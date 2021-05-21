newsbreak-logo
Crystal City, TX

Crystal City events calendar

Posted by 
Crystal City Digest
Crystal City Digest
 1 day ago

(CRYSTAL CITY, TX) Crystal City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Crystal City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fQw5L_0a7CZBkz00

Don't Worry Bee Happy 4 Square Friday

Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: Uvalde, TX

Join us in beautiful downtown Uvalde for an extra special extended 4 Square Friday kicking off the 2nd Annual Uvalde Honey Festival! Come enjoy great shopping, live music, a street dance, downtown...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lklzB_0a7CZBkz00

Little Gymnasts Summer Camp - 4&5 year olds

Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Calling all 4&5 year olds to join us for 3 days of gymnastics fun ??‍♀️! You will get introduced to different gymnastics apparatuses (balance beam, bars, vault etc.), learn basic shapes, work on...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zv41p_0a7CZBkz00

Revive: A Time of Prayer

Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Join us for a time of prayer. We're praying for God to revive us and our church family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZvlW_0a7CZBkz00

Natalie Rose LIVE at Uvalde Honey Festival

Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 115 S West St, Uvalde, TX

The Main Street Uvalde Advisory Board presents Natalie Rose Band LIVE at Edwards Furniture as part of the 2nd Annual Uvalde Honey Festival. Natalie & the boys will perform a FREE show Friday, June...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LxoUB_0a7CZBkz00

Tree City Youth Soccer Association

Uvalde, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Challenger Sports is the largest soccer camp company in North America! This summer, experience a week long curriculum filled with the top training sessions used by five of the most successful...

Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Uvalde, TXPosted by
Uvalde Post

Top homes for sale in Uvalde

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Recently remodeled 3/2 ready for a new family. Home is in great condition and move in ready. Large back yard, with covered parking and workshop. Case Number 514-154271 "HUD homes are sold as is", www.chronossolutions.com, www.HudHomeStore.com.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Krystyn Huffstutler-Reyes, Double K Real Estate at 210-843-8188</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVVZBTERFJTIwQk9BUkQlMjBPRiUyMFJFQUxUT1JTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVVCUlRYLTEwNzQ2MyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Large lot with some trees and some fencing. property is sold as-is with no repairs.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Bill Baxter, Baxter Real Estate at 830-486-8787</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVVZBTERFJTIwQk9BUkQlMjBPRiUyMFJFQUxUT1JTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVVCUlRYLTEwNjYxMCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Unique property with endless potential on 1.29 acre lot, great location between Uvalde Flight Center, SW Texas Jr. College and Sul Ross University. Spacious 5,665 square foot home with 2 large living spaces including impressive fireplace, formal dining area, playroom with wet bar, 7 large bedrooms (2 masters on opposite sides) and 3 bathrooms. Oversized lot with mature trees and fully fenced backyard with covered patio. Storage space abounds with oversized closets throughout the home, in laundry room and attached to 2 car garage. Perfect for a workshop or additional storage. New metal roof installed in 2015. This home is a must see and rare find never before on the market.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Shari Gaiennie, Corie Properties at 210-824-1115</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVVZBTERFJTIwQk9BUkQlMjBPRiUyMFJFQUxUT1JTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVVCUlRYLTEwNzIwMSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Do not miss this opportunity to own this charming home steeped in Uvalde history. The American Foursquare style maximizes square footage with four rooms over four rooms. The downstairs living space has 2 living rooms, one of which features a large river rock fireplace. If you look carefully, you will find fossils and arrowheads built in. Upstairs, you will find 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, which have been carefully updated in keeping with the age and style of the home. A low maintenance metal roof was installed in 2012. The over-sized back yard is completely enclosed with a cedar privacy fence. The workshop has a built in gun safe and room to craft. An additional efficiency apartment with private entrance has income producing potential or can serve as mother-in-law suite. Seller is a LREA.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Veronica Conoley, Double K Real Estate at 210-843-8188</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVVZBTERFJTIwQk9BUkQlMjBPRiUyMFJFQUxUT1JTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVVCUlRYLTEwNzMzMiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
Uvalde, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

