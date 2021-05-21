newsbreak-logo
Ruidoso, NM

Events on the Ruidoso calendar

Posted by 
Ruidoso Post
Ruidoso Post
 1 day ago

(RUIDOSO, NM) Ruidoso has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ruidoso area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49BBom_0a7CYxZs00

Antique Festival at the Ruidoso Convention Center — DiscoverRUIDOSO.com | Travel Information for Ruidoso, New Mexico

Ruidoso, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 111 Sierra Blanca Dr, Ruidoso, NM

Join the Ruidoso Valley Noon Lions Club Antique Festival at the Ruidoso Convention Center, August 27-29, 2021. Expect a full house with quality antique dealers joining the show from across the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ev8ZN_0a7CYxZs00

Glow in the Dark Disc Golf Tournament

Ruidoso, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 08:30 PM

Address: 500 Resort Dr, Ruidoso, NM

Join us for this fun nighttime disc golf tournament. Ruidoso Parks and Recreation will host this annual glow in the dark event. This year will be playing an 18-hole tournament (Front 9 twice) at...

Ruidoso Art and Wine Festival

Ruidoso, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 111 Sierra Blanca Dr, Ruidoso, NM

The Annual Ruidoso Art Festival is becoming a very popular show for artists all around the country and a favorite for attendees. Set up at the Ruidoso

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LP14b_0a7CYxZs00

Lincoln County Cowboy Symposium

Ruidoso Downs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 26225 US-70, Ruidoso Downs, NM

Lincoln County Cowboy Symposium will feature western artists and craftsmen, cowboy, old west storytellers, noted historians, poets, musicians, chuckwagon cook-offs,western swing dancing, kids...

New Mexico Sheriff’s Association

Ruidoso, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 111 Sierra Blanca Dr, Ruidoso, NM

The Western States Sheriffs’ Association is comprised of Sheriffs and their command staff from 17 Western States that include Washington, Wyoming, Oregon, Utah, Idaho, California, Arizona, Nevada...

Ruidoso Post

Ruidoso Post

Ruidoso, NM
ABOUT

With Ruidoso Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

