newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin, NH

What’s up Franklin: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Franklin Times
Franklin Times
 1 day ago

(FRANKLIN, NH) Live events are coming to Franklin.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Franklin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iyrXk_0a7CZCdi00

1st Annual Tangerfit Spring Virtual 5K

Tilton, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 120 Laconia Rd, Tilton, NH

TANGER OUTLETS TILTON TO HOST 1st ANNUAL TANGERFIT SPRING VIRTUAL 5K FROM MAY 20th– MAY 30th Virtual Fitness Event to benefit Mental Health America WHAT: Tanger Outlets in Tilton will host the 1st...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rFM05_0a7CZCdi00

Open House Sat 11am

Sanbornton, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Find out more about this Sanbornton, NH bayside real estate listing | MLS # 4861276

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z6j00_0a7CZCdi00

Alcoholics Anonymous: Women's Meeting Group

Tilton, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 283 Main St, Tilton, NH

Only those who have a desire to stop drinking may attend.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46QgjZ_0a7CZCdi00

VOLUSIA COUNTY CUSTOMS OPEN HOUSE

Franklin, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:00 PM

VOLUSIA COUNTY CUSTOMS OPEN HOUSE is on Facebook. To connect with VOLUSIA COUNTY CUSTOMS OPEN HOUSE, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49CVT4_0a7CZCdi00

Proctor Academy Varsity Softball @ Tilton School

Tilton, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 12:45 PM

Address: 30 School St, Tilton, NH

The Tilton School (Tilton, NH) varsity lacrosse team has a home conference game vs. Proctor Academy (Andover, NH) on Saturday, May 22 @ 2:30p.

Learn More
Franklin Times

Franklin Times

Franklin, NH
0
Followers
28
Post
313
Views
ABOUT

With Franklin Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Andover, NH
City
Sanbornton, NH
City
Laconia, NH
City
Franklin, NH
City
Tilton, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Real Estate#Live Events#Event Venues#Live Music Venues#Social Clubs#Mental Health America#Tanger Outlets#Mls#Sun May#Proctor Academy#Tilton School#In Person Attendance#Music Clubs#In Person Formats#Live Content#Spring#Digital Formats#Facebook Today#Digital Tools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Franklin, NHPosted by
Franklin Times

No experience necessary — Franklin companies hiring now

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Mechanical Assembler 2. Data Entry Clerk 3. Driver Helper (CDL Trainee) 4. General Laborer-Retail Field Merchandiser 5. Entry Level Sales Representative Base Pay + Commission 6. Utility Pole Inspection Foreman 7. Primary Care Optometrist
CharitiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Foundation contributes $400K match for NH Gives event

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation has contributed $440,000 to match donations for an annual, online, 24-hour giving event to nonprofits. NH Gives is scheduled to take place June 8-9. The event raises funds for nonprofits in New Hampshire. Since the New Hampshire Center for Nonprofits launched...
Peterborough, NHtelecompetitor.com

Consolidated to Bring Gigabit to More New Hampshire Towns

Consolidated Communications said will be building fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) networks capable of supporting gigabit speeds in Greenfield, Jaffrey, Marlow, Roxbury and Peterborough, New Hampshire, as residents of those communities recently approved the construction. Public/private partnerships typically arise in communities where broadband buildout costs are so high that service providers cannot build...
Tilton, NHConcord Monitor

Craft fair held at outlets

The Lakes Region Spring Craft Fair will be May 22 and 23 at Tanger Outlets, 120 Laconia Road., Tilton. Fair hours are Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with 100 exhibitors. A special feature will be demos of chainsaw wood carvings by Elise,...
Sanbornton, NHConcord Monitor

Letter: Sanbornton, support fair redistricting

Around the state an “end-gerrymandering” warrant article is being voted in town meetings. Sanbornton’s Saturday, May 15, town meeting will see it as Article 11. We ask that you join us in supporting this resolution for fair, nonpartisan, and transparent redistricting. Passing the article will help ensure that the new voting district maps (redrawn every 10 years after the census) are fair for everyone — Republicans, independents and Democrats. It asks for transparency, so that our legislature’s Special Committee on Redistricting has its meetings in full public view and completed maps can be analyzed by the public. And because Sanbornton’s population (approx. 3,000) is too small to warrant its own house district, we want input in determining which other town shares our district.
Laconia, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Increasing the nursing pipeline

At a time when the need for entry-level health care workers is quickly rising, NH Needs Caregivers is offering LNA training in partnership with nursing homes statewide. Participants pay $1,850-$1,950 for a course that usually lasts six to eight weeks, but can be completed in three and a half weeks. Graduates then apply for full reimbursement from Medicaid, and can receive a $500 bonus after working for six months at their sponsoring nursing home, including five in Laconia, Meredith and Franklin. For more information, visit nhneedscaregivers.org.
Belknap County, NHlaconiadailysun.com

'Pat’s Pop Up Sale' at the Belknap Mill May 22

LACONIA — The Belknap Mill Quilters Guild recently received a large donation of fabric on behalf of the late Pat Stevens, an avid quilter who lived in Alton for many years. To share the bounty of this generous donation, the Guild will hold “Pat’s Pop Up Sale” at the Belknap Mill (Third Floor) on Saturday, May 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — or until everything is sold. The sale is open to the public. No “early birds,” please.. Cash or credit cards accepted.
Franklin, NHUnion Leader

3.45 million people expected to visit the Granite State this summer

FRANKLIN — Last year’s summer season could have been called “National Lampoon’s Stolen Vacation.”. There will not be a sequel. Tourism officials say they expect 3.45 million people will visit the Granite State in the coming months. “A lot of people were robbed” in 2020 of vacations, company outings and...
Belmont, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Future Artists exhibition on display at Repetes Comics

FRANKLIN—Ten of the Lakes Region’s rising young artists have been selected to exhibit their artwork at RePete’s Comics & Collectibles in Belmont. In an effort to recognize local artists in the community, “Future Artists” is a program developed to encourage artists of all ages to share their work. During the...
Tilton, NHlaconiadailysun.com

At NH Veterans Home, things get a little wacky

TILTON – For Regina Dokus, Wacky Wednesday became a mission of mirth, a way to beat isolation and despair and bring in-person cheer to residents of the New Hampshire Veterans Home during the eight months of lockdown during COVID. When she couldn’t buy a themed outfit, the staff recreation assistant...
Laconia, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Clues to makes resident life work found during pandemic

LACONIA — Nursing homes across the Lakes Region have scrambled to adapt resident life to pandemic conditions. But of all the adaptations and diversions carved out of necessity during COVID-19, hallway bingo has been the most popular – and it’s here to stay. Staff and administrators say that when the...
Tilton, NHnewhampshirelakesandmountains.com

Lakes Region Art Association Gallery relocates to new space

TILTON — "We've been planning this for months, and now we're ready for the big grand opening," said Tom Hitchcock, President of the Lakes Region Art Association. "On May 2, 2-5 p.m., we're inviting the public to come see, hear, taste and help us celebrate LRAA's big move into our new gallery, Tanger Outlets, 120 Laconia Rd., Tilton, NH suite # 300," Hitchcock added.