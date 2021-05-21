Events on the Ruidoso calendar

(RUIDOSO, NM) Ruidoso has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ruidoso area:

Antique Festival at the Ruidoso Convention Center — DiscoverRUIDOSO.com | Travel Information for Ruidoso, New Mexico Ruidoso, NM

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 111 Sierra Blanca Dr, Ruidoso, NM

Join the Ruidoso Valley Noon Lions Club Antique Festival at the Ruidoso Convention Center, August 27-29, 2021. Expect a full house with quality antique dealers joining the show from across the...

Glow in the Dark Disc Golf Tournament Ruidoso, NM

Starts at: Wed May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 08:30 PM

Address: 500 Resort Dr, Ruidoso, NM

Join us for this fun nighttime disc golf tournament. Ruidoso Parks and Recreation will host this annual glow in the dark event. This year will be playing an 18-hole tournament (Front 9 twice) at...

Ruidoso Art and Wine Festival Ruidoso, NM

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 111 Sierra Blanca Dr, Ruidoso, NM

The Annual Ruidoso Art Festival is becoming a very popular show for artists all around the country and a favorite for attendees. Set up at the Ruidoso

Lincoln County Cowboy Symposium Ruidoso Downs, NM

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 26225 US-70, Ruidoso Downs, NM

Lincoln County Cowboy Symposium will feature western artists and craftsmen, cowboy, old west storytellers, noted historians, poets, musicians, chuckwagon cook-offs,western swing dancing, kids...

New Mexico Sheriff's Association Ruidoso, NM

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 111 Sierra Blanca Dr, Ruidoso, NM

The Western States Sheriffs’ Association is comprised of Sheriffs and their command staff from 17 Western States that include Washington, Wyoming, Oregon, Utah, Idaho, California, Arizona, Nevada...