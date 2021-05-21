newsbreak-logo
Sitka News Watch

Live events Sitka — what’s coming up

Sitka News Watch
Sitka News Watch
 1 day ago

(SITKA, AK) Live events are lining up on the Sitka calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Sitka:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33XEJy_0a7CYvoQ00

Nooner’s Group

Sitka, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 07:00 AM

Address: 611 Lincoln St, Sitka, AK

Nooner's Group is an Open AA meeting. Downstairs at the Saint Peter's Rectory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mrsYj_0a7CYvoQ00

AMSEA Boating Safety Class

Sitka, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 1308 Sawmill Creek Rd, Sitka, AK

Cost: $125.00 (includes sales tax) Instructor: Jerry Dzugan Registration: Register online at https://bit.ly/3kKpP5K or call (907) 747-3287 AMSEA is conducting a Boating Safety Class in Sitka...

Mariner's First Aid & CPR/AED

Sitka, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1308 Sawmill Creek Rd, Sitka, AK

AMSEA is conducting a Mariner's First Aid & CPR/AED in Sitka, Alaska on June 19, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fNGOE_0a7CYvoQ00

High School - Final Performances

Sitka, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Address: 1000 Lake St, Sitka, AK

July 8:Brass MasterclassSonic BoomA CapellaAdvanced Improv & ImprovJuly 9:Fantasy CombatHip HopShakespeareModern DanceMusical TheaterJuly 10:OrchestraJazz BandChoirSymphonic Band*Schedule may change.

Holiday Brass

Sitka, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 11:00 PM

Address: 1000 Lake St, Sitka, AK

America's great brass and percussion musicians including members of the San Francisco Symphony and Los Angeles Philharmonic return to Sitka for a spectacular concert featuring music from great...

