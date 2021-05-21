newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wickenburg, AZ

Events on the Wickenburg calendar

Posted by 
Wickenburg News Alert
Wickenburg News Alert
 1 day ago

(WICKENBURG, AZ) Wickenburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wickenburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c0Udp_0a7CZ7JK00

P4T TEEN BEACH MOVIE POOL PARTY

Wickenburg, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 PM

Join us for our end of the school year pool party. Get ready for yummy BBQ food, swimming and finish the night off with an outdoor showing of TEEN BEACH MOVIE. The Hintz family has graciously...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pOFwE_0a7CZ7JK00

Wickeburg Collectibles & Firearm Show

Wickenburg, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: 160 N Valentine St, Wickenburg, AZ

Wickeburg Collectibles & Firearm Show is a premier gun show in the area related to gun and knife industry. This regional event is set to start on 29 May 2021, Saturday.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m6joa_0a7CZ7JK00

Guided Dragonfly Walk at Hassayampa River Preserve

Wickenburg, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Address: 49614 U.S. Hwy 60 89, Wickenburg, AZ

REGISTRATION REQUIRED - Did you know that almost 50 species of dragonflies and damselflies can be found at the Preserve? Join Ranger Eric for a guided walk along the river and lake trails to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vu8iD_0a7CZ7JK00

8th Grade Promotion

Morristown, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 03:00 AM

Address: 37839 W Grand Ave, Morristown, AZ

8th Grade Promotion To be held at Dillon's BBQ in Morristown. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. Reception to follow ceremony.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QxGDA_0a7CZ7JK00

Night of Presence

Wickenburg, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 550 W Penn Ln, Wickenburg, AZ

Come join us on May 30 as we enter into his Presence with Worship

Learn More
Wickenburg News Alert

Wickenburg News Alert

Wickenburg, AZ
4
Followers
22
Post
353
Views
ABOUT

With Wickenburg News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wickenburg, AZ
Government
City
Wickenburg, AZ
City
Morristown, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Event Venues#Live Music Venues#Live Theater#Sun May 05#Preserve#Dillon S Bbq#Az Come#Az Registration Required#Music Clubs#In Person Formats#Yummy Bbq Food#Live Content#School Year#Collectibles#Standup Comedy#Worship#Bars#Remote Versions#Doors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Wickenburg, AZPosted by
Wickenburg News Alert

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Check out these Wickenburg-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Sales Representative - $1500+ per week; 2. Customer Service Reps! Immediate Hire!; 3. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 4. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 5. Streets of New York looking for delivery drivers; 6. Security Specialist - Part Time/Flex; 7. Insurance Producer;
Wickenburg, AZPosted by
Wickenburg News Alert

Job alert: These Wickenburg jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Wickenburg: 1. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,687 per week; 2. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 3. Life Insurance Agent (Lead Match); 4. Step down Travel Nurse RN - COVID-19 - $99.09/Hour $3567/Weekly; 5. Physician - Outpatient Primary Care (00476); 6. Sales Representative; 7. WORK AT HOME! INSURANCE BROKER! CREATE SCHEDULE! DRIVEN INDIVIDULES!; 8. Physical Therapist or Occupational Therapist; 9. Licensed Clinical Social Worker; 10. Entry Level Positions - Hiring This Week - Customer Service;
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River

Arizona summers are brutal, so it’s important to find ways to keep cool. Floating down the Salt River is one of our favorite warm-weather activities, and Salt River Tubing offers the longest float trip in the entire state. For up to five hours, you can enjoy a relaxing day on the water underneath the summer […] The post Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River appeared first on Only In Your State.
Wickenburg, AZPosted by
Wickenburg News Alert

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Wickenburg require no experience

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Entry Level Positions - Hiring This Week - Customer Service 2. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/13/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week 3. Helper / Apprentice - Remodeling 4. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 5. Entry Level Appointment Setter 6. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+ 7. Assistant Property Manager 8. Pharmacy Technician Trainee- General Labor
Arizona StateTruth About Cars

ElectraMeccanica to Build EVs in the Arizona Desert

ElectraMeccanica is the latest vehicle manufacturer to set up shop in Arizona, breaking ground on a 235,000 square foot facility. The assembly and manufacturing plant includes a research center and lab, on 18 acres near the airport in Mesa. ElectraMeccanica can produce 20,000 electric vehicles (EVs) annually starting in Spring,...
Wickenburg, AZWickenburg Sun

Volunteers are the heart of Wickenburg Chamber

Three incredibly special volunteers recently retired from Chamber positions after serving for a combined 94 years. It is extremely unusual for any organization to have such support and leadership over a long period of time. We applaud and sincerely thank the following: Bette Watson has volunteered over 50 years as an Ambassador, special event assistant, and visitor center information specialist; Jean Blake has volunteered 27 years as our Monday visitor Center information specialist, and throughout her years also volunteered at special events and Jim Bansner served 17 years as the Drover Caboose docent each season from October – May, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Phoenix, AZAZFamily

