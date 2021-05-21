Nebraska City events coming up

(NEBRASKA CITY, NE) Nebraska City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Nebraska City area:

Wildlife Camps at Waubonsie Hamburg, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:45 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 02:15 PM

Address: 2585 Waubonsie Park Rd, Hamburg, IA

Location: The camp will be held at Waubonsie State Park. Drop-off is between 7:45 – 8:30 a.m. at the Wa-Shawtee Shelter. Pick-up is between 3:30 – 4:15 p.m. at the same location. Campers...

2021 Radler Bike Festival Nebraska City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 2611 Arbor Ave, Nebraska City, NE

The Radler Bike Festival is rolling to Arbor Day Farm! Join us the first weekend in June for two days of cycling through beautiful Southeast Nebraska plus a weekend of fun festivities highlighted...

Summer 2021 Golfography Experience Nebraska City, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Address: 6038 H Road, Nebraska City, NE 68410

Sharpen your skills and expand your creative vision on this golf photography experience with leading industry professionals!

Business After Hours Nebraska City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 Valmont Dr, Nebraska City, NE

Come help us celebrate the birthdays of Lewis & Clark in August! There will be snacks and cake provided. Meriwether Lewis was born on August 18, 1774. William Clark was born on August 1, 1770.

Dinty Moore’s Anniversary Celebration Nebraska City, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: 108 S 8th St, Nebraska City, NE

Dinty Moore’s Anniversary Celebration at Dinty Moore's Bar, 108 S 8th St, Nebraska City, NE 68410, Nebraska City, United States on Sat May 29 2021 at 11:00 am