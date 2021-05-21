newsbreak-logo
Salida, CO

Salida events calendar

Salida News Alert
 1 day ago

(SALIDA, CO) Live events are lining up on the Salida calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Salida area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02xZGK_0a7CZ5Xs00

25th Annual Colorado Brewer’s Rendezvous

Salida, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: Salida, CO

The Salida Colorado Chamber of Commerce serves the entire Arkansas River Valley. Helping local businesses grow their customer base and helping visitors to our beautiful town get the most out of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fVH0W_0a7CZ5Xs00

Canyon River Instruction — Raft ACA Instructor Certification Workshop

Salida, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 11120 Co Rd 194, Salida, CO

This is a five day intensive clinic for river runners who wish to become ACA certified L2 to L4 Raft instructors for both paddle and oar. Located at the Canyon River Instruction campus and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rAf2o_0a7CZ5Xs00

FILM: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Salida, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu May 05, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 220 West Sackett Avenue, Salida, CO 81201

The remarkable Sacha Baron Cohen is Borat, a Kazakhstani TV reporter sent to America to report on its greatness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SQl4O_0a7CZ5Xs00

Royal Gorge Geology for River Guides

Salida, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 202 N F St, Salida, CO

This course is for professional river guides. This non-credit geology field trip will provide new and old river guides with the essential details of the geology of Royal Gorge. Our goal is to...

Shakespeare in the Park

Salida, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: Salida, CO

RIVERSIDE PARK Sackett and F St Two performances: 6pm-8pm Saturday and Sunday Salida Art Walk is pleased to announce two performances of Shakespeare in the Park during Art Walk weekend. Plans are...

Salida News Alert

Salida, CO
With Salida News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Salida, COPosted by
Salida News Alert

Ready for a change? These Salida jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Salida: 1. Medical Surgical (Med Surg) Travel Nurse RN - $57.04/Hour $2053/Weekly; 2. RN IS Clinical Specialist; 3. Driver Rolloff; 4. Cashier (Good4u Customer Care); 5. Lead PowerSports Technician; 6. Veterinary Technician or Assistant; 7. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $2196 per week in CO; 8. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,935 per week; 9. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,926 per week; 10. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1889.28 / Week;
Salida, COPosted by
Salida News Alert

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Salida

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Salida: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $65,000/Year - $2,000 Sign-On; 2. Cashier (Good4u Customer Care); 3. CO - Respiratory Therapist - Nights- $54.141 /HR **12 WEEK CONTRACT**; 4. Raft Guide; 5. RN IS Clinical Specialist; 6. CO - R.N. Med Surg - Nights- $55.04 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**; 7. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2022.23 / Week; 8. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1889.28 / Week; 9. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/21/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 10. RN OR - $5000.00 Sign on Bonus;
Salida, COarkvalleyvoice.com

SunFest Music Festival to Celebrate Summer Break

Sunfest is back, and for those who have longed for a sense of normalcy after more than a year of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, this seems to be a good reason to celebrate. The seventh annual free, SunFest Youth Music Festival will be held at Riverside Park in Salida. The event is scheduled for May 27 and 28. This will be the first concert of the 2021 summer season in the Rotary Amphitheater and it celebrates the beginning of the school summer break.
Colorado Statedenverite.com

Taste of Colorado will return in 2021, but in a new location

Every year over Labor Day weekend, A Taste of Colorado brings dozens of booths to Civic Center Park, serving up food from local Colorado restaurants. The free event brings in hundreds of thousands of visitors to enjoy live music and art and to sample some of the best food the state has to offer.
Salida, COarkvalleyvoice.com

Salida Businesses Can Now Apply for Outdoor Expansion for 2021

After last summer’s successful outdoor trial run of the F Street Plaza, the City of Salida will again be facilitating the expansion of outdoor dining and retail spaces into parking lots, parking spaces, and even selected blocks in the F Street core. This would allow for all businesses, not just...
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Iconic Colorado railway to reopen on fourteener this week after $100 million in repairs

Making its first climb up 'America's Mountain' in 1891, The Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway is set to start rolling once again after an extended closure followed a suspension of operations in October, 2017. While there were questions of whether or not the train would ever reopen at the time of closure, a necessary $100 million renovation project gave the train new life.
Colorado StatePosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Palisade High Releases Endangered Native Fish Into Colorado River

The Palisade High School Fish Hatchery released their first school of endangered native fish, razorback sucker fish, into the Colorado River. After years of planning and raising money, Palisade High School broke ground on their new fish hatchery on April 2, 2019, and by August 2020, their hatchery was up and running. The high school turned a storage building into a fish sanctuary with three 230-gallon tanks with 150 fish in each tank.
Salida, COPosted by
Salida News Alert

These houses are for sale in Salida

(SALIDA, CO) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Colorado StatePosted by
97.3 KBCO

Longmont Museum Exhibit Brings Rare Masterpieces To Colorado

The "Enduring Impressions" exhibit at the Longmont Museum is bringing rare artwork to the Colorado suburbs. The exhibit features artists like Degas, Monet, Pissarro, and their printmaker George William Thornley. The works featured in the exhibit come from the Collection of Drs. Morton and Tobia Mower. The Denver collectors have...
Chaffee County, COChaffee County Times

NAMI Walks You Way May 22

This spring, all roads lead to NAMIWalks Your Way: A United Day of Hope with the destination being mental health for all. NAMI Chaffee County is participating in this statewide NAMIWalks Your Way event. We will be walking from 10:30-11 a,m,. from Alpine Park to Riverside Park and back on the sidewalks of F Street in Salida.
Buena Vista, COarkvalleyvoice.com

Buena Vista Plans May 29 graduation and prom celebrations as new-normal events

Rites of passage are on their way back. For Buena Vista High School, 55 graduating seniors will report to the football field at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 29. They’ll celebrate the completion of their high school duties with diplomas and tassels and with grandma and grandpa wiping back tears, but this year there’s a lot more symbolism attached.
Colorado Stateeminetra.com

Some southern Colorado schools still requiring masks, while others drop mandate – Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado 2021-05-17 13:35:01 – Colorado Springs, Colorado — Governor Jared Polis Unlock Maskman Dates Across Colorado On Friday, give individual school districts the flexibility to implement mask requirements. Here’s how some districts in southern Colorado are responding to changes as the school year ends. Academy district 20. Academy...