Dublin events calendar

(DUBLIN, TX) Dublin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dublin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00claJ_0a7CYgol00

NTXD Mens Retreat

Stephenville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 810 Farm to Market 205, Stephenville, TX 76401

A time of fun, food, fellowship and friendly competition... FOOD..BRING A FRIEND

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SMTYR_0a7CYgol00

Live Music: Kelly Blues

Stephenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 1091 Glen Rose Rd, Stephenville, TX

Live music on the patio at Hard Eight BBQ- Stephenville from Kelly Blues!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fLN9T_0a7CYgol00

West Texas Monster Truck Wars

Stephenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 AM

Address: 4696 N, US-377, Stephenville, TX

Back and bigger than ever! America's Wildest Monster Truck Show is coming back to Levelland, TX! After last year's sold out event we're excited to be bringing you a GREAT NEW SUPERSTAR lineup of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Sefu_0a7CYgol00

Memorial Day at Splashville

Stephenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 850 S Graham Ave, Stephenville, TX

Join us at Splashville as we make a SPLASH on Memorial Day! We will have face painting, games, and giveaways going on all day! Splashville will be open from 11 AM to 7 PM, and the concession stand...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TSpNn_0a7CYgol00

Gotta Love Gravel Dublin

Dublin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 221 S Patrick St, Dublin, TX

Come join Gotta Love Gravel Dublin Edition! A gravel night ride after the Tour de Agua. Two route options, 40mi or 60mi. Ice cream floats after! 40mi route https://ridewithgps.com/routes/32894811...

With Dublin Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

