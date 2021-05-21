Dublin events calendar

(DUBLIN, TX) Dublin has a full slate of live events coming up.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dublin:

NTXD Mens Retreat Stephenville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 810 Farm to Market 205, Stephenville, TX 76401

A time of fun, food, fellowship and friendly competition... FOOD..BRING A FRIEND

Live Music: Kelly Blues Stephenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 07:00 PM

Address: 1091 Glen Rose Rd, Stephenville, TX

Live music on the patio at Hard Eight BBQ- Stephenville from Kelly Blues!

West Texas Monster Truck Wars Stephenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 12:00 AM

Address: 4696 N, US-377, Stephenville, TX

Back and bigger than ever! America's Wildest Monster Truck Show is coming back to Levelland, TX! After last year's sold out event we're excited to be bringing you a GREAT NEW SUPERSTAR lineup of...

Memorial Day at Splashville Stephenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon May 05, 05:00 PM

Address: 850 S Graham Ave, Stephenville, TX

Join us at Splashville as we make a SPLASH on Memorial Day! We will have face painting, games, and giveaways going on all day! Splashville will be open from 11 AM to 7 PM, and the concession stand...

Gotta Love Gravel Dublin Dublin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 221 S Patrick St, Dublin, TX

Come join Gotta Love Gravel Dublin Edition! A gravel night ride after the Tour de Agua. Two route options, 40mi or 60mi. Ice cream floats after! 40mi route https://ridewithgps.com/routes/32894811...