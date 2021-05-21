HCSO: 2 hikers rescued during search-and-rescue near Orick
ORICK, Calif. — Two stranded hikers were rescued Thursday at Ossagon Trailhead near the Del Norte County line, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office. "On May 20, 2021, at about 7:30 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s Deputies, Special Services Deputies and the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Posse were dispatched to the Ossagon Trailhead, on the north end of the Newton B Drury Parkway near the Del Norte County line, to assist California State Parks with a search and rescue for two stranded hikers.krcrtv.com