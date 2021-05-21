newsbreak-logo
Fort Irwin, CA

Coming soon: Fort Irwin events

Posted by 
Fort Irwin News Beat
 1 day ago

(FORT IRWIN, CA) Fort Irwin is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Irwin:

L'ATELIER D'ÉTÉ À STRATE PARIS - 28/06 au 09/07/2021 - DÉBUT JUILLET 2021

Fort Irwin, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Address: 27 Avenue de la Division Leclerc, 92310 Sèvres

Tous les étés, pendant le mois de juillet, Strate ecole de design Paris propose un atelier intensif de dessin et techniques d’expression.

Seniors 10% OFF on Tuesdays

Barstow, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 2796 Tanger Way, Barstow, CA

Seniors Save more on Style! 10% discount off your entire purchase every Tuesday! Visit customer service for a list of participating stores.

Bon Jovi - Barstow, CA

Barstow, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 31175 Old Hwy 58, Barstow, CA

Get your Bon Jovi - Barstow, CA Tickets at Skyline Drive-In by Encore Drive in Nights - Bon Jovi from Tixr

Barnapalooza Live Music Festival

Newberry Springs, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:00 PM

Address: 44560 National Trails Hwy, Newberry Springs, CA

Summer Concert Series officially begins May 28th! Free Live music Friday Sat and Sunday Night with Hircene appearing Live Saturday and Three Blind Mice appearing on Sunday. ALWAYS a blast at The...

Neighborhood Watch Captains Meeting

Barstow, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed May 05, 12:00 PM

Address: 540 Main St, Barstow, CA

According to the Economic Development Chairperson, Diane Flores, this is one way to have potential home buyers and investors come to Barstow and raise the value of our city. Crime prevention is...

Fort Irwin, CA
With Fort Irwin News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Barstow, CAVictorville Daily Press

Hundreds attend Mojave River Valley Museum's 54th annual barbecue, open house in Barstow

For nearly six decades, the folks at the Mojave River Valley Museum in Barstow have carefully researched and preserved the history of the High Desert. Since 1964, the museum has accepted donated artifacts, collectibles, memorabilia, documents and other items that speak of the Mojave Desert’s heritage and people who planted roots, passed through or left their mark.
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
San Bernardino County, CAz1077fm.com

2 SMALL FIRES FRIDAY

San Bernardino County firefighters responded to two small fires Friday. Battalion Chief Bob Evans said there was a motorhome fire in Western Hills Estates and a rubbish fire in Landers that burned around 100 tires. No additional information was available.
San Bernardino County, CARedlands Daily Facts

Here’s how to cannonball into pool season, safely

Yes, there’s still a pandemic, but as temperatures start to spike with summer’s approach, those looking for a place to splash around safely will find plenty of choices to dive into across the region. Operators at public pools and splash pads in Riverside, San Bernardino and eastern Los Angeles counties...
San Bernardino County, CAkvcrnews.org

San Bernardino County Opens Vaccination Sites to Walk-Ups

San Bernardino County COVID-19 vaccination sites have extended their hours and are now accepting walk-ups. KVCR’s Megan Jamerson has more on what to expect. In an effort to boost vaccination rates, 12 county-run vaccination sites are now open Tuesday through Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Appointments are encouraged but not required. Walk-ups will have to register on site and answer health screening questions before getting their jab. The locations include:
Fort Irwin, CAaerotechnews.com

High Desert Warrior Digital Edition – May 2021

Fort Irwin High Desert Warrior – Digital Publication serving the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication. May 2021. Welcome to the May 2021 edition of High Desert Warrior, the official online publication serving NTC Fort Irwin! We have a great issue of news and features lined up for you this month – just click on the link below for your digital edition, or visit our website, http://www.aerotechnews.com/ntcfortirwin for post, Army and defense industry news.
Fort Irwin, CAaerotechnews.com

Fort Irwin Celebrates Month of the Military Child

More than 100 children were celebrated during Fort Irwin’s Main Post Exchange store’s Month of the Military Child even on April 21. The Exchange joined forces with the Family and MWR, the Villages at Fort Irwin housing, Child Youth Services, the Fort Irwin Fire Department and several commercial entities. About 150 children received a safety bag that consisted of sunscreen, face masks and a 2021 brat patch.
Fort Irwin, CAaerotechnews.com

Norwegian Foot March

Soldiers across Fort Irwin participated in the Norwegian Foot March hosted by 511th MICO, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, on April 28, 2021, at Fort Irwin, Calif., to give participants an opportunity to achieve the foreign badge. The Norwegian Embassy has suspended the normal requirement that any event must have a...
California Stategoldrushcam.com

At Mojave National Preserve, California, Volunteer Groups Contributed Over 500 Hours of Service to Projects at Kelso Dunes, Death Valley Mine, Midland Hills, and Essex Road

Volunteers with Overland Bound and NPS staff thread cable through concrete bollards. April 29, 2021 - BARSTOW, Calif – The National Park Service (NPS) hosted multiple volunteer service projects at Mojave National Preserve on Saturday April 24 and Sunday April 25. In partnership with Overland Bound – an off-highway vehicle exploring and recreation community – 46 volunteers joined NPS staff to remove trash and install vehicle barriers in the preserve. Eighteen volunteers from the Alta Loma Cub Scout Troop #522 donated their time to clean up trash and remove invasive species.