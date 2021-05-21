Coming soon: Fort Irwin events

(FORT IRWIN, CA) Fort Irwin is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Irwin:

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 27 Avenue de la Division Leclerc, 92310 Sèvres

Tous les étés, pendant le mois de juillet, Strate ecole de design Paris propose un atelier intensif de dessin et techniques d’expression.

Seniors 10% OFF on Tuesdays Barstow, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 2796 Tanger Way, Barstow, CA

Seniors Save more on Style! 10% discount off your entire purchase every Tuesday! Visit customer service for a list of participating stores.

Bon Jovi - Barstow, CA Barstow, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 31175 Old Hwy 58, Barstow, CA

Get your Bon Jovi - Barstow, CA Tickets at Skyline Drive-In by Encore Drive in Nights - Bon Jovi from Tixr

Barnapalooza Live Music Festival Newberry Springs, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 44560 National Trails Hwy, Newberry Springs, CA

Summer Concert Series officially begins May 28th! Free Live music Friday Sat and Sunday Night with Hircene appearing Live Saturday and Three Blind Mice appearing on Sunday. ALWAYS a blast at The...

Neighborhood Watch Captains Meeting Barstow, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 540 Main St, Barstow, CA

According to the Economic Development Chairperson, Diane Flores, this is one way to have potential home buyers and investors come to Barstow and raise the value of our city. Crime prevention is...