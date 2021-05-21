Monahans calendar: What's coming up

(MONAHANS, TX) Live events are coming to Monahans.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Monahans area:

Fall Festival Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Location : McKinney Park 4730 E 42nd St Odessa, TX 79762 The 12th Annual Fall Festival is an annual event, brought to you by Chevron and the City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department, which...

Mystic Mermaid Canvas Painting Event Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 04:30 PM

Address: 3952 E 42nd St # G, Odessa, TX

Mystic Mermaid Canvas Painting Event at Cheers to Paint Studio - Odessa,TX, 3952 E 42ND St Suite G, Odessa, United States on Fri May 21 2021 at 06:30 pm

Dual Lean Six Sigma Green Belt & Black Belt Classroom Training in Odessa, TX Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 03:00 PM

Trainerkart is world’s leading Lean Six Sigma training and certification provider with 100% success rate. Our Lean Six Sigma Black Belt (LSSBB) 4 days Guaranteed to Run Bootcamp is one of kind...

Outlaw Bracket Series Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat May 05, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 08:00 PM

Address: 326 FM 1601, Odessa, TX

PKR Outlaw Bracket Series! $20 ADMISSION KIDS 12 & UNDER FREE! MILITARY $5 OFF w/ID All Tickets Sold Upon Arrival

Outlaw 660 Heads Up & Index Series Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Address: 326 FM 1601, Odessa, TX

Outlaw 660 Heads Up & Index Series at Penwell Knights Raceway at Caprock Motorplex, 326 FM 1601, Penwell, TX 79776, Penwell, United States on Sat Jun 19 2021 at 10:30 am to 11:00 pm