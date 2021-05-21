newsbreak-logo
Belle Plaine, MN

Live events Belle Plaine — what’s coming up

Belle Plaine News Flash
Belle Plaine News Flash
(BELLE PLAINE, MN) Live events are coming to Belle Plaine.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Belle Plaine:

Matt & Laurel

Jordan, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 20201 Johnson Memorial Dr Hwy, Jordan, MN

Making music together since 2015, Matt & Laurel are a husband and wife acoustic duo who captivate audiences with their smooth sounds and witty banter. Matt & Laurel play ...

Jordan Supper Club & Tap Room

Jordan, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 20201 Johnson Memorial Dr Hwy, Jordan, MN

Jordan Supper Club & Tap Room at Jordan Supper Club & Tap Room, 20201 Johnson Memorial Dr, Jordan, United States on Fri Jun 04 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Bill Litzau & Open Highway

Belle Plaine, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Bill Litzau & Open Highway at Belle Plaine, Minnesota, United States on Wed Jun 02 2021 at 05:00 pm to 08:00 pm

Totino-Grace JV Baseball @ Jordan

Jordan, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu May 05, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu May 05, 05:15 PM

Address: 600 Sunset Dr, Jordan, MN

The Jordan (MN) varsity baseball team has a home non-conference game vs. Totino-Grace (Fridley, MN) on Thursday, May 27 @ 5:30p.

21st Annual Gala Auction & Casino Night

Belle Plaine, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 02:45 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: 200 E Church St, Belle Plaine, MN

Join us for a fun outdoor evening! Bid on Auction Items, Play Poker, Blackjack, Bingo and other fun games. Purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win a Grand Prize of $5,000 Cash Prize plus...

