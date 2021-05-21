Coming soon: Wellston events

(WELLSTON, OH) Wellston is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wellston:

CJ’s Auto Show Jackson, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 80 Dixon Run Rd, Jackson, OH

Registration 9-12. $10.00 registration fee. Gun raffle. All proceeds donated to charity. Please join us for our 8th Annual CJ’s Auto Show at the A&A Truck Stop on August 28th, 2021. Please check...

Cloverbud Camp Jackson, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1362 Caves Rd, Jackson, OH

Ohio's 4-H Cloverbud Program is for youth age 5 and in Kindergarten until they reach age 8 and in the third grade. Cloverbuds are children who explore areas of healthy lifestyle, earth ...

Toby Keith at the Jackson County Fair Wellston, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 96 Meadow Run Rd, Wellston, OH

Tickets will go ON SALE Friday, December 13th at 8:00 AM

50th Class Reunion Wellston, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 227 S New York Ave, Wellston, OH

This page is to help keep everyone up to date on plans for our upcoming 50th class reunion.

Cause for Paws Car Show Jackson, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 80 Dixon Run Rd, Jackson, OH

Come join the Humane Society of Jackson, OH. to help support our furry friends. We will be drawing door prizes every hour, 50/50, live DJ, food concessions, and if you bring a new pet item you...