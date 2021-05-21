Warren events coming soon

(WARREN, AR) Warren has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Warren:

PSALMS 2021 YOUTH RETREAT New Edinburg, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 4280 Mt Elba Rd, New Edinburg, AR

It's time to pack your bags and bring your Bible for an awesome week at Psalms Camp. "JOY" is the theme for this year's retreat. For youth 3rd Grade thru High School. For more information please...

Hayefield Rison, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

I’ve got some exciting news!!! My nephew and his band Hayefield will be playing at the food truck on May 22nd to help us celebrate our 3rd anniversary here at Big Reds Feed Trough!! So you guys...

4th of July Blues Get Down Crossett, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 10:00 PM

Address: 120 Welifield Rd, Crossett, AR 71635

4th of July Blues Get Down, in Crossett, Arkansas featuring LJ Echols, Hisyde, Kiko, Royal D, Big J and Special Guest: Ricki White

Mobile Food Distribution Crossett, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue May 05, 04:00 PM

Address: 500 Main St, Crossett, AR

If you are in need of food, please come by our church to receive a box of food. The boxes contain non-perishable and fresh food. Volunteers will be outside to direct you where to go. We will also...

Doggy Run 5K Crossett, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Crossett Canine Rescue is organizing an event for Saturday, May 22, 2021 out at the Scott McCormick Sports Complex benefiting Crossett Canine Rescue. We are putting on a Doggy Run 5K. The complex...