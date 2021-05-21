Marathon events coming soon

(MARATHON, FL) Live events are lining up on the Marathon calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Marathon:

August Chamber Luncheon @ Castaways Restaurant Marathon, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1406 Ocean View Ave, Marathon, FL

Networking event in Marathon, FL by Greater Marathon Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, August 17 2021

Virtual Childbirth Education Classes Big Pine Key, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:30 AM

What is the Childbirth Education Class? Learn how you and your family can feel confident, empowered, and prepared for your birth experience and beyond. These classes are wonderful for any birth...

Original Lady A Duo or Band Herbies Every Saturday Marathon, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 6350 Overseas Hwy, Marathon, FL

Lady A and Ric doing what they do best every Saturday either duo or band

Open House in Cahill Pines Palms 30 0 Sunday May, 23 2021 K595893 Big Pine Key, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 10:00 AM

226 Newfound Boulevard Big Pine Key FL 33043 is a Home in Cahill Pines Palms 30 0 Big Pine Key Florida which is currently listed for sale at $550,000 with MLS# K595893.

BOCC Special Workshop - Strategic Planning Marathon, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 07:30 AM

Address: 9400 Florida Keys Overseas Heritage Trail # 210, Marathon, FL

The Monroe County Board of County Commissioners will hold a special strategic planning workshop with information from virtual townhalls held in May.