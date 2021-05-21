Live events on the horizon in Litchfield

(LITCHFIELD, IL) Live events are lining up on the Litchfield calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Litchfield:

Holy Cross Cemetery Work Day Litchfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 06:00 AM

Litchfield Pickers Market 2021 Litchfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Oct 10, 2021 @ 9:00 am - 3:00 pm - Are you a fan of vintage items, antiques, and collectibles? If so, you do not want to miss the Litchfield Pickers Market! This event specializes in all items...

2nd Annual Hank & Blank Memorial Car Show Litchfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Address: 718 Old Rte 66 S, Litchfield, IL

Join us for one of the best car shows on Route 66 in Illinois! Last year we had well over 100 cars and bikes and this year is going to be … More

“A Quiet Place Part II” – Litchfield Skyview Drive-In Litchfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Address: 1500 Old Rte 66 N, Litchfield, IL

A Quiet Place Part II, starring Emily Blunt. May 28 & 29 June 4 & 5 Friday and Saturday both weekends! Gates: 6:45 pm Showtime: 8:25 pm. Tickets $7 per person, ages 5 & under FREE!

Hillsboro Farmers Market @ Hillsboro’s Historic Courthouse – Hillsboro, IL Hillsboro, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Here is the line up of 2021 Hillsboro Famers Market dates We are excited to bring back your favorite farmers market “regulars”, and to introduce you to to our new vendors. We are always searching...