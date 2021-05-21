Events on the Breckenridge calendar

(BRECKENRIDGE, TX) Live events are coming to Breckenridge.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Breckenridge:

Cars and Stars Graham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 608 Elm St, Graham, TX

The goal of the Cars & Stars car show and events is to build fellowship among car enthusiasts and local communities. It is also to encourage restoration and preservation of all types of vehicles...

Brewery Tour- Red Gap Brewing's 4th Anniversary Cisco, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 712 Conrad Hilton Blvd, Cisco, TX 76437

Happy 4th Birthday Red Gap! We will begin our day of celebration with a VIP Brewery Tour. Get your tickets now and we'll see you in Cisco!

STOUT Ranch Rodeo Graham, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 01:00 PM

Address: 120 Barclay Blvd, Graham, TX

Friday, May 28th 3PM 1st Go-Round of Stout Ranch Rodeo Saturday, May 29th 8:30AM 2nd Go-Round of Stout Ranch Rodeo 1PM Open 3 Man Knot Tying 3:30PM Steak Cookoff Awards presented by SCA 7PM Finals...

Pat Waters live at Canyon Road Barn & Grill! Breckenridge, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:30 PM

Address: 5790 FM3418, Breckenridge, TX

Music event in Breckenridge, TX by Pat Waters and Rising Star Entertainment Network on Saturday, May 22 2021

Roundup and Trivia with Chaz Breckenridge, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Address: 5790 FM3418, Breckenridge, TX

Join the Cowgirls for the monthly meeting as well as trivia with Cowgirl Chasity!!!