxbangor.com

Interim coach Guite out of consideration for UMaine men’s hockey job

ORONO – Wednesday is the beginning of the next era of UMaine hockey, and Ben Guite will not be leading the charge. Interim head coach Ben Guite told the team on Tuesday that he will be not making the jump from interim to permanent head coach. Guite informed the players he does not know who the head coach will be, when the university announces its decision on Wednesday morning.
Maine Statesouthernminn.com

Faribault native Barr hired as men's hockey coach at Maine

Ben Barr, associate head coach at the University of Massachusetts, has been named the fifth head coach in Maine Men’s Ice Hockey history, Director of Athletics Ken Ralph announced Wednesday. Barr, 39, has served in his role at UMass since 2016 and helped lead the Minutemen to their first National...
Enterprise

Stonehill tabs Tara Watchorn as first coach of women's hockey program

A bare canvas is not usually an item reserved for a hockey coach, but that’s exactly what Tara Watchorn will get to work with at Stonehill College. The opportunity to put her fingerprints all over a program that is in its infancy was the main attraction for Watchorn, who won a 2014 Olympic Gold medal playing for Team Canada, to become the first head coach in the history of Stonehill’s women’s ice hockey team.
Ohio Stateohiostatebuckeyes.com

Buckeye Men’s Hockey Summer Camp

The Ohio State men’s hockey program is holding two camp sessions this summer. All camps, open to 2007-17 birth years and run by Ohio State staff and coaches, will be held in the Schottenstein Center. The first session is June 14-17, with the second June 21-24. Registration is open now.
Saint Cloud, MNscsuhuskies.com

SCSU Women’s Hockey names 2021-22 captains

St. Cloud State Women's Hockey has named their 2021-22 team captains ahead of the program's 24th season. Senior defender Kenzie Wylie will serve as a captain for her third straight season, senior goaltender Emma Polusny joins her in wearing the "C" while junior forward Jeniina Nylund serves as the Huskies alternate captain next year.