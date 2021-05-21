Salida events calendar

(SALIDA, CO) Live events are lining up on the Salida calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Salida area:

25th Annual Colorado Brewer’s Rendezvous Salida, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Salida, CO

Canyon River Instruction — Raft ACA Instructor Certification Workshop Salida, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 11120 Co Rd 194, Salida, CO

This is a five day intensive clinic for river runners who wish to become ACA certified L2 to L4 Raft instructors for both paddle and oar. Located at the Canyon River Instruction campus and...

FILM: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Salida, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 220 West Sackett Avenue, Salida, CO 81201

The remarkable Sacha Baron Cohen is Borat, a Kazakhstani TV reporter sent to America to report on its greatness.

Royal Gorge Geology for River Guides Salida, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 202 N F St, Salida, CO

This course is for professional river guides. This non-credit geology field trip will provide new and old river guides with the essential details of the geology of Royal Gorge. Our goal is to...

Shakespeare in the Park Salida, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: Salida, CO

RIVERSIDE PARK Sackett and F St Two performances: 6pm-8pm Saturday and Sunday Salida Art Walk is pleased to announce two performances of Shakespeare in the Park during Art Walk weekend. Plans are...