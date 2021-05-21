Coming soon: Rockdale events

newsbreak-logo
(ROCKDALE, TX) Live events are coming to Rockdale.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rockdale:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=195kMB_0a7CYiaD00

The Bellamy Brothers (make up show from May 1st)

Cameron, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Join The Bellamy Brothers This will be one Night to Remember! TICKETS FROM MAY 1st SHOW WILL BE HONORED THIS NIGHT!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gqW4R_0a7CYiaD00

Landon Heights @ Central Avenue Bistro and Marketplace

Cameron, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 312 N Central Ave, Cameron, TX

Join us for a night of Texas country music as we welcome Landon Heights and his band to Central Avenue Bistro and Marketplace!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zo8Pa_0a7CYiaD00

Christmas in Toyland

Cameron, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Address: 102 E 1st St, Cameron, TX

Cameron Chamber announces their annual Christmas Parade Theme, "Christmas in Toyland". Please save the date and join us in historic Downtown Cameron for a fun evening. Free to the public. Stay...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41nh6I_0a7CYiaD00

District V Summer Workshop

Rockdale, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Details to be announced soon! It will be held in Rockdale, but the location is as yet to be revealed! Watch for an email.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z3iaE_0a7CYiaD00

Rockdale Tx Rumble in the Park truck and tractor pull

Rockdale, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 200 Walnut St, Rockdale, TX

Rumble in the Park truck and tractor pull in the rodeo arena at fair park, Rockdale Tx. More info soon, check TTTPA.com for more info Event Venue & Nearby Stays

ABOUT

With Rockdale Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

