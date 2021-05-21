newsbreak-logo
Live events on the horizon in Belfast

Belfast Post
Belfast Post
 1 day ago

(BELFAST, ME) Live events are lining up on the Belfast calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Belfast:

Lincoln Academy Varsity Softball @ Belfast

Belfast, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 03:15 PM

The Belfast (ME) varsity softball team has a home non-conference game vs. Lincoln Academy (Newcastle, ME) on Friday, May 21 @ 4:30p.

Beginner Photography Workshop

Belfast, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Address: Belfast, ME

Photo courtesy: Matthias Mann Beginner Photography Workshop with Matthias Mann Outside at Park on Main Street & Online Saturday, May 29, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM (In-Person) and 4:00PM (Over Zoom) $40...

Ghosts of Fort Knox Tour

Stockton Springs, ME | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 740 Fort Knox Road, Prospect, ME 04981

Join professional ghost hunters on an after-hours guided tour as they investigate the rooms and dark passages of Fort Knox.  More than just

Online Practical Project Management

Belfast, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 01:30 PM

Address: 80 Belmont Ave, Belfast, ME

Spring Session May 5 & 7, 12 & 14 with follow-up session May 28 12:30–4:30 p.m. Practical Project Management is a comprehensive professional development course that provides useful skills for...

Curbside theater

Belfast, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 17 Court St, Belfast, ME

The Belfast Maskers are thrilled to be reconstructing 2020's production of William Shakespeare's comedy "AS YOU LIKE IT". This telling of the tale is set in a late ‘60s/early ‘70s of the mind...

With Belfast Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

