newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warren, AR

Warren events coming soon

Posted by 
Warren Times
Warren Times
 1 day ago

(WARREN, AR) Warren has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Warren:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d4WmP_0a7CZ2th00

PSALMS 2021 YOUTH RETREAT

New Edinburg, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 4280 Mt Elba Rd, New Edinburg, AR

It's time to pack your bags and bring your Bible for an awesome week at Psalms Camp. "JOY" is the theme for this year's retreat. For youth 3rd Grade thru High School. For more information please...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ejecJ_0a7CZ2th00

Hayefield

Rison, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

I’ve got some exciting news!!! My nephew and his band Hayefield will be playing at the food truck on May 22nd to help us celebrate our 3rd anniversary here at Big Reds Feed Trough!! So you guys...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1neiTk_0a7CZ2th00

4th of July Blues Get Down

Crossett, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 120 Welifield Rd, Crossett, AR 71635

4th of July Blues Get Down, in Crossett, Arkansas featuring LJ Echols, Hisyde, Kiko, Royal D, Big J and Special Guest: Ricki White

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QwmBb_0a7CZ2th00

Mobile Food Distribution

Crossett, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 500 Main St, Crossett, AR

If you are in need of food, please come by our church to receive a box of food. The boxes contain non-perishable and fresh food. Volunteers will be outside to direct you where to go. We will also...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dycY3_0a7CZ2th00

Doggy Run 5K

Crossett, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Crossett Canine Rescue is organizing an event for Saturday, May 22, 2021 out at the Scott McCormick Sports Complex benefiting Crossett Canine Rescue. We are putting on a Doggy Run 5K. The complex...

Learn More
Warren Times

Warren Times

Warren, AR
11
Followers
10
Post
21
Views
ABOUT

With Warren Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warren, AR
City
Crossett, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
City
New Edinburg, AR
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Food#Volunteers#Food Truck#Live Events#Local Events#3rd Grade#Big Reds Feed Trough#Sun Jul 07#Royal D#Crossett Canine Rescue#Doggy Run 5k#In Person Events#In Person Attendance#Special Guest#July Blues#Awesome#Psalms Camp#Live Content#Bible#Digital Formats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
clevelandcountyherald.com

Rabies Vaccine Clinic This Saturday Across County

RISON – The Cleveland County Extension Office has organized a county-wide rabies vaccination clinic Saturday, May 8 for cats and dogs. Vaccines will be performed by an accredited veterinarian. The cost is $10 per animal for rabies vaccination and $15 per animal for boosters. State law requires a rabies vaccination.
Chicot County News

Ashley Arts Association first meeting on May 10

A new arts group will host its inaugural meeting and idea-generating session on May 10. The Ashley County Arts Association will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 10, at the second pavilion at the Crossett City Park. Organizer Doris Bakke said all are welcome to attend the meeting, at which...
clevelandcountyherald.com

CCSD Holds Second Millage Meeting at Kingsland School

KINGSLAND – The Cleveland County School District held its second community meeting to promote the proposed 5-mill tax last Thursday at the Kingsland School Auditorium. Roughly 40 people gathered to listen to a presentation from Superintendent Craig Dupuy about the details of the proposed millage increase. School board members President Harrell Wilson, Stan Sadler, Mike Lea and Amber Offutt were also in attendance.
Crossett, ARAshley County Ledger

Crossett Chamber Names Award Winners

Members of the Crossett Area Chamber of Commerce gathered Tuesday, April 27 for the Chamber’s 69th annual awards banquet. The award ceremonies ended with an emotional tribute from outgoing Chamber President Howard Beaty Jr. to former Mayor Marshall Scott McCormick, who was posthumously named Man of the Year. The honor was bestowed on the late mayor one year and 11 days after his death while still in office.
New Edinburg, ARclevelandcountyherald.com

Arena Size, Need Questioned at Meeting

NEW EDINBURG – Many of those attending the Cleveland County School District’s first community meeting to promote the proposed 5-mill tax increase questioned the need for what they described as an elaborate basketball arena. More than two dozen people gathered at the New Edinburg Community Center to listen to a...