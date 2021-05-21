What’s up Franklin: Local events calendar

(FRANKLIN, NH) Live events are coming to Franklin.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Franklin:

1st Annual Tangerfit Spring Virtual 5K Tilton, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 120 Laconia Rd, Tilton, NH

TANGER OUTLETS TILTON TO HOST 1st ANNUAL TANGERFIT SPRING VIRTUAL 5K FROM MAY 20th– MAY 30th Virtual Fitness Event to benefit Mental Health America WHAT: Tanger Outlets in Tilton will host the 1st...

Open House Sat 11am Sanbornton, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Find out more about this Sanbornton, NH bayside real estate listing | MLS # 4861276

Alcoholics Anonymous: Women's Meeting Group Tilton, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 283 Main St, Tilton, NH

Only those who have a desire to stop drinking may attend.

VOLUSIA COUNTY CUSTOMS OPEN HOUSE Franklin, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

VOLUSIA COUNTY CUSTOMS OPEN HOUSE is on Facebook. To connect with VOLUSIA COUNTY CUSTOMS OPEN HOUSE, join Facebook today.

Proctor Academy Varsity Softball @ Tilton School Tilton, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:45 PM

Address: 30 School St, Tilton, NH

The Tilton School (Tilton, NH) varsity lacrosse team has a home conference game vs. Proctor Academy (Andover, NH) on Saturday, May 22 @ 2:30p.