Events on the Wickenburg calendar

(WICKENBURG, AZ) Wickenburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wickenburg:

P4T TEEN BEACH MOVIE POOL PARTY Wickenburg, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 PM

Join us for our end of the school year pool party. Get ready for yummy BBQ food, swimming and finish the night off with an outdoor showing of TEEN BEACH MOVIE. The Hintz family has graciously...

Wickeburg Collectibles & Firearm Show Wickenburg, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 04:59 PM

Address: 160 N Valentine St, Wickenburg, AZ

Wickeburg Collectibles & Firearm Show is a premier gun show in the area related to gun and knife industry. This regional event is set to start on 29 May 2021, Saturday.

Guided Dragonfly Walk at Hassayampa River Preserve Wickenburg, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 04:00 AM

Address: 49614 U.S. Hwy 60 89, Wickenburg, AZ

REGISTRATION REQUIRED - Did you know that almost 50 species of dragonflies and damselflies can be found at the Preserve? Join Ranger Eric for a guided walk along the river and lake trails to...

8th Grade Promotion Morristown, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 03:00 AM

Address: 37839 W Grand Ave, Morristown, AZ

8th Grade Promotion To be held at Dillon's BBQ in Morristown. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. Reception to follow ceremony.

Night of Presence Wickenburg, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM

Address: 550 W Penn Ln, Wickenburg, AZ

Come join us on May 30 as we enter into his Presence with Worship