Many folks have spoken of how much our Vice President Harris’ laughing is seemingly inappropriate and uncontrollable. President Biden announced that VP Kamala Harris would be going to the southern border to assess the situation with the unaccompanied children and work out a plan to improve their conditions. When asked by a news journalist if she was going to go to the border to see what is going on with all of the children who are locked up without their parents ... Kamala’s first response was laughter followed by a “No!” answer.