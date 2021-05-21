newsbreak-logo
Wellston, OH

Coming soon: Wellston events

Posted by 
Wellston Today
Wellston Today
 1 day ago

(WELLSTON, OH) Wellston is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wellston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zb6d1_0a7CYzLK00

CJ’s Auto Show

Jackson, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 80 Dixon Run Rd, Jackson, OH

Registration 9-12. $10.00 registration fee. Gun raffle. All proceeds donated to charity. Please join us for our 8th Annual CJ’s Auto Show at the A&A Truck Stop on August 28th, 2021. Please check...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tZIeC_0a7CYzLK00

Cloverbud Camp

Jackson, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1362 Caves Rd, Jackson, OH

Ohio's 4-H Cloverbud Program is for youth age 5 and in Kindergarten until they reach age 8 and in the third grade. Cloverbuds are children who explore areas of healthy lifestyle, earth ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RhEnp_0a7CYzLK00

Toby Keith at the Jackson County Fair

Wellston, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 96 Meadow Run Rd, Wellston, OH

Tickets will go ON SALE Friday, December 13th at 8:00 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1imojA_0a7CYzLK00

50th Class Reunion

Wellston, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 227 S New York Ave, Wellston, OH

This page is to help keep everyone up to date on plans for our upcoming 50th class reunion.

Cause for Paws Car Show

Jackson, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Address: 80 Dixon Run Rd, Jackson, OH

Come join the Humane Society of Jackson, OH. to help support our furry friends. We will be drawing door prizes every hour, 50/50, live DJ, food concessions, and if you bring a new pet item you...

