newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monahans, TX

Monahans calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Monahans News Beat
Monahans News Beat
 1 day ago

(MONAHANS, TX) Live events are coming to Monahans.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Monahans area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R5dS5_0a7CYXp600

Fall Festival

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Location : McKinney Park 4730 E 42nd St Odessa, TX 79762 The 12th Annual Fall Festival is an annual event, brought to you by Chevron and the City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department, which...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NMkE6_0a7CYXp600

Mystic Mermaid Canvas Painting Event

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:30 PM

Address: 3952 E 42nd St # G, Odessa, TX

Mystic Mermaid Canvas Painting Event at Cheers to Paint Studio - Odessa,TX, 3952 E 42ND St Suite G, Odessa, United States on Fri May 21 2021 at 06:30 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DWdVA_0a7CYXp600

Dual Lean Six Sigma Green Belt & Black Belt Classroom Training in Odessa, TX

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Trainerkart is world’s leading Lean Six Sigma training and certification provider with 100% success rate. Our Lean Six Sigma Black Belt (LSSBB) 4 days Guaranteed to Run Bootcamp is one of kind...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45sKSn_0a7CYXp600

Outlaw Bracket Series

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 326 FM 1601, Odessa, TX

PKR Outlaw Bracket Series! $20 ADMISSION KIDS 12 & UNDER FREE! MILITARY $5 OFF w/ID All Tickets Sold Upon Arrival

Learn More

Outlaw 660 Heads Up & Index Series

Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 326 FM 1601, Odessa, TX

Outlaw 660 Heads Up & Index Series at Penwell Knights Raceway at Caprock Motorplex, 326 FM 1601, Penwell, TX 79776, Penwell, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 10:30 am to 11:00 pm

Learn More
Monahans News Beat

Monahans News Beat

Monahans, TX
6
Followers
26
Post
473
Views
ABOUT

With Monahans News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monahans, TX
City
Odessa, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Mckinney, TX
City
Penwell, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Live Events#Festival#Sun#Chevron#Lssbb#Run Bootcamp#Penwell Knights Raceway#Caprock Motorplex#Location#Live Formats#Live Content#Studio#Tickets#In Person Attendance#Fall#Remote Audiences#Digital Formats#Sat#Tx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Monahans, TXPosted by
Monahans News Beat

Job alert: These jobs are open in Monahans

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Monahans: 1. Life Insurance Agent (Lead Match); 2. Licensed? $4,000 Minimum Guaranteed Starting; 3. Sales Representative - Hiring Immediately; 4. Pediatric Home Health Nurse | Days | $5,000 Bonus; 5. Sales/ Customer Service Experience Wanted/ Work From Home; 6. Route Delivery Drivers (Odessa); 7. Class-A CDL LTL Linehaul Teams; 8. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 9. CDL-A Company Driver (Sand/Energy Division - Top Pay!) ⚡️; 10. Automotive Service Advisor;
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Yukon Ventures announces cold storage development in Seguin

Austin, TX – Yukon Ventures, a Texas based leader in Cold Storage development, announced its second project in the state of Texas. Located at the intersection of I-10 and State Highway 46 in Seguin, TX, this project is a first-mover for servicing the explosive population growth in Central Texas. Unlike...
Monahans, TXPosted by
Monahans News Beat

Get hired! Job openings in and around Monahans

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Monahans: 1. CDL-A Owner Operator Tanker Truck Driver; 2. Sales Manager; 3. GM of Engine Service; 4. Licensed? $4,000 Minimum Guaranteed Starting; 5. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,432 per week; 6. Life Insurance Agent Remote Will Train Help Others Comes First WFH; 7. Pediatric Home Health Nurse | Days | $5,000 Bonus; 8. Crew lead / Supervisor Position; 9. FRAC Equipment Operators - $100K++++; 10. Owner Operators Needed;
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.
Monahans, TXPosted by
Monahans News Beat

These Monahans companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Entry Level Positions - Hiring This Week - Customer Service 2. Customer Service Representative - Interview This Week - Consultant 3. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 4. Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (1) 5. Remote Sales / Customer Service 6. Entry Level Appointment Setter 7. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+
Monahans, TXPosted by
Monahans News Beat

Start immediately with these jobs in Monahans

These companies in Monahans are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Full/Part Time Sales Representative - $700-1200/week. Work from home.; 2. Customer Service Representative - Work from Home; 3. Remote Sales / Customer Service; 4. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+;
Monahans, TXtamu.edu

Sandhills Beef Cattle Conference set July 7 in Monahans

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s annual Sandhills Beef Cattle Conference will be held July 7 in Monahans at the Ward County Event Center, 1525 E. Monahans Parkway, and the Ward County Arena, 3203 S. Stockton Ave. World-renowned educator and animal behavior expert Temple Grandin, Ph.D., will be the featured speaker.