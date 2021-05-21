Crystal City events calendar

(CRYSTAL CITY, TX) Crystal City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Crystal City:

Don't Worry Bee Happy 4 Square Friday Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: Uvalde, TX

Join us in beautiful downtown Uvalde for an extra special extended 4 Square Friday kicking off the 2nd Annual Uvalde Honey Festival! Come enjoy great shopping, live music, a street dance, downtown...

Little Gymnasts Summer Camp - 4&5 year olds Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Calling all 4&5 year olds to join us for 3 days of gymnastics fun ??‍♀️! You will get introduced to different gymnastics apparatuses (balance beam, bars, vault etc.), learn basic shapes, work on...

Revive: A Time of Prayer Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Join us for a time of prayer. We're praying for God to revive us and our church family.

Natalie Rose LIVE at Uvalde Honey Festival Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 115 S West St, Uvalde, TX

The Main Street Uvalde Advisory Board presents Natalie Rose Band LIVE at Edwards Furniture as part of the 2nd Annual Uvalde Honey Festival. Natalie & the boys will perform a FREE show Friday, June...

Tree City Youth Soccer Association Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Challenger Sports is the largest soccer camp company in North America! This summer, experience a week long curriculum filled with the top training sessions used by five of the most successful...