As seen on GMAZ - Tuesday, May 11

U-Haul in Wickenburg is offering residents impacted by the Tussock Fire 30 days of free self-storage. 🡕 https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Self-Storage-near-Wickenburg-AZ-85390/. Arizona Science Center. What: Camp Innovation - puts kids in roles of scientists/explorers to investigate STEM concepts with fun, hands-on activities, creative problem-solving, and more. Where: 600 E Washington Street in Phoenix.
Wickenburg, AZWickenburg Sun

Pages from Wickenburg's Past

Ted Bulger was brought to the Wickenburg Hospital early Sunday morning suffering from severe injuries to his left arm received when his automobile hit an embankment and overturned, throwing him out of the car and onto a rock, approximately 25 miles north of here on Yarnell Hill. Three other occupants of the car were on injured – Brian Harrington, Jimmy Freeman and Wesley Bodiroga, all of Wickenburg.
Wickenburg, AZPosted by
Wickenburg News Alert

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Wickenburg

(WICKENBURG, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wickenburg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Wickenburg, AZWickenburg Sun

Scout troop holding bake sale

Boy Scout Troop 299 of Wickenburg, chartered by the American Legion Post 12, in Wickenburg, will be having a bake sale fund,raiser and invitation to scouting at Tractor Supply Company, located at 1860 W. Wickenburg Way in Wickenburg on Saturday, May 22 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The scouts will be selling baked goods and demonstrating various scouting skills, including cooking with Dutch ovens and providing assistance with purchases and shopping cart returns. The proceeds of this fund raising event helps to cover registrations, summer scout camp and other costs of the Troop to make Scouting as affordable as possible for the families.
Wickenburg, AZPosted by
Wickenburg News Alert

Work remotely in Wickenburg — these positions are open now

If you've thought about giving it a try, Check out these remote positions that are open today: 1. Inbound Hotel Reservations **WORK FROM HOME!** Apply Now!; 2. Remote Customer Care Agent (Seasonal/Full-Time hours) (El Mirage); 3. Remote Sales / Customer Service; 4. Flexible Life Insurance Agent - REMOTE/$2k+Weekly (LICENSE REQUIRED); 5. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+;
Wickenburg, AZPosted by
Wickenburg News Alert

A job on your schedule? These Wickenburg positions offer flexible hours

Check out these Wickenburg-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Sales Representative- flexible schedule - part time - $1500+ per week; 2. INSURANCE BROKER! WORK AT HOME! CREATE SCHEDULE! DRIVEN INDIVIDULES!; 3. Part Time Automotive Detailer Sky Harbor Airport; 4. Part Time Automotive Detailer Central Phoenix; 5. Streets of New York looking for delivery drivers; 6. Security Specialist - Part Time/Flex; 7. Medical Receptionist; 8. Transaction Coordinator & Marketing Assistant;
Wickenburg, AZWickenburg Sun

Homebuilder bringing subdivision back to life

A mostly vacant subdivision in Wickenburg is expected to spring to life within the next few months. Morgan Taylor Homes – based in Scottsdale – has been preparing lots in Country Club Estates along North Vulture Mine Road in anticipation of beginning construction of more than 100 homes in two phases where only two homes exist right now.
Scottsdale, AZWickenburg Sun

Thank you Ducks in a Row

Thank you to Duck's In A Row for their generous donation making it possible for our class to attend a virtual field trip through The Odysea Aquarium of Scottsdale.
Wickenburg, AZWickenburg Sun

P.E.O celebrates 30-year anniversary

Chapter DR, P.E.O. Sisterhood, has been a part of the Wickenburg community since it was organized on April 20, 1991. Several of the 32 current active members gathered on Monday at Buckin’ Brew Coffee to celebrate the 30-year P.E.O anniversary and to recognize two of its “Golden Girls” for their long-time membership in P.E.O. A recent P.E.O. grant awardee from the community was also acknowledged.
Phoenix, AZazdot.gov

US 93 closed I-40 to Wickenburg

PHOENIX – The southbound lanes of US 93 are closed at Interstate 40 at milepost 91, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Northbound lanes remain closed at milepost 183, with traffic being diverted to State Route 71. Traffic that would go southbound on US 93 can use I-40 to...
Wickenburg, AZWickenburg Sun

$36,000 raised at WCA spaghetti dinner

The Wickenburg Christian Academy’s board, staff, parents, and students want to thank the community of Wickenburg for not only showing up but showing off by their support at the annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser and auction. March 27, 2021, marked the 37th year for this event. Students at WCA sold over 950 tickets and served 563 plates of spaghetti. The community of supporters raised over $36,400 dollars – an all-time record.