Four Square Friday set May 14 with silent auction

Main Street Uvalde will host a silent auction to benefit the Uvalde Honey Festival as part of their “Fuchsia Flamingo Four Square Friday” summer luau this Friday from 6-9 p.m. in downtown Uvalde. The auction will take place on the plaza square and bidding will start at 6 p.m. and...
Uvalde, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

Editorial: Downtown program is a winner

A decade later, Uvalde’s Main Street program continues to create a positive and inviting atmosphere for shoppers and visitors whose destination is our city’s historic downtown. The 10-year anniversary, which was marked with a celebration on April 29, showed that enthusiasm continues for the important program. Then First Lady of...
Uvalde, TXPosted by
Uvalde Post

These houses are for sale in Uvalde

(UVALDE, TX) Looking for a house in Uvalde? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
Uvalde, TXPosted by
Uvalde Post

On the hunt for a home in Uvalde? These houses are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Looking for a good starter home or investment property? This is it. Interior features 2 bedrooms,1 full bath, all fenced backyard with deep lot making it great for FFA projects. Home is a great fixer-upper with lots of potential, just needs a little TLC being sold "As Is" Subject property is within walking distance to schools, churchs and downtown shopping. Priced to sell. Call today to schedule your appointment.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Raul Zamora, Lantana Realty at 830-591-6658</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVVZBTERFJTIwQk9BUkQlMjBPRiUyMFJFQUxUT1JTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVVCUlRYLTEwNzQwOSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Secluded hideaway on the Nueces River! Come relax on 5.17 acres of pure heaven. Approximately 135 ft +/- of Nueces River Frontage including the blue hole. Are you looking for a place to unwind and relax? Call this 4 bedroom, 2 bath retreat your vacation or forever home! This large river front home is just 20 minutes away from Uvalde. Enjoy low property taxes, the sound of water flowing, great water well, and much more.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Stephanie Sieckenius, Lantana Realty at 830-591-6658</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVVZBTERFJTIwQk9BUkQlMjBPRiUyMFJFQUxUT1JTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVVCUlRYLTEwNzUzMCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Are you ready for a quiet life out in the country? This charming home on one acre is only 4 miles from downtown, yet far enough away from the hustle and bustle. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features a large den and an updated kitchen and has been recently treated with a fresh coat of paint. The windows and water heater have just been updated. A large barn on the property is the perfect place to house your hobbies. The house has water through a water coop, but there are also 2 wells on the property that can be brought back into use. Don't wait....call to set up a showing today because this country cottage won't last long.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Veronica Conoley, Double K Real Estate at 210-843-8188</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVVZBTERFJTIwQk9BUkQlMjBPRiUyMFJFQUxUT1JTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVVCUlRYLTEwNzUwOSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Back on the market! Spacious 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with nice upgrades and very well maintained! Freshly painted kitchen cabinets, updated bathrooms and master suite has separate tub and shower and large walk in closet. Large covered outdoor entertainment area for your social gatherings. Don't miss this one!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Krystyn Huffstutler-Reyes, Double K Real Estate at 210-843-8188</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwVVZBTERFJTIwQk9BUkQlMjBPRiUyMFJFQUxUT1JTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVVCUlRYLTEwNjkzMiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
Uvalde, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

Main Street celebrates anniversary

Uvalde program looks back on past decade, offers accolades. More than 60 people turned out downtown Thursday evening to see Main Street Uvalde honor city staff, downtown business people and local volunteers as the organization celebrated its 10-year anniversary. On April 29, 10 years ago, Uvalde officially became a Texas...
Uvalde, TXThe Uvalde Leader-News

Remember when?: 10 Years ago: Uvalde officially enters Main Street Program

Tie vote blocks rezoning request – An attempt to bring a $16-million apartment complex to Uvalde was blocked by city council during their Tuesday night meeting. Mayor Cody Smith and Councilmen Rogelio Muñoz Jr. and J Allen Carnes voted for a motion to approve rezoning a property located at the corner of College Street and Leona Street behind Dairy Queen from business to residential, which would have been the first step toward construction of the complex. Councilmen Patrick Williams, Jesse Rodriguez and Todd Dorris voted against the motion. Since the vote was a tie, the motion failed; however, there was no motion to deny the rezoning request, so council could re-address the issue later.